Sunday assorted links

1. A musician’s take on Google and net neutrality. Not my view, but that is what makes life interesting…
2. A very good thread on personnel economics.
3. Diane Coyle reviews the new Edith Penrose biography; Penrose’s book was a favorite of mine as a teen. And Pankaj Mishra reviews Sujatha Gidla.
4. Why Nigeria wins at Scrabble (The Economist).
5. Raising a teenage daughter (mother writes the essay, teenage daughter comments on it).
I guess what the Economist is too polite to say is that Nigeria is such a badly mis-managed country that if you struggle hard to acquire a difficult foreign language in much demand internationally, all you can do with it except play Scrabble.
Although with the ideological developments of the former Free Trade rag, perhaps the subtext is that they want two Five Year Plans for Scrabble players?
Quite clearly you don’t know much about Nigeria. Because the 3 major tribes speak different languages, they speak to each other in English and English is widely spoken.
But why worry about veracity in comments?
1. Google is not the Internet (or much of an ISP, for that matter), and concerns about data packets being treated equally goes back longer than 2007.
‘The term was coined by Columbia University media law professor Tim Wu in 2003, as an extension of the longstanding concept of a common carrier, which was used to describe the role of telephone systems.’
Here are a couple of examples from that wiki article – ‘A widely cited example of a violation of net neutrality principles was the Internet service provider Comcast’s secret slowing (“throttling”) of uploads from peer-to-peer file sharing (P2P) applications by using forged packets. Comcast did not stop blocking these protocols, like BitTorrent, until the FCC ordered them to stop. In another minor example, The Madison River Communications company was fined US$15,000 by the FCC, in 2004, for restricting their customers’ access to Vonage, which was rivaling their own services.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Net_neutrality
You can read about the Bittorrent protocol data throttling here, by the way – http://www.nbcnews.com/id/21376597/
However, her point 9 is so deliriously confused that the less said, the better.
To sum up her basic misunderstanding – hard as this might be to imagine, Google, Facebook et al are not the Internet, and Google is not an ISP/common carrier (in any meaningful sense – and Google’s CDN is undoubtedly dwarfed by Akamai, a company founded the same year as Google).
It is interesting that Tyler continues to link to discredited writers like Pankaj Mishra (remember his puerile arguments against Niall Ferguson?)
Mishra here talks about Indian society being deeply hierarchical with wealthy citizens being overwhelmingly upper caste. But as always there is no evidence.
Does Pankaj or Tyler have an estimate of the Per-capita income of each caste? No. Nobody does.
The wealthiest Indians in India include men like Ambani and Azim Premji, who are anything but upper caste. Here are the top 10 wealthiest Indians. There is not a single brahmin in the list.
1. Mukesh Ambani – middle caste
2. Azim Premji – Muslim
3. Hinduja family – middle caste
4. Lakshmi Mittal – middle caste
5. Pallonji Mistry – Zoroastrian
6. Godrej Family – Zoroastrian
7. Shiv Nadar – Low caste (historically just a notch above Dalits)
8. Kumar Birla – middle caste
9. Dilip Shanghvi – middle caste
10. Gautam Adani – Jain
In fact in the list of top 100 wealthiest Indians (source : Fores), just 5 of them are brahmins. 5.
Interestingly the proportion of populaiton that is brahmin is also 5%. So it exactly mirrors their share in population
It would seem Zoroastrians are over-represented. How many practitioners are there in India? There’s about 100k in Iran.
1. Ms. Schneider’s attack on Google ends with a list of five personal complaints about Google (listed as (a) through (e)). She isn’t opposed to net neutrality, she’s opposed to Google not being required to make it easier for her to sell her music on the internet. Indeed, what she wants is regulation, whether it’s Google or the ISPs (which she considers an ISP). I suppose “net neutrality” means what people say it means. Cowen has expressed ambivalence about the issue (of net neutrality), which I have commented is consistent with his preference for disruption: end net neutrality and see what happens – the result could be an internet that is better at promoting innovation. Or not. But we won’t know unless there’s disruption. I’m more of an order and stability sort of person, which is a reason I’m not keen on traveling. Cowen, on the other hand, travels the world, to exotic places that would give me the willies. Now that’s disruption. I should acknowledge that I was one of the last to swap my enormous television for a flat screen and my flip phone for a smart phone, that the car I drive I purchased in 1999, that I ate the same cereal (raisin bran) for breakfast for 25 years, and that I spend Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s at the same three (different) places every year. Net neutrality works for me.
Good post, but I would say the status quo has been decades of rolling disruption, so much so that the gag is that founders say “disruption” when they should learn to say “business model.”
The argument against “net neutrality” is “we won’t lose that much disruption with lockdown by last mile vendors, honest!”
