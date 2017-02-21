David Brooks on *The Complacent Class*

The hard part is that America has to become more dynamic and more protective — both at the same time. In the past, American reformers could at least count on the fact that they were working with a dynamic society that was always generating the energy required to solve the nation’s woes. But as Tyler Cowen demonstrates in his compelling new book, “The Complacent Class,” contemporary Americans have lost their mojo.
Cowen shows that in sphere after sphere, Americans have become less adventurous and more static. For example, Americans used to move a lot to seize opportunities and transform their lives. But the rate of Americans who are migrating across state lines has plummeted by 51 percent from the levels of the 1950s and 1960s.
Americans used to be entrepreneurial, but there has been a decline in start-ups as a share of all business activity over the last generation. Millennials may be the least entrepreneurial generation in American history. The share of Americans under 30 who own a business has fallen 65 percent since the 1980s.
Americans tell themselves the old job-for-life model is over. But in fact Americans are switching jobs less than a generation ago, not more. The job reallocation rate — which measures employment turnover — is down by more than a quarter since 1990.
There are signs that America is less innovative. Accounting for population growth, Americans create 25 percent fewer major international patents than in 1999. There’s even less hunger to hit the open road. In 1983, 69 percent of 17-year-olds had driver’s licenses. Now only half of Americans get a license by age 18.
It sounds like a great reportage on the American predicament. But what is the scholarly ‘analysis’ — is it the fault of The Complacent Citizen or of the Administrative State which propagates complacency? Where are the noxious retrogressive INCENTIVES coming from? What or where is the underlying cause of this decay? These are bold and searching questions your average sociologist wants answered, I do look forward to hearing more…
I am not exactly on the same wavelength, but similar.
We went from imperfect but wonky attempts at a better society (ACA, ARRA) to .. a wall with Mexico.
Never have eggheads been further from public persuasion, from the halls of power. How must they feel when their logic and reason is ignored and something as imbecilic as a wall to solve our problems seizes the public mind?
“We went from imperfect but wonky attempts at a better society (ACA, ARRA) to .. a wall with Mexico.”
Wonky means needlessly complex that adds little value? At least a wall shows intention of maintaining law and order – a prerequisite of a prosperous society. I’m all for getting the ‘eggheads’ out of running the country. They all seem to have graduated from traffic engineering school where adding bottlenecks is the preferred method of ‘fixing’.
Wonk – a person who takes an excessive interest in minor details of political policy.
“he is a policy wonk in tune with a younger generation of voters”
I notice that your defence of The Wall was not the least wonky. No estimate of current security failure rate, in numbers, or how a changed security system changes those numbers.
Your “shows intention” is a punt.
Well, a least you can go look up the definition of wonk. That’s a start. Applying it to ACA seems odd since it was an exercise in ideology rather than any concern for detail. ARRA was a payout to all the dem pet projects and to it’s fundraisers. Is Kevin Johnson still not in jail?
Yeah, I’m sure this book is about how people suddenly became complacent on November 7 of last year.
By the way, walls work. Everywhere. Most recent examples: Hungary, Israel.
The Berlin Wall, the Iron Curtain, the Bamboo Curtain, the border wall between the north and south Korea.
Castro should have built a wall around Cuba controlling access to the ocean.
“At least a wall shows intention of maintaining law and order …”
Notice the verb here is ‘show’ and the subject of the verb is ‘intention’.
The Trump ilk isn’t really about accomplishing anything in the real world but the symbolic world. Botched immigration ban is ‘about’ making us safe (as opposed to actually increasing security). The wall is not about decreasing crime but ‘showing’ an ‘intention’.
Perhaps it would be just as effective and less damaging if Trump just put on a silly outfit and did some type of ‘rain dance’ in front of the White House.
All true, and yet a better effort than the Obama administration.
“At least a wall shows intention of maintaining law and order…”
So, for 240 years, there has been no law and Order?
