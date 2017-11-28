Tuesday assorted links

1. Are young, secular people becoming more utilitarian in their attitudes to moral sacrifice?
2. Do our outer space treaties require revision? (NYT)
3. How the sandwich consumed Britain.
4. Will China achieve quantum ghost imaging?
5. Bringing Old Quebec to China.
6. The “Lord of the Rings” of Chinese literature is finally being translated into English.
1. “Participants viewed a battery of thirteen, high-conflict personal dilemmas, previously employed in numerous studies in moral psychology (see Koenigs et al., 2007).” Unfortunately, the link to Koenigs et al. takes the reader back to this paper. I’m curious what these high-conflict personal dilemmas are. Do researches still employ the trolley problem or are the moral dilemmas of a more contemporary nature that emphasize the differences between the religious and the secular (such as abortion)? Lots of people don’t consider abortion a moral dilemma, while I would guess that everyone views the trolley problem a moral dilemma.
I found it hard to judge this article for accuracy. To many one line references to opaque improvements. Maybe?
“Do our outer space treaties require revision?”
And yield to Mars’ pressures? Never!
“How the sandwich consumed Britain.”
A bite at a time.
“The ‘Lord of the Rings’ of Chinese literature is finally being translated into English.”
It is funny how Americans keep pampering the Red Chinese.
2. Speaking of moral dilemmas. From the linked article: “Ambiguities in the Outer Space Treaty currently create uncertainty over whether anyone can profit from such business ventures. Article II in particular states, “Outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means.” If the United States is prohibited from appropriating a celestial body, is a private company allowed to appropriate a mineral mined out of a celestial body? The Moon Treaty, finalized in 1979, declared that any resources from space should be shared among all nations, but most countries, including the United States, never signed or ratified it. Two years ago, Congress passed and President Obama signed a law that said private companies can own and sell what they extract, although, abiding by the language of the Outer Space Treaty, the companies cannot claim ownership of the celestial body itself. This year, Congress is revisiting the Outer Space Treaty again, hoping to boost nascent space companies looking to push outward into the solar system. Republicans in Congress have said they want the new space ventures to thrive in “permissionless innovation,” similar to the ethos that nourished new enterprises on the internet.” Let me get this straight: Republicans want a version of net neutrality for outer space but they don’t want net neutrality for the internet right here on planet Earth? I suspect what they mean is that we adopt net neutrality for outer space, then when specific companies are making enormous revenues from mining in outer space and making large campaign contributions to Republicans, the Republicans will vote to end net neutrality for outer space. Anyone wish to bet on it? Unfortunately, I won’t be around to collect.
I have never had a plastic box sandwich. I have considered them too untrustworthy.
The sandwiches at places like pret a manger seem to be made fresh that morning. I wouldn’t eat like that daily, but if you need downtown sustenance they are quicker than fast food, less hassle, and usually tastier — especially if you don’t feel like a lot of fried stuff. It’s a fascinating business story.
I’m afraid that young people becoming more utiltarian could be a function of greater isolation, more them/us thinking. It is much easier to hold utilitarian views when you view others as a group, especially an outside group of others. Once you depersonalize others it is easier to impose utilitarian solutions. Terrorist depersonalize their targets as they justify their actions as being for the greater good of their group. It is easier to favor euthanization of the sick elderly in general, yet many will fight for extreme measures to extend the life of loved ones when confronted with the situation.
To the degree that religious or moral teachings emphasize the importance of the worth of individuals regardless of group status, the harder it is to make utilitarian choices. Utilitarian choices that emphasize the group without respecting individual worth or value can lead to programs that pit them against us.
I agree with The Good Place writers. Answers and actions on a Trolley Problem are probably unrelated.
https://www.nbc.com/the-good-place/video/the-trolley-problem/3599779
I suspect the study framed the utilitarian choices in a good light instead of framing it in a bad light. It’s easy to back the mantra “The good of the many outweigh the good of the few” when it’s one person sacrificing their life so that a ships crew can live. But frame it as, “We’re going to perform forced terminal medical experiments on these prisoners to gather valuable data” and suddenly a pure utilitarian point of view doesn’t look very moral. Ants we ain’t.
The differences in your examples are not just framing, it’s about consent. One is always free to sacrifice oneself for others on a utilitarian basis, but the calculus changes when we force others to do so. And for sure, ants we ain’t.
#6: if it’s anything like what has been coming out of China recently, I’d say skip it. Mao really set that country back.
The specific book series they are talking about was written in 1957. Was that late enough for Mao to ruin it?
“4. Will China achieve quantum ghost imaging?”
“The ghost imaging satellite would have two cameras, one aiming at the targeted area of interest with a bucket-like, single pixel sensor while the other camera measured variations in a wider field of light across the environment.
The target could be illuminated by almost any light source such as the sun, moon or even a fluorescent light bulb. Alternatively, a pair of physically “entangled” or “correlated” laser beams could be generated from the satellite to light up the object and its surroundings.”
This all seems highly flawed. First any observation system as sensitive as this would seem to be subject to blinding. It’s pretty easy to figure out the orbit of a spy satellite and then it’s trivial to hit it with a laser. It would also be pretty trivial to have the source come from the middle of a wide ocean.
Secondly, the pair of correlated laser beams would be low powered, since they are limited to the power from the satellite. And lasers by their very nature are pin point sources. So how does beaming a pair of low powered sources into a 100 square mile area provide enough photons to reliably hit the sensor of a small orbiting satellite?
I’m guessing this is another case of wild speculation used to drum up a juicy story.
Probably yet another example of Beveridge’s Law.