Where is the typical eating the best?

Andrea Matranga emails me:
“You have to drop a pin somewhere. Thereafter, at each meal time, a random person living within 30km of that pin will be selected, and you will eat an exact copy of what he is eating. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, for the rest of your life, a different random person, but always within 30km of that pin. Where do you drop it?”
I go for the three s’s: Singapore, Seoul, and Sicily. You wish to avoid junk food, while also making sure that cheap food can hit some of the peaks. Seoul is especially good for vegetables, Singapore for variety, Sicily for yummy!
What is your pick?
Tokyo. I might be worried by some of the stranger meal options. But in general it has to be a developed world country to avoid food sickness. And it needs to be a large city that has the capability of doing foreign food decently.
I don’t know the other two, but lol@the idea that the average citizen in Singapore isn’t eating junk food with some regularity
and because I know you don’t always read everything, Tyler, let me explain: he didn’t ask what you would eat if you lived there, but whose diet you would pick