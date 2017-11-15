Wednesday assorted links

1. Who’s sitting next to you on the subway?

2. New results on the returns to education.

3. Meet the people who listen to podcasts at super speed.

4. Those with a college degree gain more from freer trade, but not actually by that much.

5. “Consistent with the reduced form results, the model estimates imply that labor supply factors are responsible for nearly the entire rise of in-and-outs, while changes in labor demand have contributed little…” Link here. And “Our estimates suggest that the decline in product reallocation through these margins has contributed greatly to the slow growth experienced after the Great Recession.”

6. Absent-mindedness as dominance behavior.

7. MIE Hyderabad spot-a-beggar.