Saturday assorted semiotics links

1. “Men can’t handle the truth of transparent government, “The Emperor’s New Clothes” tells us. And so, Andersen gives us a consolation prize: a brave little boy who speaks up to reveal a truth that ultimately empowers the boss.” Link here.
2. Hidden signals in corporate ribbon-cutting ceremonies?
3. NYT obituary for Jerry Fodor.
4. “Chinese man repaints road markings to make his commute quicker. Bus passenger thought having a special lane to turn left was slowing down traffic going straight on so he tried to remedy it with paint and brush.” He was fined $150.
5. What do Belgian princes and American academics have in common?
#1 really doesn’t work for me, even though I can be a bit amused by the “valiant” attempt to equate deliberation with opacity.
#3 had never heard of these critiques of Darwin. Fascinating
Decent summary at Wikipedia:
Seems laughable. Also seems to build upon Gould’s “work”.
“5. What do Belgian princes and American academics have in common?” Chocolate.
Looking forward to something on the tax reform bill
4. Seinfeld already did it:
So that is what American TV has become: a Chinese dystopia.
“If we advocate for transparency, should we not praise, rather than ridicule, the king and his courtiers who enable the public to see what goes on in the castle?”
So transparency implies the subjectaps must always support their leaders, even when they waste their money buy non-existent clothes?
1. There’s no reason to believe that any particular individual is virtuous, especially virtuous enough to be able to tell others what to do. Of course even those that seem virtuous can succumb to evil at a moments notice when given the opportunity. That’s why we should assume that anyone in possession of power or wishing to obtain it has a strong tendency toward evil. If they’re not satanic presently, eventually they will be. Naively, people, especially voters, seem to think that their choices are somehow above avarice and perversion when they are its epitome.
1. I thought the key point of The Emperor’s New Clothes was that people were told the clothes would be invisible to those who were unfit for their stations, so everybody other than the child had an interest in not speaking about what they knew.
1. Sexual misconduct is nonpartisan. But as I have already pointed out, any sexual activity not intended for procreation is misconduct. What else could it be, other than pleasuring oneself. St. Paul, the father of the Christian religion we know today, encouraged followers of Jesus to be like him, celibate. In the ancient world, people believed sexual desire would make one physically ill. Paul knew, ancient people knew, that sexual desire was the ticket to Hell. Or at least public humiliation and exile. I’ve given sexual desire a lot of thought, I’d say pretty much every hour of the day, and I’ve come to the conclusion that God has a twisted sense of humor.
#5 — Why don’t you try asking some adjuncts in your department what they would have to give up with a 15% pay cut?