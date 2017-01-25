The Effect of Aging on Economic Growth in the Age of Automation

Many of you requested that topic, here is a new NBER paper by Daron Acemoglu and Pacual Restrepo:
Several recent theories emphasize the negative effects of an aging population on economic growth, either because of the lower labor force participation and productivity of older workers or because aging will create an excess of savings over desired investment, leading to secular stagnation. We show that there is no such negative relationship in the data. If anything, countries experiencing more rapid aging have grown more in recent decades. We suggest that this counterintuitive finding might reflect the more rapid adoption of automation technologies in countries undergoing more pronounced demographic changes, and provide evidence and theoretical underpinnings for this argument.
This is not the final word, but it is interesting to see that the expected effect does not materialize.
I am wondering, by the way, if I might not cover all the requests you made in response to that post, except of course the ones I already have done in the past.
This is interesting, but I think a bit premature. We haven’t seen a complete cycle yet.
There may be hope for Italy yet.
They look at GDP2015/GDP1995 v the change in the ratio of population over 50 to that 20-49 as if there should be a linear relationship between growth and change in the rato over a 20 year period. Why not plot annual GDP growth v the population ratio for each year?
I can only read the abstract: they say ” If anything, countries experiencing more rapid aging have grown more in recent decades ”
Is this really true of Japan ? (GDP Growth Rate in Japan averaged 0.51 percent from 1980 until 2016) from http://www.tradingeconomics.com/japan/gdp-growth
The intuition relies on a series of misunderstandings (the whole “greying of Europe” genre):
(1) Median age of the whole population changes a lot with higher/lower fertility, but median age for the population of working age only slightly. The latter is relevant. The former means you have more pensioners, but also fewer children who contribute little or nothing. Both changes are of about equal size but opposite sign so that the share of working age remains pretty stable.
(2) With lower fertility you have slightly (!) fewer people of working age below 40 years, and slightly more above 40 than with replacement or above fertility. However, great scientific contributions, new patents, etc. peak around age 40, and the distribution is rather symmetric. So shifting some people from below to above 40 mostly cancels out.
(3) Actually, older people at least contribute something to innovation, while children don’t. So an older population could even be more innovative.
Run a regression for innovation indices (e.g. Bloomberg Innovation Index) versus median age, and you find a positive slope (older = more innovative). Take only developed countries, and the relationship is flat. That should be expected from the above considerations: no big shifts for working age population, most effects cancel out, maybe a slight edge for older societies.
The naive intuition is that older societies collectively sit in a wheelchair and play with their dentures. But aging of a society is not like aging of a person. Conflating the two leads you to “intuitive”, but false conclusions.