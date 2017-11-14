Tuesday assorted links

1. Average is over, installment #6372.
2. Does the home mortgage deduction limit the demand for (other) redistribution?
3. Corporate influence in World Bank lending.
4. Why is everyone interested in Djibouti?
5. “What sorts of workplace-related issues have been suppressed by 3-4 decades of a tough environment for workers?” More here from Conor Sen.
6. “Nearly every other city in California performs better than San Francisco in educating low-income students, and it’s not like most of the cities are knocking it out of the park.” Link here.
7. The Trump administration is shifting back toward fee-for-service health payments (NYT).
8. IV uh-oh.
#4 America is retreating, leasing from behing, as Wahhabism conquers Africa and Communism conquers Asia. Deprived from its semicolonies, America will be another England, a fallen Empire. A buch of pygmies is squandering and ruining the work of the giants that preceded it. “Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!”.
Re: …and Communism conquers Asia.
Huh? Neither China nor Vietnam are remotely Communist– at most they are CINOs (Communist in name only). That also applies to North Korea which is in fact just a nasty old absolutist monarchy with delusions of ideological grandeur. Mao is spinning in his tomb over all of it.
Yet, the Chinese red bandits follow the Maoist aggressive line renewing their hostility against India. The red bandits invaded Vietnam in 1979 without any provokation. Red China behaves as a Mongol horde and intends to conquer all Asia.
Your medication has worn off.
No, it hasn’t. I use no medication whatsoever, but antiviral drugs to fight the flu.
I’m sure Brazil will save us all ! 😉
Yes exactly! The Prophet Bandarra has written that Brazil will rise like a lion and cruxh the serpent with its heel.
Stop your impersonating, it is not funny. We are talking about civilization’s survival.
You would not need to be saved if you were not greed Almighty Dollar worshippers who exchange your freedom and dignity for a mess of pottage and cheap underwear and toys. Make no mistake, Brazil is ready to act unilaterally if necessary. As Mr Salazar said, “alone, proudly alone!”.
” As Mr Salazar said, “alone, proudly alone!”.”
So you have no pride, when acting in concert with others? Well then maybe the world should continue to ignore Brazil.
Didn’t read the link but based on the fact that it’s the mortgage interest deduction I’m assuming redistribution refers to redistribution toward the rich.
7. “Cities like Denver, Washington D.C., and New Orleans are proving that there’s a better way to do public education.
Denver is continuing to deliver results over ten years after its reforms began. Washington D.C. has seen its scores skyrocket on the Nation’s Assessment of Educational Progress. New Orleans achieved amongst the greatest educational gains that the nation has recently seen.”
Denver’s results improved on state tests.(It’s quite common for state test scores to increase even as NAEP or SAT scores remain stagnant, fat thumbs are being placed on the scale.) In DC, gentrification has led to an decrease in the Black population, while the New Orleans miracle occurred due to a similar demographic shift.(Caused in that cause by a hurricane.)
#5: “I wonder if it’s no coincidence that NFL protests, Weinstein-catalyzed wave is occurring as the labor market gets structurally tight.”
What? Come on. Hollywood and the NFL are clearly unique segments of the labor market; what happens in the wider economy really has no effect on them.
1. “But I felt my learning rate was being annealed (read: slowing down) yet my mind was craving more.” Oh, kindly abscond forthwith (read: f–k off).
You read it as pretentious; I read it as the writing of a guy who is an engineer and a non-native English speaker.
You're a moron if you read it like that then.
You win. I concede to the overwhelming logical force of your argument.
I don't mean to upset you too much, I'm just saying don't be a doofus. There's enough of those around here already.
#1 if this guy were 40 he wouldn’t even be getting interviews
+1!
