How to organize your first day in a new city when you are traveling

An MR reader sends me this request:
You land in a new city – an urban area – without other commitments.
What’s the first thing you do?
What’s your first day look like?
The first thing I do is make sure blog is ready for the day to come (though that is usually pre-arranged if I am traveling).
The second thing I do is decide whether the country is worth wasting a meal on breakfast. I might just skip it. If not, the next thing I will do is get breakfast. I evaluate breakfast options by walking and by sight, not by using the internet, as I find that old-fashioned method better training for all that life brings us.
Then I try to walk through at least two neighborhoods, to get a general sense of the city. More importantly, I can then later take some time over lunch without feeling I haven’t seen anything yet. These neighborhoods should be connected to the main drag in some way but not the main drag itself. The main drag is often boring, though essential, and it is more likely to get a fuller treatment on day two, with only a quick peek on day one.
The best art museum will come after lunch, and then be followed by more neighborhood walking, perhaps in a more distant part of the city. A major food market will come on day two, a vista or city lookout will come on day three. It means less if I go to either right away, because I have less information about what I should be noticing and looking for.
The real question is what to postpone, not what to do. Don’t attempt the most fully integrative experiences right off the bat, because you are squandering some of their potency.
I hit the biggest used bookstores. I usually find something I wasn’t looking for.
Some used bookstores have a shelf for books that are not categorizable in their established categories. If they have one, that’s the first place I go. I have a manual for funeral directors on the funeral practices of many religious sects which came from such a shelf. I passed on the historical treatise on cannibalism. I did buy the book on pilviculture. I’m still kicking myself for not buying the book on design of nuclear reactors for desalination. My favorite book dealer told me a wise bit of advice — it’s not the books you buy which you regret, it’s the ones which got away.
One may not regret individual useless books purchased, but it is possible to regret them in aggregate. Or be crushed to death by a collapsing bookcase.
There is a solution to that. Just be aggressive about moving out less desirable books. Do not adopt the policy of holding all captured territory. I’ve sold lots of books at a loss (but not a loss in the sense I had to acquire those books to sort out the ones I kept), and I’ve given away books to other book collectors and to Goodwill.
A book seller would say so (although I mostly agree). I bought recently two English translations of Soviet sociology. It was the Truth, a collectoon of self-evident truths, the blueprints of a bright future. Now, thise books can only be found at history’s dustbin and used bookstores (we call them “sebos”). Look on my books, ye mighty, and despair!
‘If not, the next thing I will do is get breakfast. I evaluate breakfast options by walking and by sight’
Well, some people prefer the simple option of finding a local bakery – in the morning time, a warm and fresh selection can be realistically expected.
‘Then I try to walk through at least two neighborhoods, to get a general sense of the city’
Well, if you plan to stay in the city for more than a day or two, the best thing is get what you travel with safely stored. Backpacks are definitely not for short trips, nor professional ones. And if you arrive by motorcycle, having a place for the jacket, helmet, etc. is convenient – then afterwards go walking, Though first buying a 3 day/week transit pass is a good idea, so as to be able to travel more broadly. (This tip is particularly relevant for Vienna – the first I have had blisters in more than two decades involved seriously underestimating how far it was to walk from the new main train station to the Prater amusement park without wearing proper walking shoes.)
Local bakery? I though the topic was the “world”. That’s why try emphasizes in some countries there’s breakfast, in others doesn’t.
Most places in the world have what can be called bakeries – after all, the trick of taking a grain and putting it into something resembling an oven is pretty well known. Of course there are a number of variations, but possibly you might be missing from what is meant by ‘bakery.’ I do not mean a place to buy coffee, for example. I’m certainly open to the idea that some places may not have much in the way of bakeries, or that the way that grain is put in an oven is done at home instead of a business (though obviously, that would not be true in a city, which is what is under discussion – even in Germany, not every single village has its own local bakery), but every city I have ever visited in North America or Europe has bakeries. I’m pretty sure that South America, India, the Middle East, and Africa provide something along the same lines – and again, I am not talking about what Starbucks offers as baked goods. Asia might be a bit more checkerboard – Vietnam apparently has excellent bakeries, but I can certainly imagine that non-colonized Thailand does not. As for China – again, the north is a wheat growing region, so I’m pretty sure that those areas know the trick of baking too, though I could be wrong, of course.
You could go to a bakery in Thailand but, then again, you could also go to a McDonald’s and grab an egg mcmuffin. I think the point is to know in advance what typical breakfast food is and whether it is worth seeking out. In the Philippines, the “pandesal” is nice when fresh from the oven but, otherwise, bakeries there have an assortment of pastries that are super-sweet and have grated cheese on top and/or a sweet filling of some kind inside. They basically serve up cheap, sugar-filled snack food.
If it’s a water based city, taking some sort of boat tour/ride right away does wonders for helping you grasp shape and dimensions of city. Great to start with.
The best art museum will come after lunch
I don’t think this is going to work out well in more popular destinations. If you want to visit the Uffizi in Florence, better get there early or reserve tickets in advance, anyway when it comes to this kind of thing you need to plan ahead.
I have just come back from Amsterdam, I find that coffee and a spliff works well for breakfast.
Where possible, I seek out the nearest Aesop store (a skincare brand). In my experience, it’s a failsafe indicator of a walkable, cool neighbourhood, often just at the right level of gentrification. (This isn’t a product placement for Aesop, although they are very good at site selection).