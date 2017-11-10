Who’s complacent? Nutella edition

Nutella fans are outraged after it was revealed the recipe for the chocolate spread is changing – making it lighter and sweeter.
The makers of the popular spread, Italian food company Ferrero, admitted it is adjusting the recipe after the slight changes were noticed by German consumer group Hamburg Consumer Protection Centre.
The new recipe contains 8.7 per cent powdered skimmed milk, compared with the previous quantity of 7.5 per cent. And sugar content has risen from 55.9 per cent to 56.3 per cent.
Furious Nutella lovers took to Twitter to hit back at the changes using the hashtag #boycottNutella.
It’s grotesquely sweet as it is. Boycott Nutella is right.
If you were not buying Nutella before, you can not boycott it now.
As New Coke exposed the limitsmof American power, this new nutella will show the world the limits of the European Union. As president Temer says, “one needs to proceed carefully”.
The interesting thing would be to find out whether Nutella was even less sweet at an earlier date. However, finding that online would be a hit and miss proposition.
Probably more hazelnuts, less sugar.
My guess is hazelnuts are relatively expensive. Compared to sugar and palm oil.
Hello, we’re the globalists and we’re here to help you improve your food, your neighborhoods, and your culture. You’re welcome.
