The authors are Dalton Conley and Jason Fletcher, and the subtitle is What the Social Genomics Revolution Reveals About Ourselves, Our History and the Future.
It appears quite serious, I look forward to reading it soon.
by Tyler Cowen on January 18, 2017 at 12:41 pm in Books, Science | Permalink
” An increasing number of us are marrying partners with similar education levels as ourselves, but genetically speaking, humans are mixing it up more than ever before with respect to mating and reproduction.”
That makes sense, particularly at the high end of the bell curve, which universities ruthlessly select for. So, instead of smart members of a given group more likely to procreate with a less smart member of their group, they’re more likely to procreate with a smart member of another group.
This dovetails with what Charles Murray has written.
How are you defining “group” here? If you instead define “group” by class or intelligence then what results is people decreasingly marry outside their group and increasingly marry inside their group. It’s great for genetic diversity but the social consequences should not be lightly overlooked.
Group = genetic group
Per the link: “The Genome Factor reveals that there are real genetic differences by racial ancestry–but ones that don’t conform to what we call black, white, or Latino. “