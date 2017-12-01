Friday assorted Bitcoin and fertility links

1. Kaminska on Bitcoin futures. And John Cochrane and Bitcoin.
2. I mostly don’t agree, but a critique of Moretti and Hsieh on the costs of building restrictions.
3. U.S. fertility continues to fall.
4. The complicated legacy of a panda who was really good at sex.
5. The Darwinian survival of homosexuality.
6. Do tax credits boost fertility?
3. The data only goes through June 2017, but we should soon see data for children conceived after Trump’s victory, it’ll be interesting to see if there is a “Trump bump.”
5. If 2% of the population were living the homosexual lifestyle for the past 2,000 years and homosexuality continued to affect 2% of the population, there’d be a Darwinian puzzle. I see no reason to assume that that has been the case. The whole debate is much ado about nothing.
As usual the linked Bitcoin commentary is horrendous.
#3 The American popukace is too desperate to want children. It lost its faith in the country. Now, all it yearns for is death and oblivion!!
#3 The American populace is too desperate to want children. It lost its faith in the country. Now, all it yearns for is death and oblivion!!
2. The details of missed economic growth seem pretty fuzzy, but it seems to me everybody implicitly accepts a middle ground. There are things we’d like to be free to do with our property, and things we’d like to restrict for the neighborhood.
I might like freedom to build a rental flat, but I might want to call someone if the neighbor goes full cat lady (100+).
Is there really anyone here who wants a cat lady, a leather tannery, a gay and/or biker bar, next door without restriction? Or is it just the level of neighborhood control we are discussing?
2 also presumes that a person would move from Flint to San Francisco for a job. But the more likely scenario would be the person moves from Flint to Dallas, a person in Dallas moves to Austin, then a person in Austin moves to San Francisco for that $150,000 a year job.
6. The study relates to the EITC. The Senate tax bill (a recent version) would increase the child tax credit to $2,000, but the way it’s designed, poor families would get only a nominal benefit. That’s interesting. Cowen’s friend Ross Douthat supports expanded child tax credits for several reasons, including fairness, but also to encourage more child-bearing (fertility). He’s Catholic, so it’s understandable from a theological point of view. Douthat has also suggested that the burden of social welfare, including social security, could be shifted to families if family units were larger (as they once were). Of course, that runs counter to discouraging those people from having so many babies. Not that I’m suggesting the Republicans designed their child tax credit so very little benefit would go to those people. My best friends, a very intelligent and successful married couple, have only two children, who, based on their school records thus far, are very bright and will be at least as successful as their parents. For Ameria’s sake, I wish my friends had six children, but I don’t think a $2000 tax credit would have influenced their decision to have only two.
3. LOL. It’s kind of a shame that Idiocracy is going to be the most prescient dystopian fiction.
Or maybe not. 2008-2016 was the first time in decades when the percent of births to unmarried women actually fell slightly instead of increasing.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/databriefs/db162.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_sovereign_states_and_dependencies_by_total_fertility_rate
I was thinking of that more than within the US.
5. Fertility, homosexuality (including Cowen’s favorite book Brideshead Revisited), Cowen is on a roll today. I must say I had trouble following the linked article, with the reference to all those genes (shouldn’t it have been jeans?). In any case, Stephen King wrote that a stiff dick has no conscience (or brain for that matter), but what King says about you know what I cannot repeat here. I think people make sex far more complicated that it is.
Of course, the current obsession with sexual misconduct (isn’t all sex for reasons other than procreation misconduct?) cannot be divorced from our obsession with sex. The Democrats wish to impose a zero tolerance for sexual misconduct. Now, that’s likely to have a very large effect on fertility, so large we may be facing extinction. Which may explain the tolerance for Moore’s and Trump’s misconduct. As for Matt Lauer, his sexual misconduct was just an excuse to get rid of the boor without having to pay him a bundle. I recall a simpler time when people were exiled for once having belonged to the Communist Party. Now it’s once having committed sexual misconduct. As Jesus once said, let he that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her. My observation is that there aren’t many without the sin of sexual misconduct. I can say that I have never belonged to the Communist Party.
