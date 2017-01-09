Apple accessory markets in everything

by on January 9, 2017 at 8:54 pm in Web/Tech | Permalink

A Candle That Gives Off The Scent Of Freshly Unboxed Apple Products

It is 100% soy wax, in case you are wondering.

The pointer is from Ted Gioia.

7 comments

1 wpk January 9, 2017 at 9:41 pm

This topic should have the title, “There Is No Great Stagnation”

Reply

2 carlospln January 9, 2017 at 10:03 pm

I love the smell of ethyl butyrate & acetaldehyde in the morning!

Reply

3 Ray Lopez January 9, 2017 at 11:57 pm

Causes cancer, like ‘new car smell’.

Reply

4 Mark Thorson January 9, 2017 at 10:07 pm

Wouldn’t the reverse make more sense — instead of a candle that smells like plastic and circuit board, make the computer smell like something nice. Like an apple, for instance.

Reply

5 derek January 9, 2017 at 10:31 pm

Is this to remember the long ago time when you bought an Apple product?

Reply

6 aMichael January 9, 2017 at 11:52 pm

At first I thought you meant products *made* of apples, like apple pies or something. And I thought, “I didn’t know was made of soy smelled like apples when melted.”

I shouldn’t be up so late…

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post: