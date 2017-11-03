Transcript of my Conversation with Brink Lindsey and Steve Teles

Due to popular demand, we are releasing a transcript of the Conversation with Lindsey and Teles.
We talk about liberaltarianism, how bad is crony capitalism really, whether government affects the distribution of wealth much, universities as part of the problem, whether IP law is too lax or too tough, why Steve didn’t do better in high school, the British system of government, Charles Murray, the Federalist Society, Karl Marx, Thailand, the Coase Theorem, and Star Trek, among other topics. Here is one bit:
COWEN: What’s the most important idea in the book that you understand better than he [Brink Lindsey] does?
TELES: Well, so there is a division of labor here. Brink did a lot more work on the cases than I did, although we talked about them all and I did a lot more work on the political analysis. We draw a lot on great, really seminal article by Rick Hall at University of Michigan called “Lobbying as Legislative Subsidy.” And I think that idea is dramatically under appreciated. The idea that what lobbyists are essentially doing is providing information, that information is scarce, it is a source of power. And one thing that we add is, if the state isn’t providing information itself, it essentially has to get it from outside. And when they get it from outside, it imports the overall inequality and information gathering and processing that’s in civil society. And that can be a very strong source of inequality in policy outcomes. I think Brink understands that, but this is my wheelhouse so I think probably if you were gonna push me, I’d say I understood it better that he did.
LINDSEY: One can see the whole sort of second wave feminist movement since the 60s as an anti rent-seeking movement, that white men were accumulating a lot of rents because of the way society was structured, that they were the breadwinner and there was a sexual division of labor, and they received higher pay than they would have otherwise because they were assumed to be the breadwinner, and women were just sort of kept out of the workforce in direct competition with men in many roles. The last half century has been an ongoing anti rent-seeking campaign and the dissipation of those rents especially by less skilled white men has been a cause of a great deal of angst and frustration and political acting out in recent years.
Here is a link to the podcast version of the chat, plus further explanation of my interview method for the two. Better yet, you can order their new book The Captured Economy: How the Powerful Enrich Themselves, Slow Down Growth, and Increase Inequality.
Hmmm. I don’t see that women have made many inroads at all into the job occupations of less-skilled white men (manufacturing, mining, farming, building trades, truck-drivers — all of Mike Rowe’s ‘dirty jobs’, etc). What *has* happened, though, is that the number of jobs in some of these categories has declined significantly, mostly due to automation. And to the extent these workers were previously enjoying rents, it wasn’t because they were keeping women out (women don’t want these jobs anyway), it was due to unionization (whose main purpose is rent-seeking) as well as regulation (the federal civil aeronautics board and interstate trucking commission previously kept wages in those industries high).
“What *has* happened, though, is that the number of jobs in some of these categories has declined significantly, mostly due to automation.”
So that is what America has become…
That’s what the world has become. It takes a lot fewer workers to produce steel, run a mine, or assemble automobiles than it did 50 years ago.
Feminist movement: by joining the labor force in large numbers, women added to the labor supply and thus depressed labors’ wages. Of course, men, being self-serving (as they were taught by economists), did what they could to prevent women from competing in the labor market. Business, being managed by men, was in a quandary: does business support women in the labor market and thus get the benefit of lower wages or does business, managed by men, resist women in the labor market and thus allow men to continue to receive “rents”. To further complicate matters, do women, who are married to men, resist women in the labor market and thus continue to enjoy the “rents” received by their husbands or do women, rather than being self-serving, support women in the labor market even though it means they will no longer enjoy the benefit of the “rents” received by their husbands; or do women, being self-serving (as they were taught by economists), avoid marrying men altogether, and thus enjoy the benefit of a life without having to put up with the brutes, who are more trouble than they are worth anyway.
Patents are as much about risk taking as they are about innovation.
The majority of innovation that is happening today is either:
1) happening in large corporations, that are going to do boring, incremental R&D and file a lot of patents on those; or
2) being funded by VCs trying to catch a highly leveragable business model in the internet / app space, without doing any real R&D.
In the mean time, the real technology that is being built in the “tech” space, the faster wireless communications, better glass, better microchips, haptic technology, better cloud infrastructure, all of the hard science that goes into these products are being misappropriated by technology packagers that are paying big money to reduce the returns to patented inventions.
Is there any wonder why we don’t have as many STEM scientists, and entrepreneurship is taking such a hit? Why compete with the big guys when they have rigged the game so that they can take all of the rewards for the risks that you took?
My primary takeaway from that podcast was that Brink Lindsey is one sharp guy.
One can see the whole sort of second wave feminist movement since the 60s as an anti rent-seeking movement, that white men were accumulating a lot of rents because of the way society was structured, that they were the breadwinner and there was a sexual division of labor, and they received higher pay than they would have otherwise because they were assumed to be the breadwinner, and women were just sort of kept out of the workforce in direct competition with men in many roles.
One could see things that way but it would be unusual. As the important issue is not who earns the money but who spends it. Something like 80% of spending decisions are made by women in most marriages.
In other words what has changed has been that men used to work themselves to an early death in order to give their wives a life of idle luxury in exchange for a fairly satisfying sexual life for both. Now they work themselves to an early death in order to give their wives a life of luxury while those wives also do some pointless make-work office job that gives them spending money and a chance to meet even more accomplished and powerful men. While turning the State into a collection agency to make sure said men continue to work when said wives withdraw their half of the bargain by refusing to sleep with their husbands.
The rent seeking has not been from men from what I can see.
