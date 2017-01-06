Rising prices and falling demand: why did print newspapers become more expensive?

Yes, I still subscribe to the paper versions. I found this study by Pattabhiramaiah, Sriram, and Sridhar interesting:
Between 2006 and 2011, daily print newspapers in the U.S. lost 20% of their paid subscribers, partly due to increasing availability of alternative sources of news, such as free content provided on newspaper websites and by news aggregators such as Yahoo. However, contrary to the expectation that firms respond to softening demand by lowering prices, newspapers increased subscription prices by 40-60% during this period. In this paper, we explain and quantify the factors responsible for these price increases. We calibrate models of readership and advertising demand using data from a top-50 U.S. regional print newspaper. Conditional on these demand models, we calibrate the newspaper’s optimal pricing equations, and assess whether the increase in subscription prices are mainly rationalized by: a) the decline in readers’ willingness to pay (WTP) in the presence of heterogeneity among subscribers, or b) the newspaper’s reduced incentive to subsidize readers at the expense of advertisers, due to softening demand for newspaper advertising. We find that the decline in the ability of the newspaper to subsidize readers by extracting surplus from advertisers explains most of the increase in subscription prices. Of the three available subscription options (Daily, Weekend, and Sunday only), subscription prices increased more steeply for the Daily option, a pattern consistent with the view that newspapers are driving away low valuation weekday readers while preserving Sunday readership and the corresponding ad revenues. Thus, our research augments theoretical propositions in two-sided markets by providing a formal empirical approach to unraveling the relative importance of the role played by agents on the subsidy and demand side in determining prices.
For the pointer I thank the excellent Kevin Lewis.
Link to study missing.
http://www.msi.org/reports/rising-prices-under-declining-preferences-the-case-of-the-us-print-newspa/
I would have assumed that the web simply eliminated the most price-sensitive clients. If it were so, the rational move would have been to increase the price for the remaining readers, who are not price-sensitive. In my case, for example, if they fired that Zannoe-something lady and put again somebody like Cobden or Spencer, I would subscribe again to The Economist even if the price was 50$ per week.
What’s the issue with her? I recall perhaps an article on gender gaps that was not highly attentive to all known sources of possible control which reduce the stated gap for some specific places, and also the coverage of climate change failed to criticize the non-binding agreement related to climate change and in fact seemed quite supportive of this additional indication of cooperative preference indicated in Paris last year …
I dunno, I just don’t see what to complain about …
I have been a subscriber to the Economist for 30 years. I never liked their interventionist position (remember Iraq?) but I admired their generally classical-liberal position in economic and personal issues. After Micklethwait the paper became an obscene social-democratic rag. This is the most recent example: http://www.economist.com/blogs/economist-explains/2017/01/economist-explains.
How in hell can you say that the crisis of 8 years ago was a free-market failure and the State had nothing to do with the mortgage market in the US? How can you talk about the spontaneous order of the market and not to mention Hayek? Herbert Spencer must be spinning in his grave.
There are at least a hundred different angles on that question. I do specifically recall that they have published more than a few articles which address in a very head on manner the role of governmental efforts which contributed to the size of the bubble and risk potential.
Generally speaking, it was confidence in the ability of markets to appropriately price financial instruments which led to lack of consideration of the regulatory requirements to go alongside with that to counter moral hazard, etc. Stories of risk-oriented people in positions specific to risk management being let go from their positions in favour of those who did not emphasize risk highly abound from that pre-crisis era.
Hayek, I think, is well worth the read. But there are much more specific-to-today vocabulary and jargon which are well-suited to the specific situations at hand, which may be motivated by similar thinking to that expressed in Hayek. However, I think he is better situated in philosophical discussions than efforts to pinpoint specific origins of events in economic phenomena.
Is this supposed be a rebuttal to Massimo’s comments regarding changes at the Economist? If so, it fails.
IMHO, the Economist has grown more statist over time.
a pattern consistent with the view that newspapers are driving away low valuation weekday readers while preserving Sunday readership and the corresponding ad revenues
Newspapers aren’t declining. Their appeal is just becoming more selective. Which may explain why they got the election wrong. They drove away the working class readers and kept the Upper Middle class ones.
Sounds more like they were attracted by free alternatives than “driven away”.
Some means of ensuring that people are sufficiently informed about the value and risks associated with their data might go along with promotion of higher quality alternatives … the line of thinking being that if you need to datamine someone completely to make some money from them, then probably you aren’t actually offering something all that useful or valuable, whereas a quality product should be obviously of value to the correct audiences with just one or two datapoints.
Economics is a great background for this. With a century of deep experience in trying to do the max with minimal data while protecting privacy rights (Bog Brother fears) means that the field is very well-suited to seeking out simple means of finding things like who to market to with a minimum of information. For example, beyond postal code-level average income easily available from government statistics bureaus, you might just need one or two additional pieces of information to identify the availability of a target market within a given strategy.
People who don’t like to be creeped out by all digital tracking stuff, and marketing which demonstrates its invasion of privacy for the fact of being tailored in some manner, might easily respond much better to that.
People who will only consume free news aren’t really worth competing for. Those who want high quality information are certainly willing to pay higher than the market equilibrium which previously existed when there was little/no free news.
Most profit-driven outlets ensure some level of free access in order to get eyeballs, which contributes to advertising revenues online and also increases the potential audience which might get a future subscription (so you can’t make it completely free or there’s little interest in the print version).
And that’s not to mention the supply side, where revenues are needed to ensure ongoing ability to deliver quality outputs.
Mainly, I find myself unwilling to pay for publications which offer high quality informatoin for the fact that they abuse their credibility come election time. I don’t like to subsidize propaganda – if that’s what I wanted to do, I’d find a dedicated organization and write them a cheque. I do, however, buy The Economist, and have unquestioningly done so since when living on a student budget. Is it “bias” when the editorial bent is essentially identical to what they say it is?
What sort of budget are you living on now? Do you have a job?
I feel pretty obliged to answer questions like that to random people online.
Airfares rose in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, even though planes were empty.
There was almost no discretionary travel once US airspace re-opened on 9/13. The only people flying were those that had to fly. Discounting wasn’t going to fill seats, so why charge lower prices to your least price sensitive customers?