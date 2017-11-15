Wednesday assorted links

1. Who’s sitting next to you on the subway?
2. New results on the returns to education.
3. Meet the people who listen to podcasts at super speed.
4. Those with a college degree gain more from freer trade, but not actually by that much.
5. “Consistent with the reduced form results, the model estimates imply that labor supply factors are responsible for nearly the entire rise of in-and-outs, while changes in labor demand have contributed little…” Link here. And “Our estimates suggest that the decline in product reallocation through these margins has contributed greatly to the slow growth experienced after the Great Recession.”
6. Absent-mindedness as dominance behavior.
#1 – vignettes of subway riders, looks a bit sanitized, contrived, but plausible
#2 – college educated prostitutes are more selective, nurturing, last longer. Doesn’t address the self-selection factor.
#3 – what the title says. I just sped read “War & Piece” by Toystory, it’s about Rushing.
#4 – white collar people get slightly more benefits from free trade,mainly because their service sector jobs are sheltered from competition, but it’s not that big. Interesting model that should predict support for free trade will go down once services can be imported and/or there should be a backlash against service sector robots.
#5 – maybe “transient” workers -called “In-and-Outs” are not MZP (marginal 0 productivity) workers after all?
#6 – being absent-minded is a power trip. Say what?
#7 – Spot a beggar and get a reward, to sweep beggars off the streets of Hyperbad for Trump’s trip. Bad Potemkin Village play.
Man, “War and Peace” by Toy Story? Was Buzz playing Vronsky and Woody playing Levin?
1. Who comes up and asks someone, ‘what’s your biggest regret?’ Gee. . . I don’t know. This interview?
3. The article talks about how everything is moving faster right now. This is an ongoing attribute with the current period. You could see a lot of youtubers using jumpcuts to an abusive level. You could see it through the use of applications like tinder and twitter and through the emotional agony of having to wait for someone to text back. Having attempted using reading apps that speed up reading by a certain percent, it takes the joy out of things and the only joy left is this need of self gratification that you’ve completed something. I will say a lot of podcasters talk extremely slow and the first couple minutes are usually dedicated to long unnecessary introductions.
@ Jonathan Manor – #1 – I thought the most hug-gable subway character was that women who carried rag dolls because she could not have kids or pets. Who else agrees? #3- jump cuts were abused in the 1980s more than today. All those herky-jerky MTV videos.
I’m absent minded as heck and have to practice all sorts of tricks to prevent it from becoming a problem. Then again I’m not a professor but a professional, and I’ve found male dominance gets me nowhere in the workforce.
Yeah I agree. It could be that absent-mindedness is not a power play but a sign of stress: when under stress, such as academic infighting, you get tunnel vision and hence forget stuff. Once the stress is removed, as it was for the college professor, you begin to remember things again.