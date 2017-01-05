Lawrence Katz, an economist at Harvard, has a term for this: “retrospective wait unemployment,” or “looking for the job you used to have.”
“It’s not a skill mismatch, but an identity mismatch,” he said. “It’s not that they couldn’t become a health worker, it’s that people have backward views of what their identity is.”
That is from a longer and interesting piece by Claire Cain Miller (NYT).
“Why won’t more men take service sector jobs?”
The pay isn’t as high as they desire.
Do I win a prize for the obvious answer?
That’s the problem. People need to give up on desire and submit purely and fully to the judgement of the market. We need to remove human desires and emotions to become more like me, someone who experiences only the market.
I think their point is the men would gladly take lower paying jobs in the field that matches their self-conception. Offer the same lower pay for being a cashier and they can’t do it.
Men don’t want women’s jobs?
The real problem: Women don’t want men with women’s jobs.
But it is contingent on the job. He will take $18/hour to be a brick layer, but require $150 per hour to be a nurse.
You could also say: “But it is contingent on the job. She will take $18/hour to be a nurse but require $150 per hour to be a brick layer.”
It’s a pretty mundane observation to point out that different sexes tend to have different preferences.
(Also, the $150/hour figure is just wrong. I’m pretty sure if you offered the entire cohort of guys who would take $18 per hour to be a brick layer, $35 per hour to be a nurse, you would have an instant surplus of poorly trained nurses.)
Except male nurses have been on the rise for awhile now, in line with increases in nurse pay which has been going up along with doctor pay. I know quite a number of male nurses.
People respond to incentives, and while each gender has some preferences around the margin, it seems it doesn’t require a particularly ridiculous pay differential to incentivize action.
Most service jobs pay shit, and I’m not surprised lots of men see working and making shit as worse that not working and getting benies. Others might be willing to be nurses, but nursing does require a degree and may be out of reach for many men on the left half of the bell curve in ways factory jobs weren’t.
Of all the male nurses I know, most of them are or were in the military. In which case, being a nurse didn’t have quite the same identity.
I think many RNs do make around $35 an hour. I think there was a post on this website a while back commenting on the fact that for women, a major in nursing is the college degree that has the highest average payoff, and the average salary was in the $70K to $80K range. I have certainly know nurses who make more than that, although they have a bit more experience and specialization.
You can become a certified nursing assistant with a two month training course. The job pays an average of $12/hour. We are adding 30K of these jobs a year.
So it’s not abundantly clear that a bricklayer would want to spend thousands of dollars and two months taking a training course to get a job that pays $12/hour rather than waiting around for business conditions to improve so he can go back to laying bricks.
An unemployed brick layer doesn’t have the option of taking a job as a nurse. And the jobs those he could qualify for, don’t pay much. Most of those female-dominated service-sector jobs in the list (basically all of the ‘aid’ and ‘asst’ positions) require little education and are not well paid (significantly less than a skilled brick layer). There are higher paid jobs in those areas, but those require a BA, MA or in sometimes a ‘clinical doctorate’ (in those fields that have pushed credentialism as a barrier to entry particularly enthusiastically).
The solution to unemployment is obviously to have people take jobs which lower their social and sexual status. If they refuse, it’s because they hold themselves in too high esteem.
I wonder why the passengers are voting to fly the plane? Maybe they think the pilots don’t have their interests at heart?
Btw, I’m thinking that people have been wrong about sociopathy and leadership. Our society may be far more influenced by autistic decision makers rather than sociopaths. What else explains this kind of economic thinking except autism and self interest?
Rational and cold self-interest was supposed to a masculine trait, why all the womenly feels?
So what you’re saying is that instead of unemployment insurance, we should have social status insurance.
Maybe for the same reason women won’t take engineering jobs at the same rate as men? Because men and women are different?
But the Market has deemed that female-oriented jobs are what is currently demanded. We need to focus policies on overcoming the differences between men and women and move forward feminising men. This is why the Trump win is such a huge setback, political correctness was a tool to be used to smooth men’s rough edges and force them to feminise and thus better server The Market.
Autist- I sense some sarcasm. But just to reiterate, it was trade and immigration, and social policy decisions that has created the female-oriented jobs demand. The welfare state, which is largely a cover for transfers from men to women, creates a lot of female work (and make-work). It also destroys families and therefore creates more need for female work to patch up the destruction. Then immigration and trade compete directly more with males than females. ( I know the immigrant ppop is 50-50 mf but its in construction, etc. where you see the real impacts of immigration on wages.) Trade competes with males.
I think the series of decisions is more consistent with people who really hate certain types of males than autism or stupidity.
An American Autarky would still be experiencing massive declines in manufacturing employment.
Automation is the largest single cause of the decline in demand for native born blue collar workers. We know this because manufacturing output in the US hits new all time highs every year while the labor component keeps falling.
