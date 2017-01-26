China Cambodia fact of the day

Between 2011 and 2015 Chinese firms funnelled nearly $5bn in loans and investment to Cambodia, accounting for around 70% of the total industrial investment in the country.
Here is the full story from The Economist, with other interesting points.
by Tyler Cowen on January 26, 2017 at 2:26 am in Current Affairs | Permalink
Those islands in the south China sea are turning out to be a lot more expensive than I would guess the Chinese expected.
They will have to buy off Duterte as well.
Sorry I forgot – this is Noam Chomsky’s fault! Pol Pot! Jane Fonda’s to blame.
Actually it is Pol Pot’s fault. Hun Sen being a former Maoist that people like Chomsky and Jane Fonda put in power. When they supported Pol Pot – and in Fonda’s case when they backed the Vietnamese invasion that put Hun Sen in power. Not Chomsky of course. He continued to mourn the fall of the Khmer Rouge.
Anyway, it means that buying Cambodia is reasonably cheap. Buying Indonesia, which the Chinese may or may not be trying, is likely to prove more expensive. And it does make Duterte’s sell out all the more surprising. He is not angered by the Philippines’ Communists, but you would think he would have more spine and a better sense of the national interest.
Using more bombs in Indochina than were used against Nazi German was not enough, but just a few years more there would have done the job… Overthrowing a neutralist king in Laos was not enough, if only “we” had interfered more, it would have worked… All I can say is, “we were surely winning the war, but the Jews and Democrats stabbed us at the back” must sound a little better in German than it sounds in English. Truth is, four different American governments spent killing Vietnamese, Cambodians and Laotians three times the time it took to defeat Hitler and Tojo and kept failing – in stabilizing the whole mess, I mean, not in killing the heathens.
Your complaints would be more credible if you expressed the slightest sorrow about the genocide that your friends committed in Indochina. As the Right said they would. As they had in every other country they had come to power in.
But you don’t.
Although I admit it is a bit of a shame the USAF spent so much time bombing rainforest. I am sure it upset the elephants.
Cambodia is not a party to disputes over the South China Sea and has, in the past, sought to block any statement on the issue at ASEAN meetings. Landlocked Laos also doesn’t care and is a recipient of investment from China.
The WSJ today (Asian edition: tomorrow’s news today) had an article about the Myanmar and Cambodia stock markets, where the volume is so light (literally a few trades a day) that brokers spend most of their time trading used cars instead of stocks. An illiquid market is a profitable market…if you can make a trade…but you need ignorant noise traders to provide liquidity.