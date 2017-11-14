Tuesday assorted links

1. Average is over, installment #6372.

2. Does the home mortgage deduction limit the demand for (other) redistribution?

3. Corporate influence in World Bank lending.

4. Why is everyone interested in Djibouti?

5. “What sorts of workplace-related issues have been suppressed by 3-4 decades of a tough environment for workers?” More here from Conor Sen.

6. “Nearly every other city in California performs better than San Francisco in educating low-income students, and it’s not like most of the cities are knocking it out of the park.” Link here.

7. The Trump administration is shifting back toward fee-for-service health payments (NYT).

8. IV uh-oh.