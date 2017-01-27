A new idea

Don’t you wish every blog post had that title? Dream on. Here goes:

The key intuition is that the rise in relative earnings of wives increased competition between spouses for the love and aﬀection of their children while the decline in family size reduced competition between children for resources from their parents. The combined eﬀect has empowered children within the household and allowed them to capture an increasing share of the household surplus over the past hundred years.

That is from Galiani, Staiger, and Torrens, it is new to me at least.