Where, exactly, is the wall in the Constitution?
Note that when Andrew Jackson was elected president, there were about 200,000 citizens out of a population of 10 million people.
All references to citizen, prior to the 14th Amendment, and to naturalization, in the Constitution referred to those entitled to govern, by voting and holding public office. Thus, nothing in the Constitution supports the idea of border walls or other restrictions on migration.
Only by belief in a Living Constitution where the people change the meaning of the words of the Constitution from its original meaning or intent can a border wall be considered anything related to law and order.
And the intent was clearly for lots of immigration to the States to grow the economy.
Of course, I grew up when border walls were the symbol of oppression, built to keep people imprisoned by authoritarian governments, the Berlin Wall, the Iron Curtain, … in those days, people flowed easily across the US Mexican border, and the US Canadian border.
The self loathing that must involved in someone posting to the blog of an economist professor comments deriding eggheads is something psychologists should look into. See also: Art Deco.
That was supposed to be a goad, to get eggheads to re-engage with politics as practiced.
Okay, maybe a scold.
To be honest I have not completely forgiven people who should have been smart enough to go to the barricades against Trump.
What’s to forgive? How have I wronged you? … hopefully having a difference in political opinion and threat assessment than you is not an injury to you, otherwise you must be a severely wounded fellow.
He is quite wounded. Anon wants to topple a government because his terrible candidate lost.
Feel? How about they feel a two by four across the head when they realize that their blitheringly stupid ideas, their ignorance of reality, history and even the subjects they purport to be experts of has caused more problems that they solved?
Who in their bloody right mind would put 1/6th of the US economy into the hands of one Cabinet Secretary?
In their parochial American ignorance didn’t they even consider the working socialized systems in other countries? I doubt it.
That anti-intellectualism nicely illustrates what eggheads have yielded to. What won, while they were trying to show how aloof they were, by criticising everything in turn.
Lots of eggheads and intelligent voices strongly opposed ACA for a variety of good reasons. ACA was definitely wonky. It was also fundamentally dishonest and controversially partisan. You are clearly ignoring the intelligent voices that disagree with you.
Immigration limits aren’t imbecilic. That’s the basis of the nation state and a global norm. If enforcing immigration limits is dumb, that would make Japan, India, Indonesia, and Thailand the dumbest nations on the planet.
Geez, and who is replacing the eggheads?
Alex Jones of Infowars believes that the Sandy Hook Massacre is a hoax. 20 children were murdered.
He is now advising the president.
Yes, we know all that, sort of, the facts of the situation are quite plain to see. But we’d also like to know whether the Leadership — any Leadership — can solve these problems. How is the Captain to steer a course? What can a Trump do in the face of so much goading hostility from academics and in the face of such situational intractability. Is this just another elitist moan, another impotent partly self-pitying whinge? O tiene huevos este cabron?
“But we’d also like to know whether the Leadership — any Leadership — can solve these problems.”
A free people do not need “Leadership”, but serfs think they do.
Lethargy and complacency are predictable results of America’s soft-socialism with the government greatly intervening in every aspect of economic life and private lives of the people. Many Americans mistake pervasive Command and Control as being some wonderful and necessary “Leadership”.
There is no mystery here. The internal contradictions of the American regime are working slowly, but surely, to bring about its demisse. Rome, Spain, the Soviet Union, etc.
But usually internal contradictions are a source of creativity and energy, not a cause of demise.
Creativy destruction, you mean. Well, yeah, and people – and their country – are being destructed all right.
Creative.
Elaborate
……”69 percent of 17-year-olds had driver’s licenses. Now only half of Americans get a license by age 18.”
Not necessarily a negative.
With presumably a positive impact on accident rates.
“The risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among 16-19-year-olds than among any other age group. In fact, per mile driven, teen drivers ages 16 to 19 are nearly three times more likely than drivers aged 20 and older to be in a fatal crash.”
