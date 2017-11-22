Wednesday assorted links

1. What should you infer from the cheapness of Costco Single Malt Scotch Whiskey?
2. “Adding to the already somewhat troubling nature of the launch, the event will simultaneously serve as the launch of Hughes’ California gubernatorial campaign…”
3. “The Swiss town of Albinen, located in the scenic canton of Valais, wants to pay people 25,000 Swiss francs (£18,900) each to move there.” Link here.
4. Rebecca Traister and Ross Douthat on the post-Weinstein moment, many of the best parts are toward the end don’t neglect to catch Ross on Andrea Dworkin.
5. Websites that record all of your keystrokes. The list includes some famous companies.
6. How scalable are blockchains?
7. Geoffrey Manne has a very good WSJ-gated piece on why the AT&T antitrust lawsuit is not a good idea. Here is a good Puzzanghera and James piece on the case.
2. Not sure if this guy is really a flat earther or just scamming them for money to build a hobby rocket. Either way a fool and ones money soon part.
1. That all forms of booze taste like crap and only nerds debate about whiskey and IPAs so just buy the cheap stuff
That the buggers were too mean to hire someone to tell them how to spell whisky.
4. “Rebecca Traister: Honest to God, what is WRONG with people?
Ross Douthat: Mostly testosterone, apparently.”
I’m thinking, Tyler’s gonna love this interview.(Not to imply the point isn’t essentially true.)
1. I reside in a three tier state (distiller, distributor, and retailer), so you won’t find Total Wine or other stores that can avoid the middle tier. The middle tier had its origin following prohibition, the distributor somehow avoiding bootleggers. Today, the middle tier is continued through large campaign donations (probably of whiskey as well as money) to politicians. For others who are unfortunate enough to reside in a three tier state, they share my pain not only for higher prices for spirits but the inability to buy wine direct. I’m with Tabarrok on this one: this is a regulation that needs to be repealed.