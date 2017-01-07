One argument is “the higher trade barriers haven’t kicked in yet.” Another is “the decline in the value of sterling shows the British people already have taken big wealth losses.” Another approach focuses on consumption, Chris Giles at the FT has some good insights:
…rather than rising, household savings fell throughout 2016. The savings ratio dropped to an exceptionally low level in the third quarter as consumers went on a borrowing and spending binge not seen since before the financial crisis.
The interesting question is why households acted in this way. There are three plausible reasons. First, households correctly thought Brexit would improve their personal finances and borrowed and spent accordingly. Second, they were deceived into expecting economic gains from Brexit and still went out to spend. And, third, households watched sterling tumble, understood the likely effect on prices and brought forward their consumption, so they were spending in the knowledge their money would buy less in future.
Economic analysis allows us to set out these possibilities; it tells us only the last of the three options is sustainable; but it does not yet inform us which is correct.
By the end of 2017, we will know whether historically low levels of saving have persisted through the year, and this will provide a pretty good answer to the question of why spending held up so well after the EU referendum. If spending was merely brought forward, there will be a nasty jolt in the economy.
Here are some figures for consumer credit. Do stay tuned…
So, the next recession in UK, no matter when it occurs, will be declared the result of Brexit.
+1 Do economists study behavioral economics? Do they read Kahneman?
Why did the British economy do OK after Brexit?
Because in context (WTO &c), the welfare benefits of EU membership are small and cancelled out by the effects of the Brussels hydrocephalus. The EU isn’t about gains from trade. It’s about stripping working people with their vernacular sentiments loyalties of any influence over the societies in which they live. Very attractive idea to the sort of person who thinks it’s an affront to tenured civil servants in North Carolina for a state department to have more than a dozen or so discretionary appointees.
But nothing has changed in reality in regard to costs/benefits of being in the EU. How can that balance be known until Brexit actually happens?
You are arguing that jumping out of a plane with no parachute causes no harm as you fall.
How can that balance be known until Brexit actually happens?
The same way you’d differentiate the effects of Brexit from other influences: modeling and statistical analysis.
I think I agree, though I don’t understand your closing sentence. Would you clarify?
If the leavers knew the consequences of Brexit would hurt their financial status but voted for Brexit anyway, that would indicate how much more they value local political control and autonomy over EU welfare benefits, trade, and cross border movement.
Personally, I think the remainers loud and agressive cajoling of the leavers demonstrated a profound ignorance of a basic human need for personal sovereignty and autonomy.
Because brexit hasn’t yet happened ?
+1….I don’t think most economist thought Brexit would lead to economic downfall but more slowdown. So why nothing much has changed because:
1) Actual Brexit policy has yet to happen.
2) Other aspects of the economy were strong enough to cover up this slowdown. (Think the 2012 US budget fight and cuts. It probably did have an impact on 2012 GDP but other aspects overcame it.)
The economic consensus was an immediate mild recession after the vote
How about this: the leavers sentiment turned positive? That is one possible narrative.
“We’d be right if we hadn’t predicted this one political choice wrong… Obviously, no other choices, political or other, could intervene and spoil our predictions”.
Or, politics, news and exchange rates plays a lot less of a role in people’s lives as economists like to think.
I find it highly unlikely that anyone is really thinking ‘our currency just fell 15% against the dollar, quick! Let’s quickly buy loads of imported goods”, there are all sorts of studies that show how out of touch with inflation expectations the public are. Instead, what’s happening is the currency devaluation could be boosting domestic spending over other things like holidays (which are, all else equal, a drag on growth). For example, UK skiing bookings in Europe were down 10% this winter: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-11-02/brexit-keeps-brits-off-europe-s-ski-slopes-as-pound-drop-bites
But even then, I think the effect is minimal, UK GDP growth hasn’t really changed since Brexit because the vast majority of consumers don’t change their spending habits based on future possible expectations (that most certainly aren’t certain), they base their decisions on what’s happening now. Since wage growth hasn’t stalled and unemployment remains low, and asset and stock prices remain high, consumers aren’t changing anything.
Saying that the British public thought that it would make them better off certainly doesn’t make sense either as Remain won on the economy, the result was super close and if turnout was 100%, the outcome would’ve almost certainly been Remain due to young people not voting. So that would have virtually no effect either.
All these suggestions are basically “our prediction was wrong, let’s find a cause that let’s us avoid having to admit that the assumptions they made their predictions on were wrong.” The real explanation is that Brexit will be good for the British economy, allowing it to avoid EU trade barriers.
“There are three plausible reasons. First, households correctly thought Brexit would improve their personal finances and borrowed and spent accordingly. Second, they were deceived into expecting economic gains from Brexit and still went out to spend. And, third, households watched sterling tumble, understood the likely effect on prices and brought forward their consumption, so they were spending in the knowledge their money would buy less in future.”
The first two reasons are just wrong. 48% of the voters voted to remain, I’d bet all of them expected a negative effect of brexit. Some leave voters probably expected it too, that’s what all the “experts” said. They voted Leave anyway, for nationalist reasons or because they thought getting off the sinking ship immediately was worth temporary economic dislocation. The third explanation is more plausible, but I think unlikely. Prices, if anything, got more expensive. If prices suddenly get more expensive, do you expect ordinary people to go out and buy MORE because, hey, the prices might go up even more?
I think the real effect is because lots of people on the Right were pessimistic before the referendum, believing the white race was doomed to extinction. Now, they are optimistic and see less need to save lots of money.
Consumers and investors are two different kinds of people, who spend in different ways. So the question “why isn’t investment down” is quite different from “why isn’t consumption down.” To clarify my comment, I think investors haven’t lowered investment because just as many of them see a positive effect of Brexit, for their businesses at least, as a negative one. Don’t forget that devaluing currency helps exporters. For consumers, the explanation, is, as I said, a reduced pessimism.
Ralph,
“…people on the Right were pessimistic before the referendum, believing the white race was doomed to extinction. Now, they are optimistic and see less need to save lots of money.”
Nice, but evil, setup for your parting backhand.
> .. households CORRECTLY THOUGHT Brexit would improve their personal finances and borrowed and spent accordingly. Second, they WERE DECEIVED into expecting economic gains from Brexit ….
These qualifiers are unnecessary and may prompt incredulity in the reader. Economics is a very powerful analysis tool but economists need to remember to stay humble, less they damage the reputation of their science. The market might not be omniscient, but it is rational, so lets just keep it at that. Chances are if we don’t think the market is acting rationally, we probably need to look closer at the issue, and double check our own bias.
I know this is hard to grasp, but, sometimes, people are willing to accept less monetary compensation out of feelings of personal self-respect. If some people felt that the current EU situation is maddening and demeaning, it is not irrational or incomprehensible that they would vote to exit the arrangement in search of a more satisfying experience when encountering difficulties in the future. Food for thought.
It’s the view of Mercatus types that they deserve to be maddened and demeaned. Read Scott Sumner. How do you think he treats wage-earning service personnel?
The UK is doing worse than the US.
The incoming party declares the US a disaster.
How can you say the UK economy is OK?
I wonder if getting rid of all ecenomists would be detrimental or beneficial for the UK economy
Answer: Lots of people were holding their breath in June waiting for the referendum result and when there was no immediate negative shock kept spending on the back of a strong local economy.
Consumption will probably taper off now that Christmas and the sales season is behind us and the effects of higher fuel prices and food inflation start to kick in.
>Why did the British economy do OK after Brexit?
