Nigerian fake rice update

Artificial food products such as fake rice recently confiscated by Nigerian customs officials are intended for restaurant displays and not to be eaten, according to manufacturers.
The fake rice was made of polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, “and should be labelled “artificial”, they said.
Nigerian customs recently confiscated 2.5 tonnes of fake rice but officials couldn’t discern what it was made of, according to a BBC report on Wednesday.
…Zhou Tao, a sales manager with an artificial food manufacturer in Yiwu, Zhejiang, said it was only intended for use in restaurant or store displays.
The artificial food products are popular with restaurants to display menu choices as they always look fresh and never rot. Artificial rice is made of PVC, a white, brittle plastic.
…He said he was puzzled why anyone would smuggle artificial rice to sell as real in Africa, as the product his company sold cost more than 70 yuan for 1kg, or 10 times the price of real rice in China. In Africa the cost would increase due to shipping and other costs.
Xiong Heping, the manager of another manufacturer in Shenzhen, said the rice was labelled “artificial”, when shipping to buyers in China or overseas.
Here is the full story, via George Chen.
More questions than answers now…
2.5 tonnes can fill a lot of store displays. Why would the company have agreed to that transaction?
One reason the first account sounded plausible is that small rice shaped stones were used to increase the weight of rice in India. The custom of sorting through rice grains to remove stones is well established and saves on dental work. While I was courting I also did such to impress my swain. If anything is more boring than shucking peas out of the pods it is this tedious task. In the small town that I lived in there was such a “factory” where women used small hammers to generate such adulteration. I have seen Indian news accounts of plastic imitations being used although I have never found such.
FYI the seized “fake” rice might turn to really be rice according to officials at the National agency for food and drug administration and control. It’s kind of funny that the entire fake rice story was based on the word of customs officials who cooked it and found it sticky. http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-38414337
There’s an urban legend in China (or about China) regarding fake eggs. People buy into it because I guess they want to believe there are shady foreign merchants willing to stoop so low.
http://hoaxes.org/weblog/comments/beware_fake_eggs_from_china
But of course it’s implausible and ridiculous when you give it a minute of thought. Eggs are incredibly cheap. Why would anyone go to all the trouble to manufacture a fake?
Apparently the same is true of this rice.