What should I ask Raj Chetty?

I’ll be doing a Conversation with Tyler with him later in March, but not a public event, podcast and transcript only. So what should I ask him?
I thank you all in advance for your wise and intelligent suggestions.
by Tyler Cowen on February 23, 2017 at 1:18 pm in Economics | Permalink
Do you know Steve Sailer?
Steve Sailer could run circles around this ivory tower ‘intellectual’ in debating.
Why doesn’t EITC have more support?
What would it take to get EITC more support?
It costs money and encourages people to work. The right doesn’t like the first thing, the left doesn’t like the second.
What does he think of “complacent class” and “average is over”?
What is his vision of Utopia?
Has he read the teachings of the Prophet Bandarra?
The topic is obviously well-covered elsewhere, but it would be interesting to see what a (the?) leading empirical microeconomist without a dog in the fight thinks about the minimum wage debate.
Does he feel there is a “white” barrier for Nobel prizes in economics that is hard to breach ? Didn’t Dixit deserve to share the prize with Krugman ?
Instead of talking about how bad inequality is, how about showing us a model that endogenizes the so called costs of inequality. I don’t see it in MasColell.
Many inequality increasing trades are what economists call Pareto improvements (e.g. lebron getting a pay hike for increased performance) but the inequality research views this as decreasing welfare.
Where are the attempts by inequality haters to reconcile these basic arguments ?
There are many such models. Mas Collel’s textbook is not the Bible of economics (there is no such Bible). The most conventional model of why inequality is bad is that people are risk averse and would like to insure against future risk. This applies to the risk of being born with poor skills and low family wealth, so people would like, before being born, to have a social insurance against the risk of being born with low family wealth and poor skills.
Education is often put forth as a way out of poverty. Is this true? Of students who are poor who get a better education than their peers, what percentage still do not escape poverty? which do escape poverty? what level of education is the minimum threshold for escape? assuming education alone is not good enough, what are the other amplifying factors are necessary to make a good education a viable path out of poverty? can these factors be driven by policy? at what level (state, federal, local)? Or is this best driven by philanthropic/NGO/community service orgs?
Does he actually believe the $250,000 in his Long-Term Impacts of Teachers Paper? Does he actually think he can isolate the effect of a single teacher (out of 25-30 teachers a student will have over his/her K-12 career) on students’ future income?
Given his findings from the Moving to Opportunity Project, what are his thoughts on forced busing programs?
Why don’t you go back to where you/your parents came from? Why are you here in America?
There’s always a jerk.
Of course, this is probably a troll, pretending to be a racist. But still a jerk.
Sure! Shut down any debate by calling someone a “troll”. If people like Raj Chetty hadn’t been here, someone hard working from the Midwest or Appalachia would have been able to get his position as a PhD at Harvard instead.
Native-born Americans are being crowded out by well-heeled foreigners. Our academia is now full of foreigners and therefore, no longer has its ear to the ground anymore. The ivory towers are populated by people whose sympathies lie elsewhere.
F*** off troll. You’re not fooling anyone.
I’m glad I don’t get asked this question since going back home to Vulcan is *extremely* expensive.
Haha. But, seriously, if someone can afford a flight here, they sure can afford one back.
Has he used any of his research to influence personal decisions (e.g. where his cousins/nephews go to school?). I want to know if he eats his own dog-food.
Ask him about proprietary data, why Stanford, developing the skillset (i.e. managing a lab of research assistants working with large datasets and a stable of coauthors) the top applied economists increasingly use and its implications.
1. If you were in charge, what policies would you enact today to raise growth rates and incomes for the average family in America?
2. Why do American students perform poorly relative to students in other countries and how can we fix education in the U.S.?
3. When are house prices going to recover to pre-recession levels?
Apologies, but could not resist this.
+1 on the education question though we in the comment section know the real answer.
Ask him about:
1. Arnold Kling’s Null Hypothesis in Education
2. What is driving the centralization of important sectors in hubs and a few winner cities, and whether that may be distorting our measures of mobility. That is, if most of the high incomes are being earned, and lucrative work performed, in a few metro areas, then the economy may still be very dynamic with short job tenure. But at the same time, those people don’t need big physical relocations anymore to switch employers in their field, e.g., the Bay Area for tech.
If he could have data on any one thing that is presently unavailable, what would it be and why?
Can you please change to a public event? You know people want go to that.
I’d like to know his thoughts on the data vs. theory skills for economists? Which is more important? What does he think he’s better at?
(1) Does Vergara v. California symbolize everything that is wrong with the USA and why Trump is necessary?
(2) Ryan and McConnell have had a Republican Congress for a whole month and have not taken one step to repeal the Davis Bacon Act. Repeal of course might lower how much any individual makes but would greatly increase the amount of the infrastructure work and related employment that Trump is working for. Sabotage, cowardice, or more Vergera v. California style incompetence and ossified privilege for the clerisy?
(3) Ryan and McConnell have had a Republican Congress for a whole month and have not taken one step toward loosening the Federal civil service saved pay and saved grade laws that allow tens of thousands of bureaucrats to pull down six figure salaries for sitting around with their thumbs in inappropriate orifices and prevent Trump from draining the swamp. Sabotage, cowardice, or more Vergera v. California style incompetence and ossified privilege for the clerisy?
(4) The federal government funds dozens of graduate level diploma mills in the Washington DC area. You can’t swing a dead cat without hitting a military officer with a PhD from GWU, Georgetown, American U, Catholic U, or George Mason, or one of the pop up campuses from schools around the world around the area. Harvard, where you (Raj Chetty) taught, was prestigious enough for the federal government to pay dozens of bureaucrats to go up to Boston for a few months to be given executive MBAs. What does the commercial relationship between schools and the government imply about the potential for anything useful politically to come out of academia? Is Tyler’s status quo boosterism on behalf of the clerisy reflective of a pecuniary interest or is his primary interest in cashing in on the local demand for tracts about how ignorant and ungrateful the proles are regarding the noblesse oblige of the better classes and how its all the working classes own moral failure that accounts for all the wrongs in the world?