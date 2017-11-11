The estimable Chug asks me:
Curious what you consider the top classic movies and books about American politics and DC.
Today let’s do movies, the following come to mind:
1. All the President’s Men.
2. No Way Out: Gene Hackman at his peak. The Conversation also might count as a DC movie.
3. The Exorcist, set in Georgetown. Maybe The Omen too?
4. The Manchurian Candidate.
5. Wedding Crashers.
6. The Day the Earth Stood Still.
7. Born Yesterday.
8. Contact.
I don’t really like Independence Day, but it deserves some sort of mention. The Oliver Stone Nixon movie I’ve yet to see. I like Being There, and it is set in DC, but it doesn’t feel like a “Washington movie” to me. Legally Blonde, Logan’s Run, and Minority Report are all worth ponders, and have their cinematic virtues, but I am not sure they are true to the spirit of the question.
The real question, in my mind, is which of these captures the unique way in which Washington is the world’s epicenter for extreme productivity (don’t laugh) in the areas of economics, public policy, law/lobbying. What is special but also sometimes despicable about DC area culture? Might this be a mix of Contact and No Way Out? I’ve yet to see anyone fully explain the DC micro-culture, as extreme and hyper-specialized as that of say Hollywood or Silicon Valley.
By the way, all the movies you thought I forgot to mention I didn’t, rather I don’t like them.
The Parallax View.
Oh, you mean the OTHER Washington.
I can’t imagine Wedding Crashers as a DC movie. It’s a crude bedroom farce involving a generically rich family and could have been set anywhere. There’s a character playing a cabinet secretary, but there’s nothing remotely political about the movie.
Going through my unpaid invoices there was a consistency; they were almost all to people who worked for government. Work I invoice to government gets paid.
Is that the culture of Washington?
Charlie Wilson’s War definitely captured the peculiar micro culture of the Congress with the scenes in Rayburn offices & hallways & it wasn’t too far off in it’s depiction of the actual Charlie Wilson.
Decent enough movie, but the book was a revelation.
No “Lincoln” or “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington”? I can imagine arguments against both of them, but was surprised to see them not mentioned at all.
Especially given that Independence Day “deserves some sort of mention”…
I once saw a foreign movie based in, probably Russian. Over the top caricature, but what struck me was how efficient and productive they thought Washington was!
“based in/on Washington”
I thought The Omen was Chicago.
At least some of it was shot in London.
“By the way, all the movies you thought I forgot to mention I didn’t, rather I don’t like them.”
I still hope you forgot to include Advise & Consent.
Even that one?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcKVgWYkZa4
Primary Colors
Good to Go.
Burn After Reading
Thirteen Days in October (2000.) Hiroshima (1995.)
If you are in the mood for some comedy Eddie Murphy’s Distinguished Gentleman is very good with some feel good legislation and shady electioneering.
Mr. Smith Goes To Washington…..it’s right in the title
Mic drop.
Most of those are really good movies but they have nothing to do with politics. Some, like No Way Out, are fun movies, but laughable politics. And really, DC’s too boring a town to care if a movie is based there.
Best movies about politics: The Best Man, Advise and Consent, The Candidate. Charlie Wilson’s War is pretty good. Wag the Dog is black comedy, but has a lot of interesting stuff to say. All the President’s Men is a great movie, but has nothing to do with politics.
Few older movies do politics well, but Hepburn and Tracy’s State of the Union is pretty good until the very end.
Burn After Reading is surely top five
Perhaps more of a pot-boiler than a classic, but it does capture some of the political maneuvering and nastiness involved with getting the president’s nominees to be approved, in this case a nominee to replace a vice president: The Contender.
“In the loop”. Not old enough to be a classic, but spot-on.
Advise and Consent is one of the best. Mr Smith Goes to Washington a sentimental favorite
The Man with One Red Shoe