Not true, at least not in my case. Although, it depends on the skillset. Hotshot coders are a dime a dozen and if that’s all you are at 40 then yeah. Interviews may be scarce. Get some DevOps, Architecture, and leadership experience, and suddenly age stops being so much of a problem. Again, in the very limited sample set of me and a some friends/contacts/associates of mine
#1 – that’s not how “annealing” works anyway. “was being annealed” doesn’t make sense. Annealing is a process – not a single-step description. My interest in his story has been quenched.
Annealing : “heat (metal or glass) and allow it to cool slowly, *in order to remove internal stresses and toughen it.*” [Emphasis mine]
Yeah. I’d hate to have that happen to my skillset.
#2 has an arrogant wording, and Prof. Cowen knows his question does not make logical sense.
First, why does it not make logical sense? Because the recipient of the home mortgage interest deduction are more likely to be redistribution payers than payees.
Second, interest deduction is like property zoning, it may not make sense, but it is part of the price setting process. So in fact, under the effective market hypothesis, with introduction of mortgage interest deduction, the prices of houses will rise to a level that causes total cost of ownership to be the same as before the deduction was introduced. Thus, current house owners were already paying a for premium purchase price because of the existence of the deduction.
The home interest deduction, like zoning, has very strong defenders, because the opposition is quite obtuse about the injustices that can be caused by a sudden cancellation of these (irrational) rules that are already built into the price.
#6) I don’t know but I wonder how much of an impact the particular demographic situation of SF’s poor families with children is. My understanding is that a much greater percentage of them live in public / subsidized housing compared to the black/Hispanic poor in other CA cities, because of the rental market extremes in SF. In some places, families in public housing aren’t much different from the rest of poor families, but in SF things are a lot worse and extreme. You can read stories of life in SF public housing in news articles. Consider the crime rate of SF , which like Oakland, is extreme for its demographics of poverty/race… compared to other cities of similar percentages of poverty and racial makeup. Is it true that the very bottom of society that haven’t really moved from SF, while the ‘working poor’ have mostly left?
Conversely, I wouldn’t be surprised if NYC’s poor black children do better than average, because the black population in NYC is different (immigrants) from the national average.
The stats sometimes miss the differences within a sampled population… my point is that not all poor people of [insert race] are the same in every metro area in social indicators. Seeing a statistical discrepancy and automatically blaming the school system seems lazy and biased.
#2 – U of Chicago politics: The study of politics – deceit and coercion.
Only read the extract. It’s really not economics. It concerns the electorate’s (behavioral – based on deceit) decision-making processes relative to the mortgage interest deduction and how that may affect support for “redistributive taxation.”
The majority (57%) of Americans either rent or own with no debt their homes. As of July 2017, 63.9%, fewer than two-thirds of Americans, own homes. And, a significant portion (say one-third) of homeowners have no mortgage debt. Two-thirds of 64% is 43% of Americans owe mortgage debt on their homes.
Two questions: Is “redistributive taxation” code for higher taxes/”eat the rich?” Is the right purpose of taxation the collection of necessary monies to fund acts/items that benefit (nearly) all citizens, not to tax Peter to pay Paul?
Anyhow, government is the common agreement we make among ourselves to in unison commit crimes.
In conclusion, taxation is theft.
First: Amen.
Second, even to homeowners that own their home free and clear, suddenly abolishing mortgage interest deductions would have a detrimental value on their home value. Would not matter if they are planning to stay forever, but sometimes that is not feasible or desirable.
8: Hmm. All I have to go on is the abstract, which seems to say use OLS instead of IV? I would’ve expected it to say that all the estimates are unreliable if they lack good instruments, but it says that OLS is not “substantively biased”. What about other techniques such as propensity scoring?
6: “Unlike the aforementioned cities, San Francisco Unified is extremely unwelcoming to high-quality charter schools.”
Democrats have a tendency toward hostility to charter and private schools. SF is highly Democrat. This is not terribly surprising. The question of school performance is highly complex, and I get suspicious of anyone trying to boil it down to one or two things, especially the public vs charter vs private vs home school debate. But if the author is at all confused about SF’s hostility toward charter schools, the answer to that is far simpler.