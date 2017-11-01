All the world in New York City

Two exhibits in Manhattan, taken collectively, offer what might be this year’s most rewarding aesthetic and learning experience. I stated a while ago that for the first time in a long time (possibly ever), America has a peer country in China. The contemporary Chinese art overview in the Guggenheim is the single best demonstration of this point I have seen, and the show is further evidence that China already may have surpassed the United States in the visual arts. Read this NYT review: “…a powerful, unmissable event, and an invaluable window onto a world of contemporary art, politics and history that we still, decades on, barely know.” This is not complacent art, and some of it was so disturbing it had to be removed before the show opened (NB: the Chinese were not the ones censoring).
At the still underrated Morgan Library, you will find Master Drawings from the Thaw Collection, in two large rooms. Are drawings and watercolors better than paintings? Per dollar spent, for sure. I cannot think of a better, more easily digestible survey of the brilliant visual intelligences behind the last few centuries of Western art. This NYT review also has quality visuals.
Limiting animal cruelty isn’t exactly “censorship” in my mind. Whatever you happen to think of the piece, the primary intent of those objecting to it was to protect the dogs, not the minds of the humans viewing it.
John, you’re not suggesting that we stop the gladiator contests or high school concussion sports, are you? What about the First Amendment (“Freedom of assembly in the arena”)?
BTW, thanks in advance to everyone for not posting pics of whatever canine crimes were involved here.
I’m making no comment on animal cruelty or human gladiatorial contests. I’m simply suggesting that “censorship” usually implies that one party is limiting the exposure of another party to certain ideas for political, social, or ideological reasons.. Whatever you think of animal rights activists, I genuinely believe their intent here was protect the animals involved, not limit the audience’s exposure to undesirable ideas.
I guess if you want to reach, you could argue that limiting exposure to animal cruelty is, in part, an attempt to prevent the normalization of the same. In that way it’s sort of “censorship”, though it’s probably a secondary consideration.
I observe criticism of the Han Dynasty as well as Mao in the art, but isn’t there an inconsistency since China’s embrace of the international order and the wealth and power it has produced is also an embrace of the Han Dynasty and the wealth and power it produced and a rejection of Mao? More of a question than a statement. I suppose different artists have different views about Han and Mao.
“The contemporary Chinese art overview in the Guggenheim is the single best demonstration of this point I have seen, and the show is further evidence that China already may have surpassed the United States in the visual arts”
If modern art = visual arts, then the Chinese can have it!