Is the figure of “three times more likely” controlled for the time elapsed since the getting of the license? I assume not, but then it doesn’t say if it is the young age of the driver, or the fact the driver is a recently licensed one with not much experience which is main cause of the increased rate of crash.
I don’t think the figure cited above is controlled for that, but I have read from multiple sources that the risk of an accident declines substantially when going from age 16 to age 18 and 19 (and likely even higher) independent of driving experience. Having been a teenaged and early 20s male in the past, that is very believable. Young people, and young males especially, do really stupid things.
Well this one says crash rates for new 17 year old drivers were not consistently higher than new 18 or 19 year old drivers. 16 vs. 17 was higher though.
http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/15389580802677807?src=recsys&journalCode=gcpi20
I also learned that, at least in 2012, South Dakota allowed you to get a permit at age 14 and a license at age 14 and 3 months.
Regardless, my memory is I had seen a more recent article saying the age, at least for teenagers, had a more substantial impact than experience, whereas the conclusion of the link above is that experience had more of an impact.
That said, the statistics of fewer people getting the license before 19 should also be controlled for the number of people living in cities with decent public transit system. There is nothing intrinsically entrepreneurial in sitting in a car one hour a day in the traffic.
Good points.
Also with all the other options available now in terms of on-demand transport , millennials are not as much into getting the wheels as earlier generations.
There’s nothing entrepreneurial about spending 2 to 3 hours per day waiting on choo-choo trains and buses that don’t take you where you really need to go.
Is this indicative of the decline of the summer job, though?
The decline of the summer job, helicopter parenting, the internet, video games, etc.
A while back there was a post about how many young men are living at home playing computer games. The researcher that found this was interviewed on econtalk.
I asked a bunch of men of my acquaintance when they left home and why. It was surprising how many of them said that they were out of town for a bit and came back to find that their stuff was moved out. These are all capable productive people with families and jobs.
Childhood is a wonderful state; no worries, no pressures. Someone else looks after all the important stuff leaving time for coloring books. Why take on the extraordinarily challenging task of being an entrepreneur unless you really need to?
There was a meme going around when Obamacare was being considered that it would unleash a wave of entrepreneurial activity because people wouldn’t have to worry about health insurance. Maybe it doesn’t work that way.
The incentives are both ways; you can have your needs met by the administrative state without taking risks, and if you take risks the administrative state will make your life hell.
“I asked a bunch of men of my acquaintance when they left home and why. It was surprising how many of them said that they were out of town for a bit and came back to find that their stuff was moved out.” When I went home for my first university vacation I found that my father had given a lot of my stuff to the Girl Guides. “They’re more likely to go camping than you are” he explained. No doubt true; perhaps it even extended to my Meccano, but I doubt that it extended to my model trains. And for some reason he’d retained the rather pathetic radio I had built.
Thank God I sold my dinghy before I went up to university. There’s no accounting for parents.
“Maybe it doesn’t work that way.”
The other way certainly didn’t work either. Wven if the meme now seems to be that if only Obamacare were repealed and replaced with that magic plan Republicans had almost ten years to agree on…
“Why take on the extraordinarily challenging task of being an entrepreneur unless you really need to?”
Why to be an office drone either? Despite all the talk about the fall in the labor participation, I doubt America is facing a dangerous shortage of paper-pushing. There are many problems with Obamacare (even if there is still no better option Republicans have the nerve to present to their ase, let alone their country), but makimg life so less miserable people don’t want to be enterprising probanly is not one of them. As for coloring books, wait until you learn about girls – or reading – you won’t have time for coloring anymore. At least, this is how it works in Brazil.
What’s wrong with being an office drone? Oligopolistic corporations are where the money is, and they dish out a pretty sweet salary and benefits, for not a terrible amount of work, on regular hours.
There’s not a huge incentive for me to risk my life’s savings and not making the mortgage on a pie-in-the-sky new business.
Yet it is a much less comfortable position than being a child, whose lot in life, I was led to believe by Mr. Derek, Americans both envy and use as a gold standard by which they measure how good one’s life is and how unlikely one is to be an enterpreneur. I am sure Bill Gates’ number one reason for creating Microsoft was paying his medical bills.
Speaking as an adult office-worker (whether I qualify as “drone” probably depends on who you ask) who has no desire to go back to childhood, I don’t think derek’s description of childhood as a near-ideal state can be taken as the view of every American.
Sure, I have to go to work now. When I was a child, I had to go to school. And I had homework and didn’t get paid and had to ask for permission to use the bathroom. There was more time off, I suppose, but I had much less control over how I spent it.
I’ll take adulthood, thankyouverymuch.
“I’ll take adulthood, thankyouverymuch.”
Even not having much time for coloring books?
And more importantly, they dish out those salary/benefits on a predictable schedule…. It’s hard to be entrepreneurial when you must write a large check every month.
Essentially, millennials graduate straight into the “middle age with a mortgage” lifestyle.
I’m not surprised Cowen’s book and Eberstatd’s essay in Commentary appealed to Brooks since he likes sweeping sociological explanations. I haven’t yet received my copy of Cowen’s book, so I have been holding off with comments about it (other than to reference Cowen’s conversation with Peter Thiel), but I have read Eberstadt’s essay, twice. Eberstadt doesn’t offer specific remedies in the essay, but he has published many pieces in which he attributes the maladies in society to “entitlements”. Repeal Medicaid (which he blames for the opioid epidemic), repeal social security disability benefits and unemployment benefits (which he blames for the declining rate of male participation), repeal social security (which he blames for the low rate of savings and low rate of male participation), and repeal Medicare (which he blames for skyrocketing health care costs). Cowen, it appears, casts a much wider net to land on complacency as the explanation for society’s maladies. Are the world’s billionaires complacent because they are sitting on vast sums of cash rather than investing in new and productive businesses? https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/19/your-money/where-the-worlds-wealthiest-invest-their-billions.html?ref=business
“Are the world’s billionaires complacent because they are sitting on vast sums of cash rather than investing in new and productive businesses?”
Yes.
Well, we may not have a lot of mojo anymore, but we sure have a lot of rights.
In fact, you have a bill full of them, if I am not wrong.
Those don’t really count anymore. There are all sorts of new rights that popped out of thin air that have replaced them.
To be fair, those meant for White men, it was necessary to work something out for the other fellas. Maybe it went too far, but anyway what good is polishing a sinking ship brass? America is on its way out no matter which bathroom transgendered people use. It is a law of History as taught by Prophet Bandarra.
“contemporary Americans have lost their mojo”: and their ability to write decent English, apparently.
I really think Tyler makes too much of that moving issue. People did not just move for better jobs. They often moved because they had to. Companies don’t operate like that today, One reason is a combination of cheap airfare and just-in-time inventory. It’s more efficient to deploy a middle manager to a plant for a few weeks than have him move there for a year.
Exactly. And in true Tyler form, he ignores the effects of telepresence after that significantly improved with far lower costs from 2022.
They often moved because they wanted to. Now that dentist from Columbus wouldn’t move to Denver because he’d end up in the exact same condo facing the exact same stores in a strip mall. Why bother?
If you’re looking to explain why life gets increasingly impeded by social viscosity, government is the first place to investigate.
Obviously, but dammit, Tyler is trying to establish a narrative here, and blaming government does not fit with it. He thought Hillary was going to be President when he wrote the book. He can’t be casting aspersions on her!
I’ve got a feeling that in his next book, he will suddenly discover that the weaponization of the Federal Government actually has some downsides.
Wonky question: what do cross-national, cross-governmental, comparisons show?
Conservative Answer: only liberals are serious enough to do them, so they can’t be trusted.
http://www.psychologicalscience.org/news/releases/a-more-progressive-tax-system-makes-people-happier.html
Good thing we have the most progressive tax system in the world then, I guess
The seriously wonky answer is “nope.”
https://www.federalreserve.gov/pubs/feds/2013/201320/
It is interesting though that some less serious “wonks” have tried to make progressivity into something else. Rather than how tax rate changes on a family as they make more, they claim it is about how much comes from a family in a class. I regard that as sophistry. We experience a progressive tax system in the rate we pay. Straightforward.
Buffett’s secretary may beg to disagree.
Cliff is correct.
https://taxfoundation.org/news-obama-oecd-says-united-states-has-most-progressive-tax-system
Fair enough. Thanks for pointing the OECD study.
Apparently, it was even more progressive in a not yet forgotten past: http://www.nber.org/papers/w12404
It is good to know such a tax system haven’t hurt America’s prospect vis-à-vis France’s. I wonder what would happen tot he economy if Buffett was to pay a bigger proportion of his income in taxes than his secretary.
anon, you post way too many low-quality comments with little or no relevance to the discussion. For example, both the OP and Dearieme’s comment were discussing about “social viscosity”. You answer with a rant against conservatives and a link on happiness across countries. Sad.
…another damn millenials essay.
Moving is terribly disruptive to families, which is why people strive for tenured sinecures like academic economist or permanent editorial staff. Travel is relatively cheap, and there’s e-mail and tele-conferencing. Wealthy people I know are quite rooted, housing their families in palatial homes and keeping the kids in the same (private) primary and secondary school track. The corporate worker bees don’t have it so easy, and consequently land in soulless, cookie-cutter suburbs where they don’t bother to know their neighbors, who will be shipped out in a few years like them.
The tone that comes across from Cowen and Brooks is, we’ve wrecked all these staid institutions in favor of SCALE and CHURN (which, we assure you, are positive goods) and you bad people are putting down roots, reducing risk.
We’ll just have to disrupt things some more until you get with the program!
I heard a story recently about a trend among young Chinese families in America. Rather than pay overwhelming child care costs, they sometimes bring their children back to China to be raised by grandparents.
Basically, their kids will never really know them as their parents. All so that the next generation can live a Western life. Pretty harsh, I thought.
Sounds like the only non-complacent class are immigrants.
They moved.
They keep working at the same restaurant working in the kitchen because they are afraid to switch jobs.
Some are entrepreneurial and deal in drugs or sell tacos on the street.
They learned a new language.
And they know how to make really good mojohitos and thus give us mojo.
The linking of the opioid crisis to Medicaid and SSI is novel, and in hindsight, obvious.
Just like the explosion of crime in Chicago, only government policy can have that dramatic an effect in such a short amount of time. And just like the Chicago story, the mainstream #fakenews media can’t report the story because of its ideological blinders.
Why did you leave out Medicare Part D?
Opioids are just a fraction of the drugs shoveled into Americans at public cost for private profit.
Yeah, but it’s 25-54’s on disability and Medicaid who are fueling the crisis. Reselling the pills on the black market to make some dough. Otherwise, how do you survive on SSI?
Somehow I don’t think it’s the over-65’s who are getting pills from their doctors and reselling them. But maybe you’re right.
Work on Part D. We definitely fill lots of Oxy claims.
Old people are in a lot of pain tho
People on long term disability are generally on MediCARE not MediCAID. And this was true before the ACA too.
One source for pills on the black markets: people whose have had a relative die from some disease (e.g, cancer) that require lots and lots of pain meds. It’s very common for the left-over pills to find their way onto the street.
Couldn’t all those things be signs of greater wealth. Why move I am living ok here, why start a business that is hard I living well, why change jobs enough is enough.
Impossible, we are more diverse than ever in history. This is racism.
