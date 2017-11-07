Tuesday assorted links

1. The current state of Brexit and Brussels.
2. Jason Kottke reviews iPhone X. And here is Ben Stratechery.
3. How some in South Asia see geopolitics, a good rant ouch!
2. I suppose people fret over their iphones and replace them so often because they can. Unlike, for instance, a car. No, wait, one can replace a car about as cheaply as one can replace an iphone. Unlike, for instance, a house. No, wait, one can replace a house about as cheaply as one can replace an iphone. Unlike, for instance, a spouse, which can be very expensive – he may even get your iphone in the divorce. Priorities must be established.
iPhone X is the next Blackberry; for now, it’s all about signaling: https://priorprobability.com/2017/11/07/signaling-theory-iphone-x-edition/
From 1:
“15/ Which brings us to the centrality of the misunderstanding. Brexit is a political, but far more importantly, a legal process.”
Far more importantly?
In the sense that the British have been trying to avoid their legal obligations due to the fact that they remain an EU member until 2019? Yes, legal is quite correct.
Here is an example – ‘Theresa May admitted the Home Office made an “unfortunate error” when it mistakenly sent up to 100 letters to EU nationals living in the UK ordering them to leave the country or face deportation.
The prime minister was forced into the statement after it emerged that a Finnish academic working in London had highlighted the warning letter she had received, which told her to leave the UK or risk being detained.
Although Eva Johanna Holmberg has lived in the UK with her British husband for most of the last decade, the correspondence from the Home Office said that if she did not leave the country of her own accord the department would give “directions for [her] removal”. It added that she was “a person liable to be detained under the Immigration Act”.
Holmberg, a visiting academic fellow from the University of Helsinki at Queen Mary University of London, was told that she had a month to leave, a demand that left her baffled. “It seems so surreal and absurd that I should be deported on the grounds that I’m not legal. I’ve been coming and going to this country for as long as I remember,” she said. “I don’t know what kind of image they have of me but it’s clearly quite sinister based on the small amount of info they actually have on me.”’ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/aug/23/home-office-apologises-for-letters-threatening-to-deport-eu-nationals
Or this more recent example of how the British government tried to pretend is stopped being on EU member on March 29th – ‘Britain has quietly conceded that EU27 nationals coming to the country at any point before Brexit day in 2019 will have their rights protected, after a collapse in the number of workers coming to the country blew apart any argument for an earlier cut-off date, according to EU sources close to the negotiations.
Downing Street had been keeping open the possibility that it would offer fewer rights to those arriving after 29 March this year, the date on which the prime minister formally notified Brussels of Britain’s intention to leave the EU. It had been claimed that setting the cut-off date on Brexit day in 2019 would open the UK to a flood of EU27 citizens seeking to enter before Britain left the bloc.
Senior EU sources, however, said that after a dramatic decrease in the number of nationals coming to the UK from the rest of the bloc since the referendum, the British negotiating team had quietly accepted Brussels’ argument that there could be no discrimination between member states’ citizens during the remaining time in which Britain was a member state.’ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/nov/04/uk-has-conceded-over-cut-off-date-for-eu-nationals-brussels-brexit-rights
Wow, you’re right, prior. That really is far more important.
IPhone X review: http://austinmann.com/trek/iphone-x-camera-review-guatemala
If the Dhaka/Delhi/Islamabad caucus — which is a group that never gets to talk — really thinks big power politics is over I’m surprised they just don’t take over the gulf states.
“The probability that a random person the population could look at your iPhone X and unlock it using Face ID is approximately 1 in 1,000,000 (versus 1 in 50,000 for Touch ID).”
But the chance that someone could point your iPhone at you and unlock it is approximately 1:1
The one in 50000 claim is laughable. I’ve unlocked my old iPhone with two fingers at weren’t registered.
” If UK wants to extend A50, or revoke it, just say magic word. Even at last minute.”
Is this true?
And if so, why not just keep extending the two year clock?
#1: “no aviation” is a bit dramatic.
Easyjet announced last summer they’re moving to Vienna. 49% of shares are already owned in Europe, thus going 50.1% is not much trouble. Pragmatic Ryanair is base in Dublin, which stays in Europe. They just need to demonstrate shares are managed from Netherlands or Luxembourg. IAG can just transfer planes from British Airways to Iberia.
What about the incentives? On this year Ryanair became the largest air carrier in Europe. I’d say people in the continent would be more interested in dethroning Ryanair compared to having access to UK aviation market.
“Hyper-risk I saw in Dhaka/Karachi/Delhi is not geopolitical but ecological. Political need for speed development ecosystem cannot sustain.” — and you wonder why they find us irrelevant. They don’t give a poop when they are going from a GDP per capita of 1000 to 30000.
baizuo is the reason, the sole reason, for the decline of the West.
Here’s a better link. It’s actually about economics! Monetary policy for dummies (almost everyone for some reason):
https://www.lesserwrong.com/posts/tAThqgpJwSueqhvKM/frequently-asked-questions-for-central-banks-undershooting
#2: I still enjoy Kottke’s blog now and then but lately it’s been a little hard to take anything he says seriously. He just refereed to an article (“Something is wrong on the internet”) that is pure conspiracy theory. He also said in a recent post that “It was either shortly before or just after November 8, 2016 that I began to wonder whether I had died and gone to Hell.”
I mean, he’s gone beyond snowflake territory. He’s become a snowflake parody.
