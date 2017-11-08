Wednesday assorted links

1. Mark Koyama on whether Rome could have had an industrial revolution.
2. The peculiar political economy of reverse grandfathering.
3. Georgian baby boom no this is not Conor Sen bait.
4. Dan Klein talk on the genealogy of Adam Smith’s liberalism.
5. An older Bryan Caplan post: Blame the Republicans.
6. “For every hour you spend writing a screenplay, you spend 10 hours defending it.“
So, a Caplan double header.
Lucky us. Is there anything that it can be blamed on, at least if one is not a Democrat? Alcoholism is out regardless, one would assume.
Raise the alcohol tax!
The idea that one must pitch a screenplay it to anyone is a bad idea from a bygone age. Just make a draft and throw it up on the internet. If it gets attention, make it a little better, fill out the story, fill in the sketches with color, take some advice on the jokes. Organically grown content is just way more interesting. If you were pitching a screenplay to me, i’d be thinking “Why do you need my help? did this not work out as a YouTube video? maybe it sucks.”
Sure, that’s how it (mostly) works. But there’s a problem.
Much of what “gets attention” is attention-seeking, loud, brash, lewd, crude, coarse, stupid but vivid. And thus dumbed down.
So we viewers and theatre / movie theatre (etc.) goers get crap.
An organic creative process can still produce sophisticated content under the right conditions. I think those conditions are having finely divided and specific communities, so that if someone writes say, a comic about economics that may one day become a film, they can still find an audience by starting in the right small community. YouTube falls short on this admittedly.
We just call it the latest Michael Bay movie.
Chances are it won’t get meaningful feedback. It’s very difficult to get anyone to give feedback on a final draft, much less something that still needs the sketches filled in with color.
“If it gets attention, make it a little better, fill out the story, fill in the sketches with color, take some advice on the jokes.”
Then, I will sue you for using my joke about the chicken crossing the road. I want a share of gross box office earnings and 10% of merchandise.
5 is very nice, and Republicans are not uniquely blameworthy.
But when you are backseat driving you do not give advice to other passengers.
BWAHAHA
2 is surprising. Even I assumed a fade out for all mortgage holders. This grandfathering on the other hand is kind of a proposition 13. Benefits for the current generation, and a new disincentive to sell.
But it is quite logical given the justification for the interest deduction has always been to spur home buying. The case illustrates the utter perversity of using the tax code for social policy instead of solely to achieve the revenue objectives of the government.
We could of course simply pass direct subsidies to home buyers – and this has been done several times thru the last 8 years, with easy refi terms guaranteed by the government. That sort of largess is harder to justify, though.
Now is the best time to eliminate this deduction. With interest rates frightfully low, the impact is minimized. The market will easily adjust (to the extent that the deduction actually worked as an incentive) to accommodate the new rules. Note also the benefit goes over 90% to taxpayers earning over $100,000. The lowest earning taxpayers are financing a benefit for wealthier taxpayers.
Now, if only we could eliminate the rest of the deductions and their distorting effects, and get real reform to a simpler tax system with lower rates & far less need for professional help for taxpayers . . .
3. is simple, clear, convincing, original. A nice read.
“an inchoate mess of actors’ improvisation and directorial overreach.” This sums up a lot of Hollywood movies. After reading about Hollywood, I’ve come to the conclusion that the industry undervalues scripts in practice despite placing a high monetary value on them. It also overrates the importance of a director as an artist and underrates the importance of a director as a project manager.
Don’t forget the AD as scheduling dogsbody.
2. As I read section 1302 of the Act (which contains the limitation on interest), the provision would only allow a mortgage interest deduction if the property securing the mortgage is the taxpayer’s principal residence. Under current law, the deduction is allowed with respect to the principal residence and one other residence of the taxpayer (i.e., a second, or vacation, home). This change will slam the second home market.
We’ll see what actually gets passed after the Senate does its bill, and the revisions to both, etc. They may have to drop a lot of the bill to enable passage, with zero Dems voting for it.
That said, is there any reason second homes should have a mortgage interest deduction?
Sure — to inflate the real-estate value of places where people only want to live seasonally, thus rewarding the local banks and governments, as well as (to a smaller extent) any other local who can charge more money for damn-near anything.
The number of properties you own is irrelevant. I do not care if backwater clowns like msgkings own two $40,000 houses.