Increasing demand for education/health workers would have also continued in an American Autarky. Society is getting older (and would be getting even older without immigrants!) so we need more qualified medical staff to care for them. Society is getting more complicated so we need more education to navigate it.
what are we supposed to think “identity mismatch” means? I’m confused by the entire premise here. The insinuation is, somehow, that the disembodied spirit called “the market” knows what a person’s identity ought to be, but that the person himself doesn’t?
The point is, free marketeers wish to blame the worsening of the labor market on workers being lazy, instead of on demand for labor drying up. That’s why you see free market economists bemoaning that Americans don’t move, that Americans won’t take jobs that are “feminine”, etc.
What if “feminine” jobs are stable and well-paying BECAUSE half the population irrationally won’t take them?
A lot of bullying occurs in “feminine” jobs.
But as the article notes, before going to explain what’s wrong with men and how they need to change, female jobs aren’t that well-paying.
But all those therapist ‘aid’ and ‘asst’ jobs are not well paid, and being unwilling to take them isn’t irrational. In the NYTimes list, I see 4 jobs that are female-dominated, and also well-paid (Physical Therapist, Nurse Practitioner, Physicians Assistant, and Genetics Counselor). Significantly, they all require an MA or clinical doctorate — careers that older, unemployed blue-collar workers could shift into only with great difficulty and low probability of success.
Funny that when it is about men avoiding jobs in a sector, the reason is that men don’t want to take those jobs because they are irrational but when it is about women avoiding jobs in a sector, the blurb will inevitably be something along the lines of women being “prevented / blocked / discriminated against / etc.” from those jobs.
I think it would taklet a bit of innate talent to be a healthcare worker. Not everyone has the stomach to work with sick and injured people.
The MR comments section sure is smug considering how terrible the reading comprehension here is.
““It’s not a skill mismatch, but an identity mismatch,” he said. “It’s not that they couldn’t become a health worker, it’s that people have backward views of what their identity is.””
That on the other hand is clearly a condescending remark. The author believe that having an identity that’s not perfectly economically rational is backward.
What annoyed me most about this article was that it simply assumes that healthcare jobs will grow more than others and continue to be better-compensated than other jobs of comparable skill levels. That is essentially a claim that there will a) be crappy or no efficiency gains in healthcare delivery and b) despite crappy to no efficiency gains, wages will remain high. This when the healthcare sector is already gobbling up a colossal share of resources, and that achieving the #1 political fiscal priority of reducing that cost will require either reducing either the quantity (via efficiency) or compensation level of labor used in healthcare
As the enlightened, post-modern US advances, more and more resources are devoted to the fragile, sickly population that can’t seem to exist without the most advanced health care available. Natural selection, if true, is now meaningless and eventually homo sapiens will degenerate into a flabby, coughing, diabetic crowd of genetic losers.
Women evolved to manipulate social relationships, men evolved to solve problems
A “girls rule, men drool” article from the New York Times. How original.
This article is a good example of normative sociology (HT: Robert Nozick). We all know that men are insecure, sexist idiots, and that this must be holding them back. So we disregard some obvious explanations, namely that men don’t want low-paying, low-status jobs that they don’t enjoy and that don’t match their skill set, and determine that their insecurities, gender stereotypes, and general mutton-headedness are the real source of their problems.
“men don’t want low-paying, low-status jobs that they don’t enjoy and that don’t match their skill set” = “determine that their insecurities, gender stereotypes, and general mutton-headedness are the real source of their problems.”
Summary: “Causation is hard and when we find it we often don’t like what it entails. So instead, we construct plausible ‘just so’ stories that pander to the prejudices of the self-regarding elite, burnish them with our Harvard Econ credentials, and pass them off as enlightening scholarship to credulous journalists and bloggers for dissemination. Ultimately it boils down to selling a sort of cosmetic, the purpose of which is to enhance the reflection of the narcissist as he gazes into the literature and sees therein all his biases beautifully confirmed.”
tl;dr “Backwards” blue collar men are allegedly too stupid/lazy/homophobic to ride the unstoppable and irreversible female-friendly jobs tsunami. This is the sort of Econ porn that gets the left fapping.
You sure it’s on the *worker’s* side? There are probably situations like, “engineer can easily take accountant role, but he’s Not An Accountant” (even though he’s learned to do much harder stuff on the job).
To clarify, in that hypothetical, it’s the employer flat out rejecting him because NAA.
So if women refused to be commercial fishers or sanitation workers or security guards they would have a “backwards view of what their identity is?”
It seems unlikely that an academic paper would reach that conclusion. The author would face a potentially career limiting backlash.
“Harvard President Lawrence H. Summers has triggered criticism by telling an economics conference Friday that the under-representation of female scientists at elite universities may stem in part from “innate” differences between men and women”
https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2005/1/14/summers-comments-on-women-and-science/
Well yeah, if they preferred to stay unemployed to working in a masculine field that was more available to them.