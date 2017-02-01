From the comments, Boonton on education

The context is the discussion of why Mafia members with college degrees earn more:
Signalling doesn’t really work IMO. Who is he signalling too? Other criminals? Customers? Why do they care? It seems if this is what it is the economy is deeply inefficient. 40% of the population needs 4 years of college to ‘signal’? So if there was some way to pick up this signal without college huge profits would await.
I suspect there’s two aspects that make college valuable:
1. Narrative creation – humans work by creating and sharing fictional narratives. College is a lot of practice at that which is a skill that carries over into business of many types.
2. Burns off immaturity. I suspect a big portion of the benefit of schooling is babysitting. It keeps kids out of the way of adults (which our economy couldn’t function otherwise…imagine if *every* day was take your kid to work day). By keeping immaturity somewhat walled off until kids grow out of it, schools prevent them from damaging their lives.
2.1 This may be somewhat related but workplaces are very, very stable. If you are changing tires at 18 there’s enough tires in the world that you can still be doing it at 59. Perhaps by starting work at a younger age, it is a bit too easy to fall into stability. School forces you to someday break things up. No matter how good you are at school you’re going to have to leave that stability upon graduation which will land you somewhere else which you’ll have to figure out. That flexibility may be more valuable than premature stability.
‘Narrative creation’ is good. College is a bit of a Credentialist swindle and a few years of College does train you in bluffing and ‘gaming the system’
Buring off immaturity is also good. It certainly explains the Indian higher education system which features a lot of organised violence in an otherwise peaceful country. I suppose one could add ‘mimetic effects’- typically you get to observe higher class behaviour in College without having to emulate it right away- but a seed has been sown and a few years down the line you find yourself turning into a ‘toff’.
Conventional signalling theory isn’t relevant because there is no asymmetry of information but what about incomplete contract theory? Would it be better to link your fortunes to a gangster who has signalled lower impulsiveness through higher education, though also possibly higher sociopathy and dissimulation- the danger here is he may leave you in the lurch as he goes up-market or turns legit- or should you stick with the illiterate local thug? Presumably, other things being equal, lower impulsiveness increases ‘residuary control rights’ and the associated rent.
Signalling and herd mentality of employers cannot be discounted. We are now seeing a shift where the bachelor’s is starting to be seen as not “good enough” and graduate degrees are required for any kind of meaningful advancement
(1) is basically the standard comment about “communication skills”.
“Learning how to think”
“Writing skills”
etc etc etc
While I don’t discount signalling so easily, I think both of these points are valid.
With regard to point 2, I would even surmise that several occupations (not to mention advanced degrees) extend this process beyond the bachelor’s degree. Management consulting is a huge one, various teaching programs are also popular, corporate management trainee programs, certain finance roles, etc. They all mimic familiar processes and environments for college grads and give them a sense of continuity and stability. These options are very attractive to 22-year-olds who aren’t mature enough at that point to handle risk, work environments where most colleagues are significantly older than you, self-learning, self-management of mistakes, commitment to niche industry knowledge/experience, and just good old-fashioned divorce from “brand names” (whether Yale or Bain).
Also Boonton on signalling, “If it’s about signaling then why doesn’t at least a few people ignore the college degree and hire non-college grads of equal or greater skill for less money thereby achieving superior profits? It only takes a tiny portion to be able to see and take advantage of such an opening in our bias to initially achieve economic rents and very soon convert over the entire economy.”
“No matter how good you are at school you’re going to have to leave that stability upon graduation “: unless you decide to become an academic.
Colleges make people infantile leftist and against decent working. Kids starting the work directly better socialize to older adults. Switzerland uses learning by working to several “academic” occupations too. If studying is required, that could be done while working.