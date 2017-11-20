Your Next Government

Google is building a small city within Toronto:
Toronto has about 800 acres of waterfront property awaiting redevelopment, a huge and prime stretch of land that amounts to one of the best opportunities in North America to rethink at scale how housing, streets and infrastructure are built. On Tuesday the government and the group overseeing the land announced that they were partnering with an Alphabet subsidiary, Sidewalk Labs, to develop the site.
Not to be outdone, Bill Gates is thinking even bigger, a 25,000 acre site for a new city near Phoenix that might take advantage of Arizona’s forward thinking rules on self-driving cars.
All over the world, we can see the beginnings of a move from nation-states to smaller, more decentralized and agile communities such as common interest developments, special economic zones and proprietary cities. Your Next Govenment is Tom Bell’s primer on this coming revolution. If you want to find out the latest on the Honduran Zede or the Polynesian seasteading project, both of which Bell has been involved with, YNG is your first stop. Bell also covers the history of these movements from Henry Ford’s failed Brazilian city, Fordlandia, to the use of special economic zones and foreign trade zones in the United States.
For anyone starting such a community, Bell has up-to-date recommendations on the principles of governance including how to adopt an appropriate legal code.
Recommended.
‘we can see the beginnings of a move from nation-states to smaller, more decentralized and agile communities’
And yet Brexit (moving from an ineffective proto-superstate to a smaller, more agile nation-state) is not seen this way, most of all by Tyler
Typical Alex mindless boosterism. Believe me this Google town will end up becoming a white elephant and then a derelict slum within a decade or so.
Implicit is that democracy is dead, to be replaced by corporate control. Reminds me of the company towns of long ago, where the company owned or controlled everything, from housing to stores, where employees were essentially indentured servants, the debts owing to the company never satisfied. Is that progress? I suppose so if democracy is considered the lesser alternative. But how is the company town that much different from what we have today. After all, whoever controls information controls consumers of the information. I think, therefore I am. Not really. More like: I don’t think for myself, therefore I am he who thinks for me.
I don’t think company towns were quite the evil that they are often caricatured as. Evidence about this has been covered on this blog before.
But that aside, whatever abuse did occur in company towns occurred because workers were held captive and had nowhere else to go without risking their livelihood. That will certainly not be true of a city near Pheonix or a neighborhood in Toronto.
I think local government needs more competition, innovation, and outside-the-box thinking. This sounds like good experimentation in an area that needs experimentation.
Tom Bell spoke in Atlanta at the inaugural FEEcon on this topic, of carved out jurisdictions and generic, open source law. Incidences of these types ‘zones’ have grown to around 1500 from near zero since 1970, including Dubai, for example, where Sharia law might discourage investment and commerce. In June at FEEcon, Prof. Bell did not present how the Alphabet / Google and Microsoft developments fit into his understanding of these new areas of special sovereignty, but clearly the resources of such firms outstrips manyfold the GDP of many developing nations. If a new model of nation-building (or even harder, nation-improving) were to follow, what could go right?
I find it very ironic that Alex calls a city built by Google a “more decentralized and agile community”. The agile might be correct, but I doubt that the centralization that Google’s data mining and proprietary, centrally controlled data processing implies can be surpassed by any past or existing human community. Try doing anything in this city without Google knowing about it – and by extension, of course, central authorities that have access to the information stored by Google. This city will be the most advanced and radical exercise in panopticism so far in the history.
Libertarians are weird. Determined to flood their own countries with Third World immigration – making them unlivable – they are planning to build small arks to save themselves and their families? Great. Let us hope our next government has the will and means to defend the new borders in a way that our old government did not.
“Arizona’s forward thinking rules on self-driving cars”. Forward thinking or irresponsible? Who, or what, is liable if a self-driving car collides with a pedestrian or a vehicle that is not self-driving, injuring the pedestrian or the passengers in the vehicle that is not self-driving? Who, or what, is liable if a self-driving car collides with a tree, killing or injuring the passengers inside the self-driving car? https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/11/technology/arizona-tech-industry-favorite-self-driving-hub.html My concern is that “Arizona’s forward thinking rules” will have the opposite effect of what’s intended, as injuries or deaths and damage or destruction to property inhibit the development of self-driving cars. Politicians in Arizona will run away from “Arizona’s forward thinking rules” as fast as they can after the first horrific accident, likely in a vehicle that is not self-driving. I will repeat the gaffe by the Google engineer who said that self-driving cars are safe at speeds no greater than 30-35 mph.