Tuesday assorted links

1. Self-driving cars will be better for wheelchairs.
2. “U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee considered many important banking reforms in 2009-2010 including the Dodd-Frank Act. We show that during this period, the foreclosure starts on delinquent mortgages were delayed in the districts of committee members even though there was no difference in delinquency rates between committee and non-committee districts.” Link here.
3. Reexamining the economics of NFL draft picks.
4. Bershidsky on Merkel and Germany.
5. Is George Orwell overrated? I claimed this to Cardiff Garcia just yesterday, at least relative to Huxley.
6. What is up with Northern Ireland? (NYT) A good and important piece.
This article has the advantage of being from Nov. 21, not Nov. 20 – https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/nov/21/germanys-president-to-urge-green-and-fdp-leaders-to-restart-talks
It also might have the disadvantage of actually reporting facts instead of opinion.
“Why is it always Orwell o’clock? Why is everything mildly unpleasant about government instantly Orwellian? Why is every banal propaganda effort obviously 1984 sprung to life?…”
Because Orwell was writing about how the world already was. It is unsurprising that it continues to be so.
I don’t see that 1984 was describing the world as it already was in 1948. Or ever became for that matter.
Neither do I. It’s pertinent today because the right sees it as a warning and the left as a user’s guide.
5. Huxley vs. Orwell or “Brave New World” vs. “1984?” They both wrote other books, after all.
5) Probably, but it’s not Orwell’s fault that people overrate him and – more annoyingly – completely misunderstand what 1984 was warning them about.
Orwell and Huxley both warned of totalitarianism but by different means. Brutal oppression or technology, (or both!), they were on the money.
“5. Is George Orwell overrated? I claimed this to Cardiff Garcia just yesterday, at least relative to Huxley.”
“Many of its terms and concepts, such as Big Brother, doublethink, thoughtcrime, Newspeak, Room 101, telescreen, 2 + 2 = 5, and memory hole, have entered into common use since its publication in 1949. Nineteen Eighty-Four popularised the adjective Orwellian, which describes official deception, secret surveillance, brazenly misleading terminology, and manipulation of recorded history by a totalitarian or authoritarian state.”
I would say the two books 1984 and Animal Farm are far more influential than Huxley’s entire work. Indeed, I don’t think it’s close.
Once China erected the Great Firewall, Orwell was no longer overrated even if he had been. “What really threatens democracy today” is a more stable or successful totalitarianism which may yet come from China which certainly does involve the destruction of information and unlimited state power. I think Judah has this completely wrong.