How could a species with no natural predators that reproduces sexually not turn out to be obsessed with sex?
If the goal is reproducing fast, having sex with children is not optimal. There are peak fertility years and children are well below them. Thus, a fraction of sexual misconduct worries are not misguided.
3. Social and cultural change is needed to raise domestic birth rates. I don’t expect tax credits to have large effects in birth rates. I’d like to make some positive contributions to this. I’d also like the alt-right-ish media to focus more on this issue and encourage constructive ideas to improve western fertility rates.
#5 reproductive success is teamwork, #4 reproductive success can be individually lead but there are caveats, #3 reproductive success is just another excuse to write about individualism
The Alt-Right does talk about this a lot.
Tax credits need to be large enough that women drop out of the labor force. There needs to be a SAHM (SAHP?) credit that only works if you’re married and have children under the age of X. Then there would be a financial incentive to increase fertility.
I don’t see the point though, unless you’re planning a war in 20 years. Fertility takes care of itself over enough cycles, assuming you aren’t invaded by foreigners who displace you before you get around to reviving your birthrates.
@3
Why is the author so scared about falling fertility? It’s fairly obvious that the earth doesn’t have enough resources for everyone to live an American style life and you can’t go more than a day without reading how software and robots will take all our jobs. It seems to my untrained mind that fewer people and more software/robots would be better for the planet and the people who live on the planet.
I am aware that more people means more spending and more GDP and more innovation and without population growth we will need productivity to drive economies forward and pay the bills. But although I have a black belt in anxiety I am actually rather comforted by the fact that human population growth is slowing or declining.
#3 is consistent with a really simple theory of cultural change in America, which is that it is following a series of transitions that have already happened in continental Europe, but with a lag of a couple decades.
Children are challenging and the decision to limit offspring isn’t just financial. It takes a lot of energy to be a decent parent, and I think many of us just don’t have much left to give.
The whooshing noise you hear is reality flying over the heads of the economists.
Well, this is Marginal Revolution.
7. The Privileged Planet.
Josh Barro – years ago – tweeted the following (which I suspect is probably true):
“There’s an evolutionary theory that, in large families, gay offspring improve inclusive fitness by making their siblings more likely to raise children to adulthood. In other words, by being gay, I’m around to help my brother take care of his kids, so they can have more kids.”
http://www.twitlonger.com/show/n_1rv6g0e
n.b. The inquiries to josh were quite rude… I do not endorse the tone or manner of the question in the first place. But I do think Josh is thoughtful and reliably right about most things.
Curious as to why there is no link to the Joint Committee on Taxation’s proof that the emperor (Senate tax cut proposal) has no clothes and even under the dynamic scoring model will result in a $1T deficit build up over 10 years. As Al Gore might say, “an inconvenient truth.” It also begs the question of whether the group of economists who earlier in the week sent a letter to Secretary Mnuchin regarding the necessity of this legislation to boost GDP by 3-4%.
Question of the day, ‘do economists have any moral compass at all?’
2nd Question of the day, ‘why is Tyler so silent on all of this?’
2. You can tell this guy is an idiot from the moment he attributes the opposition to building regulations to a sinister “neoliberal” agenda. And it gets worse from there. Claiming that the only way that “affordable” housing can be built is if the government does it, because it’s not the most profitable housing to build , treats housing “affordability” as if it was not impacted by basic things like the the supply of housing. So what if developers brand new housing units are marketed to higher earners? That means that older housing units will remain on the market for lower earners. As usual progressives demonstrate a stubborn unwillingness to understand basic economic concepts.
3) I’ve got plenty of young friends who don’t want to have kids in Trump’s world. He is retrograde and embodies the politics of fear.
I loathe Trump but if that’s the excuse they are using for not having kids they probably shouldn’t be parents.
Try having pre-teen kids old enough to look at us grownups and wonder how we elected such a clown who exemplifies all the things we tell them not to be? If your friends have kids now they won’t be old enough to know who’s president until well after he’s gone.