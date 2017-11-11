The top classic movies and books about American politics and DC.

The estimable Chug asks me:

Curious what you consider the top classic movies and books about American politics and DC.

Today let’s do movies, the following come to mind:

1. All the President’s Men.

2. No Way Out: Gene Hackman at his peak.  The Conversation also might count as a DC movie.

3. The Exorcist, set in Georgetown.  Maybe The Omen too?

4. The Manchurian Candidate.

5. Wedding Crashers.

6. The Day the Earth Stood Still.

7. Born Yesterday.

8. Contact.

I don’t really like Independence Day, but it deserves some sort of mention.  The Oliver Stone Nixon movie I’ve yet to see.  I like Being There, and it is set in DC, but it doesn’t feel like a “Washington movie” to me.  Legally Blonde, Logan’s Run, and Minority Report are all worth ponders, and have their cinematic virtues, but I am not sure they are true to the spirit of the question.

The real question, in my mind, is which of these captures the unique way in which Washington is the world’s epicenter for extreme productivity (don’t laugh) in the areas of economics, public policy, law/lobbying.  What is special but also sometimes despicable about DC area culture?  Might this be a mix of Contact and No Way Out?  I’ve yet to see anyone fully explain the DC micro-culture, as extreme and hyper-specialized as that of say Hollywood or Silicon Valley.

By the way, all the movies you thought I forgot to mention I didn’t, rather I don’t like them.

1 Dzhaughn November 11, 2017 at 12:39 am

The Parallax View.

Oh, you mean the OTHER Washington.

2 Tom T. November 11, 2017 at 12:46 am

I can’t imagine Wedding Crashers as a DC movie. It’s a crude bedroom farce involving a generically rich family and could have been set anywhere. There’s a character playing a cabinet secretary, but there’s nothing remotely political about the movie.

3 derek November 11, 2017 at 12:50 am

Going through my unpaid invoices there was a consistency; they were almost all to people who worked for government. Work I invoice to government gets paid.

Is that the culture of Washington?

4 RG November 11, 2017 at 12:59 am

Charlie Wilson’s War definitely captured the peculiar micro culture of the Congress with the scenes in Rayburn offices & hallways & it wasn’t too far off in it’s depiction of the actual Charlie Wilson.

5 Thor November 11, 2017 at 2:36 am

Decent enough movie, but the book was a revelation.

6 David Montgomery November 11, 2017 at 1:04 am

No “Lincoln” or “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington”? I can imagine arguments against both of them, but was surprised to see them not mentioned at all.

7 dan1111 November 11, 2017 at 1:33 am

Especially given that Independence Day “deserves some sort of mention”…

8 RM November 11, 2017 at 1:05 am

I once saw a foreign movie based in, probably Russian. Over the top caricature, but what struck me was how efficient and productive they thought Washington was!

9 RM November 11, 2017 at 1:06 am

“based in/on Washington”

10 Moo cow November 11, 2017 at 1:20 am

I thought The Omen was Chicago.

Reply

At least some of it was shot in London.

12 Judah Benjamin Hur November 11, 2017 at 1:27 am

“By the way, all the movies you thought I forgot to mention I didn’t, rather I don’t like them.”

I still hope you forgot to include Advise & Consent.

13 A Truth Seeker November 11, 2017 at 1:35 am

“By the way, all the movies you thought I forgot to mention I didn’t, rather I don’t like them.”
Even that one?

14 A Truth Seeker November 11, 2017 at 1:38 am

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcKVgWYkZa4

15 Bill Conerly November 11, 2017 at 1:50 am

Primary Colors

16 Felipe November 11, 2017 at 1:55 am

Good to Go.

17 John D Lunam November 11, 2017 at 1:56 am

Burn After Reading

18 harpersnotes November 11, 2017 at 2:31 am

Thirteen Days in October (2000.) Hiroshima (1995.)

19 Andre November 11, 2017 at 2:49 am

If you are in the mood for some comedy Eddie Murphy’s Distinguished Gentleman is very good with some feel good legislation and shady electioneering.

20 msgkings November 11, 2017 at 3:16 am

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington…..it’s right in the title

21 Boulevard November 11, 2017 at 3:25 am

“By the way, all your friends you thought I forgot to mention, I didn’t, rather I don’t like them.”

Mic drop.

22 education realist November 11, 2017 at 3:37 am

Most of those are really good movies but they have nothing to do with politics. Some, like No Way Out, are fun movies, but laughable politics. And really, DC’s too boring a town to care if a movie is based there.

Best movies about politics: The Best Man, Advise and Consent, The Candidate. Charlie Wilson’s War is pretty good. Wag the Dog is black comedy, but has a lot of interesting stuff to say. All the President’s Men is a great movie, but has nothing to do with politics.

Few older movies do politics well, but Hepburn and Tracy’s State of the Union is pretty good until the very end.

23 Ben November 11, 2017 at 4:29 am

Burn After Reading is surely top five

24 MKT42 November 11, 2017 at 5:30 am

Perhaps more of a pot-boiler than a classic, but it does capture some of the political maneuvering and nastiness involved with getting the president’s nominees to be approved, in this case a nominee to replace a vice president: The Contender.

25 David Wright November 11, 2017 at 5:52 am

“In the loop”. Not old enough to be a classic, but spot-on.

26 shrikanthk November 11, 2017 at 5:55 am

Advise and Consent is one of the best. Mr Smith Goes to Washington a sentimental favorite

27 Robert Saunders November 11, 2017 at 6:00 am

The Man with One Red Shoe