Too bad Meryl Streep beat Tyler to the punch with her Golden Globe pronouncement that the US does not have any native artists – they’re all imported. Art is the only field in which his thesis withstands scrutiny.
The last one is a bit silly. Fewer 18-year-olds have cars because more of them live in cities where a car just drags you down.
The extreme car reliance in America of the cold war era seems like a weird anomaly.
The internet has made the attractions of “the open road” less exciting. If you want to know what’s beyond the horizon a few clicks on google maps will show you. And when you get wherever it is you’re going you won’t be a stranger in a strange land, you will probably just find the same franchises and chain stores you left behind, maybe slightly different. Instead of slipping the bonds of your friends and loved ones, connected only by post card and payphone, you will be still be tied into that same old internet, and probably just go post pictures on instagram or snapchat which will just compete with your random acquaintances posts of their trips to exotic locales. Where’s the romance?
Do more 18-year-olds live in cities?
In 1950, 64% of Americans were part of the “Urban Population,” and in 1960, 70%. In 2010, it was nearly 81%.
(according to Wikipedia)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Urbanization_in_the_United_States
I’m not really interested in reading a book that laments the decline of America’s animal spirits so I have a couple of questions to see if I am interested in reading it:
-Is the thesis that America is less dynamic even controlling for an aging population and increased educational attainment?
-Does the book address the impact of retail consolidation (i.e., Walmart and Amazon) on small business starts? If small retail starts are removed from the equation, how significant is the decline in business starts?
-Does the book control for tax changes in the 1980s?
-Does the book address the impact of changes in regional development opportunities in the post-war era (i.e., California and Texas (to a lesser degree) are much less attractive for development than in the immediate post-war era and the wage differential between the South and the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic have substantially shrunk)?
A lot of good questions here, but I think the first one is kind of addressed isn’t it- a lot of the statistics discussed so far involve those of prime working age- not the elderly.
One thing I might wonder about, though, is the effect of having older parents than the younger cohorts of yesteryear had. I am one of the first Generation X- both of my parents were born in the 1940s, but when I became an adult in the mid 80s, my parents were both still under the age of 41, and this was the typical situation of my contemporaries. I wonder how that has changed- my own observation of people I know who are 25 years younger than me is that their parents are usually 50-60+ in age. When I left home, I didn’t have to worry at all that my parents would need someone- they were still young themselves. I don’t think that necessarily applies today.
Thanks. That’s certainly part of the answer I was hoping for. But I was also thinking that a less dynamic working age population is what we would expect given an overall population that is older and better educated (and which is growing more slowly (I forgot to mention this last one)). My thought is that, all things being equal, an older population is likely to have more risk averse norms than a younger population (this applies not just to the old people but to everyone in the population), the more people invest in specific skills the more they will silo themselves in career paths that they believe will use those skills, and a slowly growing population is likely to have more risk averse norms than a fast growing population. Thus I would think we would expect some baseline decline in entrepreneurship and migration based on these demographic changes. My main questions are whether the book addresses what we should expect that baseline to be and if the current declines exceed that baseline.
