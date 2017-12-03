Further Sunday assorted links

1. Tony Blair backs a land value tax.

2. Austin Frakt on why the CVS-Aetna merger might be good (NYT).

3. Extremist nominees turn out more base from the other side (pdf).

4. Should Waze optimize for the single driver or for drivers in general?

5. Finding X in Espresso: Adventures in Computational Lexicology; when does a bad spelling become correct? (recommended, another Samir Varma special).