@rayward: “I’m more of an order and stability sort of person… Net neutrality works for me.”
yes, free markets and voluntary choices by buyers/sellers — are so untidy and variable. The deep wisdom of government regulators imposed upon us is so much more preferable… to prevent such untidy “disruption”.
NetNeutrality is fundamentally about the pros & cons of government regulation and political market intervention. It’s so easy to predict where Progressives/Democrats/Leftists stand on that issue.
“free markets and voluntary choices” What drug are you taking? And I suppose you believe Facebook and Google are “free”.
…as free as your choices at your local food market or gas station
you think FCC mandates are “free” choice ?
What kind of person compares to random retail rather than other utilities?
I don’t know how many noticed, but we had a guy who presented himself as an ISP network engineer here recently. What he basically said was, when the ISP gave you a contract for X network speed, they had a statistical model of your use in mind.
When you all shifted from mostly text, to more images, and then video, you were doing two things. You were participating in a lot of disruption, and you were blowing up the old statistical model.
The ISPs went looking for people to blame (Bandwidth hogs! Netflix! Free riders!), but I would say the fundamental problem was their own. They had a static expectation in a dynamically changing field.
You should worry now, with “net neutrality defeated” how they might use their power to control, and restrict, change. How they might want to keep you within the model.
You completely skipped bittorrent – as noted in the link above, in 2007 Comcast started basically forging data packets to prevent its customers from uploading data using the bittorrent protocol.
No need to go theoretical on the long term interest of American ISPs to not provide the service their customers thought they were actually paying for. And no reason to make this about video/Netflix etc – in the case of the bittorrent ‘data flood’ more than a decade ago, all the data was truly peer to peer, by protocol design.
5. It’s an interesting these kinds of articles, people who kinda sorta see their own cognitive dissonance:
“I should just come out and say it: When we talk about parenting teenage girls and risk, we’re talking, to no small degree, about sex. I worry about Hannah getting hit by a bus. I worry about Hannah feeling alone. But when I consider what truly worries me, I worry about her getting hurt through sex. Bad sex she doesn’t want. Sex with people who trample her heart. What I’ve got to offer as a parent on this front is pathetically scattered. Own your body but don’t flaunt it. Be brave but don’t be reckless. Love fiercely but keep boundaries. You’re wearing that crop top? You’re wearing that crop top. OK, you look cute.”
6. I’m never going to see the value in something that doesn’t have any actual value.
5. What do I know. But my observation, from watching my mother’s relationship with my sister, and my sister’s relationship with her daughter, is that it’s not sex, it’s getting pregnant. If that happens at 15, everything goes to hell. It’s not the trampled heart. It’s much worse.
Meant as a response to Ralt.
Yes, but wasn’t birth control and abortion supposed to kill that? See the last post:
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/12/power-abortion-policy.html
I doubt the author has any moral scruples about abortion, given the “resist” poster in her daughter’s room. Of course the recent invention of birth control and abortion aren’t going to convince people to be fined with their teen-aged daughters having sex anymore than it convinces men to let their wives have sex with other men, the instinct is still there. Hence the cognitive dissonance.
Because birth control is failsafe and abortion is an easy decision?
Ya I though a bit about that last post. I guess I’m talking “premium economy” here. Might be different.
Also too…recent invention? Heh.
#1 appears to be unhinged. Given her background in the music industry, I really want to know if she also felt payola and Clear Channel and Ticket master were good for artists. Google and it’s net neutrality enabled brethren blew up those old monopolies – and the old payment models that benefitted a few successful artists at the expense of the many. Maybe that’s what she’s really upset about.
Well, profoundly misinformed is likely better than unhinged.
But google (particularly youtube) has truly run roughshod over independent artists, so her focus is understandable enough. That she thinks google is the somehow the Internet is wrong, of course, and anything she writes using that assumption thus runs the gamut from flawed to utterly wrong.
1 is almost completely unhinged, but what’s in there as a matter of policy (as opposed to namecalling and villain-hunting) is almost entirely correct. (a) The FTC will be better at this than the FCC, and ex post is hugely better than ex ante in a highly dynamic industry. (What is ignored in this is that the bulk of FCC enforcement would have been ex post, as the “bright line” rules were nothing of the sort. But at the FCC it would have been ex post by people with no economic expertise.) (b) The OIO was a disaster of regulatory overreach. This is almost independent of wether net neutrality rules are a good idea in the abstract or not. (c) This all about forcing ISPs to cross-subsidize — they have to pay to deliver high-quality service to their customers (or lose share, no matter what people say about their monopoly position) and have to pass along those costs to all customers, not the subset who use those services. And CDNs only make this problem worse. (d) The French Revolution model is entirely apt here — an attempt to cabin this to ISPs will not work; FB and Google will be next and, like Robespierre, they will come to regret the forces they have unleashed. OK… now *I* seem unhinged… Something about net neutrality seems to do that.
