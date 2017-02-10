Elizabeth Warren on vouchers

A taxpayer-funded voucher that paid the entire cost of educating a child (not just a partial subsidy) would open a range of opportunities to all children. . . . Fully funded vouchers would relieve parents from the terrible choice of leaving their kids in lousy schools or bankrupting themselves to escape those schools.
…the public-versus-private competition misses the central point. The problem is not vouchers; the problem is parental choice. Under current voucher schemes, children who do not use the vouchers are still assigned to public schools based on their zip codes. This means that in the overwhelming majority of cases, a bureaucrat picks the child’s school, not a parent. The only way for parents to exercise any choice is to buy a different home—which is exactly how the bidding wars started.
…Under a public school voucher program, parents, not bureaucrats, would have the power to pick schools for their children—and to choose which schools would get their children’s vouchers.
That is from her 2003 book The Two-Income Trap: Why Middle Class Parents Are (Still) Going Broke, with Amelia Warren Tyagi. Here is the WSJ link to the full passage, Friedmanesque throughout. The more general underlying point is that the “rent is too damn high crowd” ought to be somewhat more sympathetic to vouchers than is often currently the case.
She ripped into then-Senator Hillary Clinton in that book too.
As I recall from reading the book a few years back, she did end her discussion of vouchers by noting that this was simply the bankruptcy & housing prices angle, and that she understood there were many other factors to take into consideration when designing education policy.
Here in the freewheeling education world of Hong Kong, students trek all over the city to go to whichever school will accept them, and the rent is still too damn high. At least the real estate agents don’t talk about school districts, though…
That is because Hong Kong parents are less concerned about crime. Children have to be dropped close to the school and picked up on time all over the West. They cannot use public transport these days – in fact in some places parents might be arrested if they let their children find their own way home.
This is simply not true. Take DC – ‘The DC Kids Ride Free on Bus program allows eligible students to ride Metrobus and the DC Circulator without charge, Monday through Friday, from 5:30 am to 9 am and 2 pm to 8 pm, during the regular school year. Students can also ride free when school is dismissed early or for a half-day.’ http://www.capitolhillclusterschool.org/for-parents/transportation-and-dc-one-information
The reason for posting the above is that it seems to support my decades old memories of how DC school kids used to go to school – not by having their parents drive them, but simply by taking Metro. I assume pretty much the same idea of students using transit applies in NYC.
Here in London you quickly learn not to use Public Transport when the schools are let out.
I’d estimate there are a couple dozen kids from my neighborhood riding the subway at the same time as me everyday, headed to schools across the city.
That was before she realized how important teachers’ Unions were to her fund raising. Three of the top ten donors in the last election cycle I believe.
This ought to be a great wedge issue for the Republicans as it pits parents against Unions. Especially poor parents who cannot afford to go private. Most especially Black parents, many of whom live in inner cities and so could have a lot of choice if the government didn’t stop them. It never works out as much of an issue though. I doubt it will now.
The opposition is more related to the fact that DeVos is woefully underqualified and has no understanding of education policy, as was made clear in her confirmation hearings, before two Republican senators decided she was such an embarrassment they couldn’t vote for her.
That was before being a Democrat hack, like many commenters here at MR, took precedence over seeking good solutions for people, including minorities.
I lean towards supporting school vouchers, but have reservations a program because I would expect it to be implemented poorly. I’d be curious to hear folks’ thoughts on some of my questions.
How much of an impact does geography have on school choice? Would we end up with rich people that have flexible commutes/work hours and better access to transportation pulling kids out a lot more than poorer folk that don’t have that luxury?
Would a school bus system even be feasible if most children are no longer zoned off by area? How would poorer children without cars get to school?
Would a voucher program make it easier/more affordable for parents to send children to subpar schools? For example a majority of Americans don’t believe in evolution, and I am sure many would prefer to have a school that teaches creationism in biology class (or perhaps no science at all). This would deny many children the opportunity to study science and could lead to impaired economic growth as they are less prepared for college and STEM subjects. Would there be a system to prevent these outcomes, like standardized tests or minimum school standards?
