Wednesday assorted links

1. Peter Leeson WTF video for his new book. And The Economist covers Peter on witch trials.

2. Who will be the next president of Harvard?

3. “Scientists have called for Kyrgyzstan’s only mummy to be immediately dug back up after the 1,500-year-old relic was taken from a museum and hastily reburied on the eve of a presidential election in a decision celebrated by self-professed psychics.” Link here. And: “In 2011, lawmakers ritually slaughtered seven sheep in parliament to exorcise “evil spirits”.” Recommended.

4. The unequal distribution of economic education (pdf).

5. How free tuition can crowd out poorer students.