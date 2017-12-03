Further Sunday assorted links

1. Tony Blair backs a land value tax.
2. Austin Frakt on why the CVS-Aetna merger might be good (NYT).
3. Extremist nominees turn out more base from the other side (pdf).
4. Should Waze optimize for the single driver or for drivers in general?
5. Finding X in Espresso: Adventures in Computational Lexicology; when does a bad spelling become correct? (recommended, another Samir Varma special).
2. I greatly admire Austin Frakt, but sometimes even the best miss what’s obvious. I recall that economists blamed “fragmentation” for the inefficiency in the delivery of health care, specifically the fragmentation in physician services (i.e., lots of solo and small physician practices). If only physicians would consolidate, they could deliver services much more efficiently at lower cost. Well, physicians have consolidated, and guess what: they may well be more efficient, but by consolidating, they have commanded higher prices (reimbursement). Be careful what you ask for. Frakt argues that by aligning a pharmaceutical provider and a health insurer, they will pursue a strategy of greater efficiency in providing both and thus lower cost. Well, no. CVS will pursue a strategy of selling more pharmaceuticals and Aetna will pursue a strategy of reducing reimbursement for everything except for pharmaceuticals, so somebody’s ox has to be gored for the combination to lower costs. And who might that be? Economists need to get out more.
4. A couple of years ago while I was driving through the southeast I came upon a long line of stopped cars. The backup stretched for miles to the intersection with the interstate highway ahead, and I could see that even the traffic on the interstate was stopped. The car in front of me, it was an expensive car, a Mercedes or Lexus, had a tag from DC, a vanity plate with IT Guy on it. Well, he suddenly veered in the opposite lane (no traffic since both directions were backed up) and turned up a small country road. I followed, or tried to follow (he was driving very fast), and off we went down a one-lane road, which took us over the interstate, then on a long stretch of a back country road that eventually took us to a highway that took us around the back-up and on to my destination (as everyone else sat there for what turned out to be hours due to an accident). IT Guy could have been an idiot, but he somehow knew more about the back roads of the low country than I did. What if IT Guy develops an APP so that everyone with a smart phone can avoid the next back up. It’s like those algorithms that profit from anomalies in the market and generate billions in profits – it works just great until competing quants narrow the potential for profits until they vanish. Or the successful college football coaches who changed jobs this week because they could see their advantage narrowing and they wanted to cash in before it closed.
“What if IT Guy develops an APP so that everyone with a smart phone can avoid the next back up.”
You really should get out more. The article is about Waze. That’s what Waze does.
Are you an idiot? The point of my comment is that markets will eliminate whatever advantage Wave has, or the quants, or football coaches.
Now owned by Google – so the real game is presumably accruing large amounts of data for traffic management for self-driving cars.
3. “we find that extremist nominees—as measured by the mix of campaign contributions they receive”
So, not Goldman funded?
What are the pros and cons of a land tax?
… Blair is being understandably imprecise about this extreme left proposal.
Meat of the proposal would be that the government “…would be able to reclaim underused property through the expanded use of compulsory purchase.” Sounds like a hyper Eminent Domain authority, where Brit politicians could seize any private land they deemed to be improperly used by its private owners — so that the larger community/society would benefit. Pure socialism. Bernie Sanders and Bill DeBlasio would love it.
1. Hold the presses. A politician believes he sees a problem and has a solution for it. A new tax!! But wait, but wait; he also thinks it is “fairer and more rational”. Who could have seen that coming. Mean while people with money, corporations and productive people are leaving England because of oppressive taxation.
yup, death & taxes; government always wants more and is endlessly creative in its larceny
(did you expect the US Republican Congress to cut any net spending … or continue spending like a drunken sailor, with the eager Democrats)
Of course, taxes are lower in France of Germany…..haha NO.
“1. Tony Blair backs a land value tax.” The delusional Mr Blair backed George W Ballsup.
#4 — What a non-question.
The question is whether Waze should (a) report the fastest route with the current road conditions or (b) if it should attempt to predict future flows and steer its users based upon that prediction.
Note this is a question for Waze to answer, not for some bureaucrat or some pandering journalist. Note that (a) is clearly the v1 product, although it is likely that specifying even the current road conditions is quite complicated and required multiple versions as more data sources were added in an attempt to get a “true” vision of the current conditions.
(b) is far more complicated than (a) and may be where Waze is going, but it will likely take a considerable amount of time as it is likely composed of multiple models and features.