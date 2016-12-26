A Yoruba tongue twister

Opolopo opolo ni ko mo pe opolopo eniyan l’opolo l’opolopo

That means “many frogs do not know that many people are intelligent.”

That is from Teju Cole, Known and Strange Things, a book of essays.

And here is yet a further update on Nigerian plastic rice.

1 stephan December 26, 2016 at 3:27 am

Google Translate has a lot of trouble with this Yoruba sentence. I don’t know if Yoruba benefits from the recent AI improvement. Here is the Google Translate translation”

” Various brain does not know that many people l’l’brain lot ”

https://translate.google.com/#auto/en/Opolopo%20opolo%20ni%20ko%20mo%20pe%20opolopo%20eniyan%20l%E2%80%99opolo%20l%E2%80%99opolopo

2 Nick December 26, 2016 at 3:36 am

One word could mean several different things in most Nigerian languages. The intonation is what separates them. Opolo means Frog and the same time Brain or the word ‘SENSE’ but there are different ways u pronounce them

3 Thiago Ribeiro December 26, 2016 at 4:09 am

The frog knows many little people who are not intelligent. The mole knows one big person who is intelligent.

