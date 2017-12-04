Monday assorted links

1. According to this estimate, non-searchers lose about a penny on the dollar (pdf).
2. The culture that is Portland how much should companies accommodate the homeless?
3. Solve for the equilibrium: “A UK supermarket chain will sell pasta, crisps, and rice for just 10p to reduce food waste.”
4. Potatoes reduced the number of civil wars.
5. Why a lot of important research is not being done (NYT).
6. What will the Mideast peace plan look like? (NYT)
7. Shoot your Bitcoins off into space, and Cryptokitties is now the most popular application on Ethereum.
1. “Simpson, in an email, added that, “The Bureau prefers to gain voluntary compliance when addressing a violation of Portland City Code or Oregon Revised Statute.””
Does this mean “we’re not enforcing these laws” or “we asked him nicely before the beating started.”
For #3, it sounds like they’re selling food that’s expired for 10p. So its possibly stuff that was getting thrown out anyways.
#4 An obvious counterfactual is of course the potato blight (1844 and beyond) in Europe. Here’s the Wikipedia page ‘revolutions of 1848’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revolutions_of_1848
Also, the Musket Wars in New Zealand, which were arguably driven more by potatoes than muskets.
#2: Commercial enterprises are not charities and public thoroughfares are not beds. Public order maintenance requires vagrants be rousted, with some discretionary economy about doing so in libraries and parks. The okupier they interviewed thinks there’s a ‘housing crisis’ and that that’s what generates vagrancy. There is no crisis and problems with housing which push edge cases into vagrancy are attributable to effective demand and regulatory controls which cause the supply of flop houses, boarding houses, and apartment buildings with shared kitchens to dry up. There was a move in the Oregon legislature to permit local rent control ordinances earlier this year. It failed. You want to make wagers on what these okupiers opine on that subject?
Let charities, with some help from the local police, minister to vagrants. The proprietors of sporting goods stores can help in their spare time.
“At this festive season of the year, Mr. Scrooge,” said the gentleman, taking up a pen, “it is more than usually desirable that we should make some slight provision for the Poor and Destitute, who suffer greatly at the present time. Many thousands are in want of common necessaries; hundreds of thousands are in want of common comforts, sir.”
“Are there no prisons?” asked Scrooge.
“Plenty of prisons,” said the gentleman, laying down the pen again.”
#3: Not unique to that supermarket! My family refers to this shop chain in PA as the “Used Food Store” http://www.shopsurplusoutlet.com
#3..The sale does not apply to meat and vegetables. But the picture with the article was meat and vegetables. How sloppy is the press?
5. When I read this article in the NYT this morning, I assumed that the litigation that’s discouraging research would be the kind often identified at this blog, such as litigation by personal injury lawyers (a/k/a ambulance chasers) against pharmaceutical companies, makers of medical devices, etc. for selling unsafe products. Instead, the litigation identified in the article (the article is by Dr. Carroll, the co-founder of TIE) is against researchers accused of such things as libel for publishing research papers that bring into question the value of products sold by medical companies. These are deep pocket medical companies that can break a researcher, success in defending the litigation little consolation for the researcher who may have to exhaust his savings paying fees and costs (the prevailing view in the U.S. is that the prevailing party in this type of litigation is not awarded attorneys’ fees).
6. One assumes whatever the now properly declared co-director of the Charles and Seryl Kushner Foundation wants – though the first order of business might just involve changing international law so that funding specific Israeli settlements is no longer illegal.
After all, it isn’t as if he hasn’t been trying that already – ‘The latest development follows reports on Friday indicating the White House senior adviser attempted to sway a United Nations Security Council vote against an anti-settlement resolution passed just before Donald Trump took office, which condemned the structure of West Bank settlements. The failure to disclose his role in the foundation—at a time when he was being tasked with serving as the president’s Middle East peace envoy—follows a pattern of egregious omissions that would bar any other official from continuing to serve in the West Wing, experts and officials told Newsweek.’ http://www.newsweek.com/jared-kushner-disclosure-form-west-bank-settlements-israel-white-house-729290
#3…That’s about 33 pounds/person/year. Is that a lot?
#1…there is more than one margin here.
#5: if it starts with the notion that guns are a ‘public health problem’, it is not important research. And its the Sulzberger Birdcage Liner, so we’re not going to get any acknowledgement of how faculty Monovox inhibits research.
What’s your definition of a public health problem?
His phrasing is curious, and frankly raises alarm bells about the quality of his thinking. “I often complain about a lack of solid evidence on guns’ relationship to public health.” Umm, the lack of solid evidence is because the evidence shows little to no relationship. Gun control is one of those areas that has been studied to death. What Dr Carroll refuses to do is to acknowledge that the copious amount of research show his favored policies simply don’t work. The CDC’s work on gun control was incredibly shoddy, and got shut down for good reason.
So much for evidence based medicine.
4. Okay, the transition from hunter-gathers to farmers reduced the tension between tribes (absent blight, drought, etc.), but didn’t it also increase the time available to trouble-makers (a/k/a “leaders”) to devise other reasons for fomenting trouble and enhancing their prestige within the tribe. One might argue that conflict between tribes fighting over limited food (i.e., animals) is moral, while conflict to enhance one’s prestige is immoral. Looking at this issue that way, the potato converted us from moral beings to immoral beings. In this regard, I understand that Trump’s ancestors were potato farmers.