Apple accessory markets in everything

A Candle That Gives Off The Scent Of Freshly Unboxed Apple Products
It is 100% soy wax, in case you are wondering.
The pointer is from Ted Gioia.
by Tyler Cowen on January 9, 2017 at 8:54 pm in Web/Tech | Permalink
This topic should have the title, “There Is No Great Stagnation”
I love the smell of ethyl butyrate & acetaldehyde in the morning!
Causes cancer, like ‘new car smell’.
Wouldn’t the reverse make more sense — instead of a candle that smells like plastic and circuit board, make the computer smell like something nice. Like an apple, for instance.
Is this to remember the long ago time when you bought an Apple product?
At first I thought you meant products *made* of apples, like apple pies or something. And I thought, “I didn’t know was made of soy smelled like apples when melted.”
I shouldn’t be up so late…