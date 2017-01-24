“Why isn’t your way of eating and dining more popular?”

That is a request from an MR reader. Getting past the “because I am weird” answer, I will offer a few observations:
1. I think my view, or broadly speaking some version of it, is in fact pretty popular,though far from dominant.
2. The eating and dining of many people is geared toward socializing and also drinking. So when I write “go where the diners look grim, not smiling and happy,” or “avoid the beautiful women and the riverfront views,” many people don’t listen. They like beautiful women, too much perhaps, and they like being surrounded by smiling others. I have more of a single-minded obsession on the food, at least when I am seeking food. So you can think of my methods as a form of extreme compartmentalization and unbundling of quests.
Of course there may be other methods related to beautiful women, and yes you should hold a diverse portfolio of methods, so think of me as someone who is suspicious of “method-blending,” as instead I prefer an intertemporal substitution of methods for different goals. The time for food is a time for food, not for pursuing some weighted average of goals summed into a mediocre total, “…and a time to every purpose under heaven.” Call it the Ecclesiastes approach. Ultimately this may involve preferring a certain kind of focus over indiscriminate attention-switching.
NB: This hypothesis also may imply that those who are good at intertemporal substitution may miss out on some of life’s integrative experiences, such as riding a bicycle along a bridge with the wind blowing in your hair; “intertemporal substitution” and “integration” may in some ways stand in tension, and perhaps developing a propensity for one limits our ability to engage in the other.
3. My dining methods are in fact wonderful for socializing, but only if you are with either a) the oblivious, b) those who lexically prefer food quality, or c) those who enjoy talking analytically about food. Most of my friends fall into one of these categories, but that is not the case for most people.
Nah, I think it’s ’cause you’re weird.
There is a problem with this. If you are paying for beautiful women and riverfront views, at least you know what you are getting. You may even be mildly reassured that some of the expense of that will go to pay a decent chef and good ingredients.
However if you go to a place that looks grim, they may concentrate on the food and provide excellent value-for-money. Or they may not. They may well be grim. That is, they may just be cheap – no decor, no views, no good chef, no fresh ingredients. Or they may be somewhere in between. Some dishes may be good. Some not so much. You have a higher level of uncertainty.
But then I guess the virtue-signalling effects of being able to say I can tell the good from the bad and can afford the time to search out a good quality-to-price ratio makes up for all the effort.
The question is where would you take a first date? I would opt for the cheap but good place, if one can be found, even though the river view might well impress more. If only because you can bail on the relationship before you have spent too much.
How does a grim, ugly place with no views and bad food stay in business? It doesn’t.
The point is that if you pick a restaurant where every variable other than food is a negative, then the food is most likely good; otherwise it would not exist.
Definitely depends on the country and the cuisine. Many “grim” Asian restaurants in the US can exist for quite a long time making no economic profit because the owners are immigrants who are willing to work effectively well below minimum wage to keep the place alive and can borrow money from friends and relatives. Doesn’t mean the food is good, and it often isn’t.
In Vienna, Austria there are plenty of “grim” restaurants that are really more like social clubs for “Stammkunden” (regulars) to smoke, drink and eat mediocre, over-salted food. Very low, grandfathered rents keep those places in business, and the owners are often in their 60s and have nothing else to do but keep the restaurant alive.
“The question is where would you take a first date?” The opera, of course. Fussing inordinately about food is for the middle-aged.
What about in other countries? Should the Thai/Vietnamese & Pakistani/Indian be universalized as “eat at cuisines more recently arrived in the country/not yet Mainstream?”
In Sydney, Australia, I have found that the cuisine that seems the freshest, newest, most interesting and least watered down is that common to the most recent foreign student influx. As a result of Chinese students (from China), we now have a few really good regional Chinese restaurants – Yunnan Cuisine like http://twosticks.com.au/ is a good example.
“Why isn’t your way of eating and dining more popular?”
Clearly not a careful reader, since as you have pointed out (with a distinctive hint of indignation), you are fully conversant with the world of Michelin starred dining too. You just don’t write about as a way to distinguish yourself in public perception.
Clearly every Tyler post, no matter how soft the topic, needs a rebuttal!
Picking the right restaurant when eating out with others is an art, whether it’s a business lunch or a family dinner. There’s so much wrapped up in your decision beyond the quality of food, such as:
Location – you may be willing to go on an excursion for great food, but your dining companions may not. Plus, you may need to consider proximity to other areas of interest if the occasion might extend beyond the meal itself – dessert, a waterfront walk, etc.
Cost – depends on how the bill is being paid, but “very cheap” is rarely the right decision and “very expensive” is generally only okay when you, the venue picker, are treating everyone.
Comfort & Setting – if you’re there to talk the night away, make sure the venue is right for that. You can drag a meal on with drinks, or multiple courses, or just know that the restaurant isn’t worried about rapid turnover.
Size & Layout – at least here in HK, if there’s more than 6 people, a round table is a must. That immediately narrows your cuisine options.
Individual or Shared – dimsum for two is not the best way to go.
Getting a Table – can you book in advance? If not, anything above four people starts to get risky.
Novelty – is the place interesting? Or just a better & more expensive version of foods they already eat regularly? Are they okay with new things or do they prefer to stay within certain boundaries?
Cleanliness – hole in the walls aren’t for everybody, no matter how good the food is. This is obviously related to general comfort.
Reliability – when was the last time you went? An easy way to fail in picking a restaurant is to pick a place that was good when you last went two years ago, but has since changed management and gone downhill. Keep your options up to date.
Clientele – who else goes there? Are they talking loudly over drinks? Are there lots of small children?
Specifics – if one or more of your companions smokes, then take that into account. They’re usually happy to step outside but if you’re on the 25th floor of a building that becomes more difficult.
I know people who are terrible at this (and terrible at ordering food when it comes down to that as well), and I know people who have a sixth sense for what works and what doesn’t. It’s a valuable social skill.
“Cleanliness – hole in the walls aren’t for everybody, no matter how good the food is.”
Classy restaurants often have filthy kitchens.
Does anyone else wonder what Tyrone thinks?
Do you think about what the chef thinks while viewing your plate?
Sure. I read Jessie Jackson boast of spitting in the White guys’ food at an impressionable age. I often wonder what the chef thinks.
The chef is looking at the beautiful women at the crowded restaurant across the street.
Reminds me of (I think) Itzhak Perlman who wrote something about how many meals had been ruined for him by music playing in the background. Because the music was so *good.*
A new World Record of turgid, abstruse prose.
About eating.
I didn’t understand a single paragraph.
[You & Tabarrok ought to consider collaborating: you think, he writes]
Eating out with other people is a social activity where the food has a variable degree of importance. Vegans value ingredients, foodies value flavor or whatever, people with adolescents value all-you-can-eat places.
The Ecclesiastes approach would say the optimal solution is cooking at home……one thing at a time, no driving, no talking, just you and your food.