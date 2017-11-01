Wednesday assorted links

1. Peter Leeson WTF video for his new book. And The Economist covers Peter on witch trials.
2. Who will be the next president of Harvard?
3. “Scientists have called for Kyrgyzstan’s only mummy to be immediately dug back up after the 1,500-year-old relic was taken from a museum and hastily reburied on the eve of a presidential election in a decision celebrated by self-professed psychics.” Link here. And: “In 2011, lawmakers ritually slaughtered seven sheep in parliament to exorcise “evil spirits”.” Recommended.
4. The unequal distribution of economic education (pdf).
The irony being that the mummy was almost certainly not Kyrgyz but some sort of Persian-language speaker.
I wonder what the chances are that Harvard’s next President is a woman? Janet Yellen may be free. I want to know that the short list and selection panel are properly diverse.
5 is interesting, and I am not a fan of free tuition programs, but the ones that have been started in TN and OR are for community colleges, which will presumably not exhibit the phenomenon described in his abstract: “Free tuition increases enrollment to selective programs”.
Dollar-wise, more benefits accrue to higher income students but the programs are succeeding in increasing the number of low income students who enroll, i.e. no crowding out.
http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/06/pf/college/oregon-free-tuition/index.html
3. Rational actors! Which econ model predicts this?