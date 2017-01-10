The tenth anniversary of the iPhone

Here is what I wrote in 2007, when Prospect magazine asked me to name the most underrated cultural development of the year:
The iPhone. The world really did change…We now have handheld personal computers and personal entertainment centres, yet they are no larger than a thin pack of cards. And no, I’m not a techie, a gadget freak or an Apple lover. The device itself is beautiful as well.
And here was my “overrated” answer:
Overrated: Hollywood movies. US ticket sales recovered this year, but to what end? This was a year for microculture, such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The bigger visual productions of the year won’t much stand the test of time. On the bright side, television drama continues to rise in quality.
I am pleased to have bought an iPhone on the first day, I felt at the time it was like seeing the premiere of a Mozart opera. Many people laughed at me for suggesting such an analogy, and they chided me for my infatuation with such a toy. I recall Alex walking into my office, asking me what I thought, and I told him the product really did deliver what it promised and that it would change the world.
The funny thing is, I hardly use my iPhone anymore, much preferring the larger iPad. I haven’t even bothered to order one of the larger iPhones, as for me it isn’t large enough and I marvel that others can use it as much as they do. In other words, now that I have experience using the product my forecast, if I were to make one historically “blind,” but with that accumulated personal experience in pocket, would be far less accurate than what I said at the time.
“And no, I’m not a techie, a gadget freak or an Apple lover. ” The nerd doth protest too much.
This is what I was thinking and “Katie” posted it in MR comments ten years ago:
“Also, on what planet was the iphone underrated? It was everywhere when it came out, and everyone I know wants one.”
He was hoping we’d all forgotten in the intervening decade and would say, Wow, that Tyler sure did call it on the iPhone.
The faux modesty at the end is a crafty touch.
I never “got” the novelty of the iPhone. When it came out, I had already had a Palm Treo for a few years, which was one of many phones at the time that could do more or less everything the iPhone could do. The Treo wasn’t as sleek or as cool as iPhone, but from a functional perspective it was pretty much identical. I guess the importance of the iPhone was that it bought these still-relatively-new functions to a wider audience.
> The funny thing is, I hardly use my iPhone anymore, much preferring the larger iPad.
Ha my iPad sits in a drawer, unused and largely unloved. I use my Samsung Galaxy all the time, though.
There a story about how the BlackBerry guys thought the iPhone was fake, that Steve Jobs was demoing a mockup. They literally didn’t believe it was possible to put a big enough battery in a handheld device to drive a full size capacitive touchscreen. The iPhone not only amazed consumers, it amazed Apple’s competitors. The contemporary Palm and BB devices, and early Android prototypes, were pathetic by comparison. (Bias note: all my smartphones have been Android.)
I have to charge my phone now 2 or 3 times per day. In 2007, I only had to charge my phone once every 3 or 4 days or more. So they were correct, the battery wasn’t and isn’t big enough for a full size capacitive touchscreen. What they got wrong, is that the screen is so much more useful, people will deal with the extra charging.
>I have to charge my phone now 2 or 3 times per day.
Either it’s old or defective. You shouldn’t have to do this. Also, check out Low Power Mode.
The product is good and its marketing is even better. Apple became a religion, to the point Apple itself did not need much marketing because users (“fan boys” for some) did it for them with striking passion (“illusion” for some).
When one looks at the infusion of cell phones in the developing world, its clear that cell phones have really changed the world. But has the iphone ? Other than increasing the obsession with “I”?
I think the iPhone is similar to the model T and Henry Ford.
Ford did not invent the car and he neither came up first with the assembly line idea. But he successfully produced a car that sold very well. Ford did not change the world in the sense of having the largest market share in the world. He changed it by creating a successful process that was copied by everyone.
I think the largest contribution of Apple is developing products and services for computer illiterate people. Many other products before could have similar functionalities, but the iPhone was the first that you could use without spending time tinkering it. The rest of Apple products are the same, you can’t break anything at software level.
I’m the computer guy in my family. I discuss Linux with my nephews, I know my wife can use an inexpensive Windows ultrabook without risk, but sometimes I wish my mother-in-law would have bought an Apple product. That way she’ll never break anything and ask for a solution 🙂
Probably spot on. When I asked my son , the computer guy in the family , what phone I should buy , he said without hesitation ” the iphone” , knowing my computer illiteracy.
When I finally relented and got a smartphone, I got an iPhone because I didn’t want to figure out what Android to buy. I figured Apple users are stupid and the iPhone must be easy to use, and there’s only one to get, there was nothing to have to consider. And I was right, there was almost no learning curve whatsoever.
What it did was make it inevitable that the Microsoft monopoly was to collapse. Upon it’s success a wide and prosperous computer ecosystem came into being that wasn’t driven by the Microsoft stranglehold on the industry.
Another very interesting thing happened in 2007, the introduction of the EEE by Asus. It was the first very cheap and small laptop computers, and unlike anything else, didn’t run Windows and was very popular. Microsoft was forced to delay the phasing out of XP because they didn’t have anything that could run on the limited hardware.
Go easy on Tyler. When you are THAT wrong on Brexit AND the historic 2016 Presidential Election, you get overwhelmed by status anxiety pretty badly.
Also, I was going over my grandfather’s old diaries, and 100 years ago he boldly called the horseless carriage “underrated” and said it would “would change the world.” Nailed it!
I’ve long felt that Steve Jobs will be best remembered as a great industrial designer. None of the Apple products were truly innovative in terms of technology enhancements (and of course he did utilize much that was developed by others such as research developed at Xerox PARC) but his realization of design and simplicity were what set him and Apple products apart.
We are all droids now …
Kids these days, like…watch YouTube shows the way older people watch TV shows. I don’t quite get it. I think I’m just too old. Also it seems like they’re all about video games.
I’m 50+ and watch way more YouTube than TV. In fact I rarely – if ever – watch a live TV program. Haven’t watched any TV news or current affairs for over 10 years.
The main YouTube splash page is geared towards kids, hence the games and teen pop-culture dross. But there is truly great stuff out there. Try The Rubin Report for a jumping off point.
There are people for whom a computer is a series of stats: a processor speed, an amount of memory, etc. These people buy PCs and Androids.
There are people for whom a computer is an experience. These people buy Apple products.