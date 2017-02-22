Department of Uh-Oh, a continuing series, the drone wars have begun

Late last month, a pair of Islamic State fighters in desert camouflage climbed to the top of a river bluff in northern Iraq to demonstrate an important new weapon: a small drone, about six feet wide with swept wings and a small bomb tucked in its fuselage.
The two men launched the slender machine and took videos from a second, smaller drone that shadowed its movements. The aircraft glided over the besieged city of Mosul, swooped close to an Iraqi army outpost and dropped its bomb, scattering Iraqi troops with a small blast that left one figure sprawled on the ground, apparently dead or wounded.
The incident was among dozens in recent weeks in a rapidly accelerating campaign of armed drone strikes by the Islamic State in northern Iraq.
The terrorist group last month formally announced the establishment of a new “Unmanned Aircraft of the Mujahideen” unit, a fleet of modified drones equipped with bombs, and claimed that its drones had killed or wounded 39 Iraqi soldiers in a single week.
Here is the full story by Joby Warrick.
We will live in interesting times.
Yawn, no news story. A raptor anti-drone, either silicon-based or carbon-based, will neutralize such drones in the future… drone on!
I agree with Ray. This is a non-story. When ISIS manages to launch a long range drone attack against a Western target Or we see the advent of drone vs drone counter measures, that will be the indication that “the drone wars have begun”.
Here’s a much more interesting story:
“Suicide Strike on Saudi Frigate Was the First Carried Out by Drone Boat”
http://www.popularmechanics.com/military/navy-ships/news/a25335/suicide-strike-on-saudi-frigate-drone/
There’s actual video of the Drone boat hitting the frigate.
Why “uh-oh”? How about “Much predicted thing happens; nobody surprised”