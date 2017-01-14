A chat with Nobel Laureate Oliver Hart

I especially enjoyed the part about his interior decorating, this segment was fun too:
Hart’s appetite for complex contract negotiations has also served him well at home. He and his wife embarked on a major renovation of their house several years ago, adding new rooms to the ground floor and expanding the kitchen and backyard. Though he admits that his wife spearheaded the design, which included an open kitchen and new sitting room just off the main entrance, Hart says he negotiated the contract with the builders. “You learn right away that nothing will be completed when they say it will,” he adds with a wry smile. “So there are lessons that even I can learn.”
Here is the full FT story. Here is The Economist covering Rita Goldberg’s second-generation Holocaust memoir; she is Hart’s wife.
“You learn right away that nothing will be completed when they say it will,” he adds with a wry smile. “So there are lessons that even I can learn.”
(i) How could anyone reach the age of majority and not know that? (ii) “even I”: what Son of God or something?
I wonder how his understanding of contracts compares to Donald Trump’s.
Nobody’s understanding of contracts approaches Trump’s – nobody in history. At least that is what John Miller – or was that John Barron? – would be likely to say to reporters – ‘The voice is instantly familiar; the tone, confident, even cocky; the cadence, distinctly Trumpian. The man on the phone vigorously defending Donald Trump says he’s a media spokesman named John Miller, but then he says, “I’m sort of new here,” and “I’m somebody that he knows and I think somebody that he trusts and likes” and even “I’m going to do this a little, part-time, and then, yeah, go on with my life.”
A recording obtained by The Washington Post captures what New York reporters and editors who covered Trump’s early career experienced in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s: calls from Trump’s Manhattan office that resulted in conversations with “John Miller” or “John Barron” — public-relations men who sound precisely like Trump himself — who indeed are Trump, masquerading as an unusually helpful and boastful advocate for himself, according to the journalists and several of Trump’s top aides.’ http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-elections/donald-trump-pretends-to-be-his-own-spokesman-to-boast-about-himself-a7027991.html
As it turns out, that spokesperson managed to go on with his life to the point of being elected president.
Ha, gotcha. I knew one of you guys had to take the bait.
÷1