Just cap everyone’s total mortgage-interest deduction at $X.
And we’re done.
Fade it all out, uniformly, over 30 years.
No pain and ultimately an end to subsidy.
Anyone remember Reagan’s tax reform bill?
Among the many Federal income tax deductions, the bill killed the passive real estate investment expense deduction. It wasn’t a primary cause of the S&L crisis, but, it didn’t help the situation, either.
4. Very good talk by Dan Klein, thanks.
Incidentally, nice opening shot of the hosting institution of this talk: Francisco Marroquín University. Lovely gardens. A classical liberal (“private. secular”) University, hope it does well.
You could cover Klein’s presentation much more easily and convincingly using a three ideology model. It gets to the same place using economic and game theoretic, rather than historical, analysis.
#1 – Rome Industrial Revolution was the best link. I like how Koyama summarizes the various schools of what caused the Industrial Revolution (“British Coal”, “Adam Smith low taxes, small government”, “Solow type innovation”). Goes into my archives.
This. I follow him on Twitter now, he’s good.
Maybe I misunderstood, but I doubt that the survival of one person could spur an industrial revolution.
3- Does anyone here still believe that one can maintain a growing prosperous country without either (a) strong empowered religious leadership, (b) strong nationalistic fascistic leadership, or (c) enough immigration to change the culture and thus very definition of the country in question?
Which of those categories do the following belong to: Switzerland, Canada, USA, Germany, Australia?
Germany? You must have missed the “growing” part.
Plenty of economic growth there, do you just mean population? OK then tell me about the other 4.
1. Major hindrance for the Romans. . . .their numerical system, which made engineering and accounting much more inefficient than the Arabic one. As Arabic numerals were adopted by later societies business profit and loss became more easily determined and more important. The work of mathematicians like Newton and Gauss simplified complex engineering problems. Mathematics changed from a branch of philosophy to a practical field and could easily be considered one of the most important factors in the growth of the industrial revolution.
Holy smokes an accurate and intelligent post from ol’ chuck.
“1. Major hindrance for the Romans. . . .their numerical system, which made engineering and accounting much more inefficient than the Arabic one. ”
The most distinct factor would be the use of the 0 as a positional notation.
#1 — The trouble with economic explanations of the Industrial Revolution is that the Industrial Revolutionaries weren’t economists. They tended to be tinkerers / mechanics, etc. The economic side wasn’t much more sophisticated than “And then we’ll sell it!”
If it were economically driven, wouldn’t you expect the early adopters to be people who were unusually attuned to economics? Bankers, financiers, folks who are just generally rich?
You could persuade me that conditions driving Silicon Valley today have a large economic component — witness the role of the venture capitalist. But early industrialization seems to have been driven more by supply than by demand.
Put another way: the demand was always there, such that any fool could see it. But supplying that demand was heavily dependent on the existence of necessary technologies and theoretical understanding, to the extent that names like Watt (steam engine) and Tesla (electricity and magnetism) survive as scientific terms related to power and magnetism, respectively.
In areas where the necessary technology already exists, the names that survive tend to be entrepeneurs, like Fuller (brushes), Gillette (razors), McDonald (fast food — they sold out to Kroc, but the principle stands), Howard Johnson, etc. Business model innovators, rather than scientific innovators.
#1…Many people forget to factor in the amount of money the Christian mediterranean countries spent fending off the Ottoman navy. My recollection is that it was huge. The Northern European countries sold goods like lumber to the southern countries, benefiting both by not having to fight the Ottomans and supplying the Christian counties.
#1 I am with Chuck Martel on this, The Romans seem to have produced no mathematics and no Physics.They only had what was known from the Greeks but did not build upon it.
They could have invented the windmill and similar machines but nothing more sophisticated. Before the industrial revolution there were already tremendous scientific advances ( Copernicus/Galileo/Newton). The vacuum pump, the gas laws ( Boyle) were known. The scientific method, and scientific societies were well established.James Watt was not just a “tinkerer” but collaborated with the physicist Joseph Black. So, in addition to economic conditions, lots of favorable scientific conditions pre-existed.
1. Mark Koyama on whether Rome could have had an industrial revolution.
No. Industrial revolutions are caused by ten year children huddling by the fire in the middle of winter in Northern Europe. The kids begin to experiment with various ways to contain and move heat.