We transfer much of the nations wealth from the young to the old — leaving far less capital for the young to create businesses. We now charge the young as much as the old for medical insurance and require the young get that insurance. Yet nearly half medical expenses go to ZMP (Zero Marginal Product) people in the last months of life. We charge the young 6 percent + 6 percent = 12 percent of their income to support ZMP old people’s social security. ~~~~~~~ Meanwhile, places like Shenzhen increased in population from 300,000 to 8 million in 3 decades, cramming the city with the skilled (eg, engineers). I don’t see how any country can compete in small scale manufacturing against elite Shenzhen. It competes against itself — they create and then manufacture endoscopes/boroscopes by various manufactures and even than compete by giving different brandnames to the same endoscope — 5 meter endoscopes with a camera and 6 LED’s you connect to your cell phone/computer for $20! You see the same throughout the Shenzhen export market — multiply branded (eg, Kopa) microscope cameras handling both wi-fi and USB costing not $3000 but $100, touted by U.S. colleges at our National Science Fair. Lots of China’s innovation occurs among the Cantonese (Guangdong Province), who were the sole Chinese in the United States until the 1980’s. The Cantonese represent Hong Kong, most of Singapore, and large populations in Malaysian and Indonesia, countries that handicap Cantonese admission to college so other races can succeed. In Hong Kong, there’s a belief that the poor have motivation to advance as well as the wealthy. As an example, the son of a barber on Hong Kong welfare, T. Cheung, reviewed companies for entry into various stock markets, becoming a vice president for Citibank and by his 40’s a director for J.P. Morgan. In a grocery store, a Cantonese runs groceries through at twice the rate of other Americans. We consider such intrinsic intensity rude, and Cantonese consider themselves less tame than the refined Mandarin Chinese. With capital, no insurance requirement, and attitude, the Cantonese constantly seek opportunity, not complacency.
Re: We now charge the young as much as the old for medical insurance and require the young get that insurance.
First off, in a huge number of situations premiums for younger and older people have been the same for a very long time. I am talking about employer group plans where community rating was always the rule. And this accounts for a very large fraction of the none-public insurance market. Secondly, the ACA does allow for a differential level of premiums based on age– it does not enforce true community rating in that respect. Finally, “young” is not a permanent category. The young become the old so over the course of a lifetime there is no injustice being done.
“Finally, “young” is not a permanent category. The young become the old so over the course of a lifetime there is no injustice being done.”
That’s not a relevant standard for justice. You could argue that all youths between 20-30 become the slaves of 50-60 year olds for a decade with that same logic.
Could it be that people move less because they are already there? The smaller towns have already been drained decades ago. People already live in mid to large sized cities. Given the cost and risks of moving, there may not be as much advantage to moving to a similar city for opportunities that are barely better.
“Americans used to be entrepreneurial, but there has been a decline in start-ups as a share of all business activity over the last generation. Millennials may be the least entrepreneurial generation in American history. The share of Americans under 30 who own a business has fallen 65 percent since the 1980s.”
So what? Is there some shortage of small businesses? If you think so, go take advantage of it. Or advise your kids to do so. I don’t think there is. The reason: Walmart.
Uber has no employees. Every Uber transportation contractor is a small business. Starting a small business couldn’t be easier than obtaining the capital to own a vehicle that meets Uber requirements plus some other requirements as a business owner-operator, and you are in business as a transportation business. Or Lyft. Or in the hotel business with airbnb, etc.
Of course, in the 90s, millions of business startups were fostered by eBay. With Amazon taking over a big part of eBay business and now Walmart providing the same business channel as eBay and Amazon.
Is the objection that people are not creating their own brand in a local business market?
What I have seen over time is people starting a business with one “dba” and a few years later as another dba then another and another.
The Web and national and global brands have made it possible to start a business and get business without a dba or advertising or figuring out contract terms or understanding common law eliminating a lawyer as a requirement to start a business. Most States have made it much simpler to start a business with many offering online Web creation of a dba for a small fee, and in some cases LLCs and other simple corporations, no lawyer required to “start a business”. But Uber and Lyft and airbnb have made starting a business even easier by eliminating the need to have contact with government.
Millennial here. Could it be that we’re far less entrepreneurial now a days because barriers to entry and costs of starting a business are insanely high today as compared to other generations? Perhaps it also doesn’t help that many (perhaps most) of us have a mortgage to pay off, excuse me, student debt to pay off once we graduate college.
Could it be that there is less innovation because we have regulated ourselves to death? Plenty of innovation in technology and on the internet . . . not a whole lot of regulation there . . .
Let’s fix the obvious low hanging fruit problems, then decide if the character of our nation is “less entrepreneurial or less innovative” . . . or if man-made laws are stifling activity that would take place absent the man-made laws.