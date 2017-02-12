Why have the audience ask questions at a microphone?

That is a question from Kevin Burke, who emailed it to me rather than going up to a microphone and asking. His exact wording was “Why don’t we have better formats for soliciting audience feedback than going up in front of a microphone?”
First, I have seen event organizers move away from the questions at a microphone format to some degree. They prefer either no Q&A, to draw upon written or social media questions, or to conduct the entire event as an interview with a single questioner or panel. (Personally, I like to receive handwritten questions.)
That said, this format still persists. The Hansonian point would be that questioning isn’t about questions (or answers!), or however else you might wish to put it. Rather the point is to show various constituencies that they are being recognized by the process and given some voice. The more cumbersome and inefficient the questioning period, the more effective this signal may be. There are, however, problems with this approach, one of them being that the Q&A period can be hijacked by weirdos, rather than remaining the province of the boring drones you wish to placate. Furthermore, social media-generated questions, if manipulated, may serve the signaling function more directly, as you can ensure that some specific interest group is recognized as doing the asking (“And Mildred, from the teachers union in Ohio, sent in a question about caring for the children…”)
These days there are more and better ways to ask questions than ever before, including of course Reddit and Quora. That means audience Q&A at the mike is less about information than it used to be. I predict a kind of bifurcation, in which events either will run away from the format altogether or embrace it all the more firmly, and that is I think what we are seeing. How about a limiting case for the signaling approach, whereby you invite a famous person, and simply make him or her submit to audience questions, with not even a chance to respond?
I like the way the Seminars About Long-term Thinking, organized by Stewart Brand, do the Q&A. Handwritten questions, read out by the host/moderator (Brand, who sometimes spins them in more interesting ways or adds color), after presumably being curated by the minions collecting them during the talk.
One practical reasons is acoustics. I’ve attended talkes with no microphone for audience questions and it can be very difficult to hear them, given that the asker is facing and speaking away from most of the audience. If the main speaker is good, he will repeat the question. However, many times he doesn’t, so I don’t know exactly what was asked.
If there’s not going to be any audience interaction, then why have an audience? Just release a transcript or video from a private meeting. People can peruse it much faster and submit any questions they have via email.
It’s also impossible to hear unmic’d audience questions on any sort of recording (while microphones allow electronic audience to hear both question and answer).
I worked for Ted Selker at IBM Almaden, and he had a clever solution to that. He had a Nerf football in which a lightweight wireless microphone was installed. You’d throw the football at the speaker, and he or she would speak into the football, then throw it back when finished. Problems were that it was unfamiliar so people would not necessarily speak into where the microphone was, and the electronics were not terribly reliable probably from being knocked around so much.
I have an old New Yorker cartoon — which I’ve actuallly used as the last slide in presentations — in which the moderator states “We will now open the floor to shorter presentations disguised as questions”.
Yes. This is a major problem with floor questions.
When I was a college student, I heard about an incident in which a student got up and said “I have a dumb question . . .” And the professor interrupted and said “There are no dumb questions. There are dishonest questions designed to show how much the speaker knows, but there are no dumb questions.”
‘Kevin Burke’ specified audience “feedback”, but Tyler sees that word as meaning only “questions”
“…that the Q&A period can be hijacked by weirdos, rather than remaining the province of the boring drones you wish to placate.” —- sounds similar to Tyler’s stated view that most of the comments here at MR are low quality.
A high quality comment informs and persuades whereas a high quality question suggests and provokes. These are very different skills. In my perception, the only reason to step away from direct and unknown questions is a presenter’s desire to control narrative. It’s a cowardly desire.
I have a related question: what’s the point of having open comments in blogs, relatively unmoderated, so every Tom, Harry & Dick can have its say? Why not do like Brad G. DeLong and Nicholas G. Mankiw, and close comments, so the trolls don’t get in? Or is the point of unmoderated comments, like at Scott G. Sumner’s blog and here, simply signaling? Or are there more commercial reasons for unmoderated comments, like getting people to engage more with a blog, so the …ahem…authors of said blog make money, like tens of thousands of dollars if not close to six figures from Google AdSense? Enquiring minds want to know…I want to know.
There is a sense of community that builds up in blogs such as this.
If there are no Ads , how does the blog make money? The only ads are for books written by TC and AT and one for MRUniversity.
I like to think Tyler believes in the value of free and open discourse as a matter of principle.
Speaking on behalf of Tom, Dick and Harry, I think, Ray, what you miss is that one way communication is different than two way communication. You may be thinking that the only communication is to other who read the blog, but what you miss also is that the writer of the blog receives communication from the audience as well. Furthermore, knowing that someone is looking over your shoulder may also moderate the post because it may be embarrassing for an author (and a commenter as well, let’s be honest) to see where they have been wrong, were biased, or failed to include some relevant information.
Only live Q&A exposes the witness to potential bouleversement. Any curation lets the organisers and recipient conspire, or play a repeated-game of mutual protection. Reddit (and Reddit questions) can be ignored without social penalty. Quora seems not to elicit expertise at all.
Additionally, Reddit moderation and sub-reddit shopping provide much curation in the presenter’s favor.
Seems like a fair way to do it. People have to walk up to the microphone, so there is a first-in-line, first-question fairness to it. Otherwise, someone walks around (or throws as in the above examples) with a microphone and chooses who gets to ask questions.
I would like to see, instead of the microphone being passed around, written questions being submitted.
But, I would have someone other than the speaker choose the questions. In fact, you could randomly assign people to choose the questions from the written questions to be asked of the speaker.
When the speaker selects the questions the speaker has too much power. What looks like an open discussion isn’t…its just a continuation of the speech.
How else would we get such joys as Milston Friedman vs. a young Michael Moore?