The name calling really damages her article, and her complaints at the end are obviously personal bitterness (although in the case of the massive profits Google takes constantly from copyright-infringed uploads it’s a pretty legitimate complaint), but that bitterness also does cue her in to the fact that everybody attributes way more honor to Googles motives than they ever deserved.
‘The FTC will be better at this than the FCC’
Except that common carrier as a regulatory concept developed in relation to telecommunication networks. On the other hand, the sort of deceptive advertising routinely engaged in by ISPs having people pay for a service that the ISP was clearly not fit to provide is certainly the sort of thing the FTC has a lot of experience in punishing and shutting down.
‘This all about forcing ISPs to cross-subsidize’
No, this is all about forcing ISPs to provide the service that their customers assumed they were paying for. ISPs being unwilling (and more than occasionally over the past couple of decades actively engaging in practices to prevent their customers from using) to actually provide the service that their customers are paying for. If I am paying for a 10/100 mps connection, that is what the ISP is being paid to provide after all – or they are engaging in deceptive advertising, though fraud is certainly not out of bounds as a term to describe their business model.
‘not the subset who use those services’
This is turning things upside down, you know. If all customers are paying for 10/100 mps service, then that is what all customers are entitled to, obviously. Any other model being used by the ISP is either deceptive or fraudulent.
I disagree and this statement massively misunderstands the economics. The speed of the pipe doesn’t begin to get at what customers want. And net neutrality has little to do with that problem. ISPs cannot promise to reliably deliver services whose bandwidth needs and location in the network topology are entirely out of their control. But of course *that’s* what customers want and what they’re rightfully upset if they can’t get. And if an ISP is required to smooth the path for *any* edge provider, not matter how it much costs them to get that service there, the costs of doing so will inevitably be passed on to all customers, not just those demanding this service. Analogies in this space are never quite right, but it’s as if I want to want to go to Burger King, but Burger King is really far away and occasionally I get in traffic jams. One solution is to bring Burger King closer to me, but that’s expensive, and the government put in rules forbidding Burger King to pay to move the store closer nor to let the customer be charged for the move, but instead the charge is put on the road builder to recover from everyone. That’s dumb. I understand the objection, which is that the road builder will say: “Forget BK. Use my restaurant that’s way closer.” and use their roads to make the BK option even more unappealing. That’s a potential problem… but not nearly as bad as the problem of socializing the cost of investments over non-BK users and furthermore using the power of the regulatory apparatus to ensure that BK never pays any of these costs under any circumstances.
“have to pass along those costs to all customers, not the subset who use those services”
As near as I can remember, I got my first home broadband in 2000. It was very much different from today. Any baseline of expected use would be very different from today (I used, if I recall correctly, more USENET than World Wide Web).
The fact is we have *all* made little choices, adopted new uses week by week, which were entirely supported by the architecture of the internet. Change was always intended to be a constant. It certainly has been for the last 20 years.
So you know, try not to be impressed when a mere ISP, a “connection” in a much bigger, older, and more dynamic internet says “we didn’t expect you to do that!”
Sure, but what is the principle in which investments directly made to benefit specific edge providers are socialized by a private entity? If we want to socialize these investments (and BTW I think that would be a horrible idea) why not have the edge providers at least kick in with some of their incremental profits from the investment?
You know who I want to hear from when it comes to the complex legal and technical issues that surround net neutrality? Musicians, that’s who!
First, we need to identify a villain.
> a Dick Cheney colleague named Kevin Martin
Excellent. Now, most readers of this site are too young to have heard of Dick Cheney, but I assure you, back in the day this was the lefty media’s way of writing “Satan.” Is it because he supported gay marriage decades before anyone else, while being Republican? Possibly. Does he have anything to do with this topic? No.
But our villain was Cheney’s COLLEAGUE. Do you know what that specifically means, in terms of an actual dictionary and everything? It means that they PROBABLY HAVE MET. So we need to shred this guy!!!
He’s evil anyway, check it out….
>who Congress investigated
Hmm. This is pretty vague. He was head of the FCC, and it’s actually the job of Congress to oversee the FCC. I notice they specifically do not say it was a criminal investigation, or any other kind of investigation. Hmm. You might as well say that customs investigated him for crossing the border. Odd. They also specifically don’t say that Congress found anything bad, so we can be sure they didn’t find anything bad. Well, who cares? All that matters is that they were investigating him for something awful and clearly in violation of specific statutes, right?
> for misconduct
Oh. Crap. Jesus, musician, give me something prison-worthy to work with here….
>and poor leadership
Mother%#^&$%