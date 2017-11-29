Wednesday assorted links

1. Mr. Regret, of Bangalore. Though he finally succeeded.
2. Might the SNP reverse Brexit?
3. IV and 2SLS.
4. Catalini and Gans on the economics of blockchains.
5. 2014 economist poll on net neutrality.
by Tyler Cowen on November 29, 2017 at 12:13 pm in Uncategorized | Permalink
5 is not a great question for capturing an opinion on “net neutrality.” Value added is different than performance downgraded or fees extorted. The question (“for the right to send that traffic using faster or higher quality service”) shows the value add, but not risks of bad behavior.
Farhad has a better angle.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/29/technology/internet-dying-repeal-net-neutrality.html?mtrref=t.co&gwh=E554B205A3F5AF900562F67513A6D9ED&gwt=pay
Anti-net-neutrality sees the greatest public infrastructure project in the history of the world, and seeks to carve up the carcass for short term profit.
Two motivations. Less public. More capture.
“Carve up the carcass”
OK then
Somebody accurately described my pet policy without resorting to a wildly implausible hypothetical that would be against the interests of the parties involved. How dare they!
5. Poll statement: “it is a good idea to let companies that send video or other content to consumers pay more to Internet service providers for the right to send that traffic using faster or higher quality service”. Poll statement with a single word changed: it is a good idea to force companies that send video or other content to consumers pay more to Internet service providers for the right to send that traffic using faster or higher quality service. Freedom vs. tyranny.
You might want a different change:
“it is a good idea to let companies that send video or other content to consumers pay more to Internet service providers for the right to send that traffic using [same] quality service”.
So Price Controls are Freedom then?
Someone is going to hold a gun to their head then?
Ask those whose only option is satellite internet what it’s like having the ISP control the internet. It’s a scam. What the satellite companies do is offer “upgrades” to speed up the internet, but a faster internet is always elusive.
Right. Everybody hates Comcast. I would love to have Comcast here. Frontier Dsl is unbelievably poor.
Comcast customer service is poor, but their internet service has gotten pretty good in my area. Still expensive though, $70 for 100MB+.
Ask any Venezuelan what it is like to have government control the supply of toilet paper.
2. [Moderators not through Kubler-Ross stages yet].
Going back on Brexit would be a horrible idea. The euroskeptic passions have been fed by the EU’s regular contradicting of popular referendum, and this would only escalate that resentment.
What one referendum can do, another referendum can undo.
This is not “one man, one vote, one time”.
5. HBO has struggled to generate hits for years, outside of GoT. Silicon Valley is sort of a hit. Girls was never a hit.
No mention of how HBO passed on several major hits in the past few years, including The Walking Dead.