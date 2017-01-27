The top bestsellers of 1916

- Seventeen by Booth Tarkington
- When a Man’s a Man by Harold Bell Wright
- Just David by Eleanor H. Porter
- Mr. Britling Sees It Through by H. G. Wells
- Life and Gabriella by Ellen Glasgow
- The Real Adventure by Henry Kitchell Webster
- Bars of Iron by Ethel M. Dell
- Nan of Music Mountain by Frank H. Spearman
- Dear Enemy by Jean Webster
- The Heart of Rachael by Kathleen Norris
Here is further information, a very interesting discussion of the works, hat tip goes to Ted Gioia.
Five men, five women 100 years ago.
It would be interesting to plot the sex ratio over the decades. From reading Boswell’s “Life of Johnson,” it would seem like a lot of bestselling writers in the 1770s were women.
I was just wondering about this.