For all their flaws, public schools are a communal American experience. Over 90% of us go to public schools. Would school choice deprive us of one of our last shared experiences and continue the degradation of our social fabric?
We’ve seen the increasing tide of hyper-partisanship that came from the balkanization of our news sources as we lost the communal experience of the nightly news. Now people seriously doubt bland facts. Would school choice exacerbate that trend? I’m sure some schools will crop up that teach revisionist views of history (i.e. Marxism to 5th graders).
Choice could go both ways. A head master could decide that a troublesome child cost more than the voucher was worth and expel the child. That prompts reflections on the way that we have settled on a unitary concept of what it is to be a teacher.
Today the concept of *teacher* in secondary education refers to somebody solidly dual skilled. Strong subject skills to teach maths or history or whatever. Strong social skills to control a class room, despite the disruptive effect of children who really don’t want to be there. In the future we could have two kinds of teacher. The full-teacher, same as today. The semi-teacher who has subject skills and can teach a class of willing students effectively, but lacks the social skills and imposing presence to teach in a modern, low-discipline class room.
You might argue that we currently have semi-teachers and consequently suffer from disrupted class rooms in which little learning takes place. But vouchers offer the possibility of a school system that acknowledges the problem and routes around it.
Imagine that there are two kinds of schools. Robust schools that employ full-teachers and are open to all students. Effete schools that employ semi-teachers and expel disruptive pupils. That is, they expel pupils that over-stretch the limited social skills of semi-teachers.
A school system that had room for semi-teachers and effete schools for them to teach in would have access to a greatly expanded supply of teachers. That would include teachers that were exceptionally good at teaching willing pupils, but who are unavailable to the current school system because they cannot handle reluctant pupils.
Imagine that semi-teachers got paid less than full teachers (after all, it is an easier job and there are more people with the requisite skills). Then we could have better education at lower cost.
Or, to turn it around:
There should be regular schools, staffed by regular teachers, who are better at their subjects than at crowd control. They expect the full backing of parents, and get to expel consistent troublemakers.
And below that there should be much tougher schools, more like boot camp. The sergent doesn’t need as deep a love of maths, because he’s just drumming in the basics. I suspect many troublemakers would actually do much better here. And fear of ending up here would keep many more in line in the “effete school” next door.
Today the concept of *teacher* in secondary education refers to somebody solidly dual skilled. Strong subject skills to teach maths or history or whatever.
Sorry but what? To me the concept of “teacher” in secondary education refers to someone who had a poor degree in Art History and so now has to teach mathematics. The idea that anyone with strong skills in mathematics is *teaching* seems so contrary to all the evidence.
The only thing that “teacher” means in reality is that they are a member of the Union.
There is no point paying the “semi-“teachers less. Because people are not paid according to how much work is involved but according to value adding. Parents of children who want to learn are willing, and able, to pay more than parents of children who aren’t. That is why private schools pay a lot more than sink schools in the inner city.
‘Under a public school voucher program’
All she means is that students in America would no longer be restricted to a single public school based solely on address. There is not even any need for vouchers to handle this problem, which tends to be fairly specific to how the U.S. has educational funding be reliant on property taxes, a system that is generally incomprehensible in Germany. What essentially all Germans point out after grasping how FCPS is funded in comparison to say Norfolk’s public schools, and how a student is rigidly assigned a school based on their address, is that such a system is completely opposed to the idea of offering an equal level of educational resources to all students, regardless of where they live (leaving aside that each Bundesland retains final authority in education, as laid out in the Grundgesetz). This is the system Germans are familiar with, as schools here do not receive different levels of funding based on which town they are located in the Bundesland..
That what Warren was proposing can be seen as essentially diametrically opposed to what Education Secretary DeVos espouses should not be obscure.
(Warren’s voucher idea at a county level would not precisely help this, though – http://www.thecommonwealthinstitute.org/2016/11/04/increasingly-separate-and-unequal-in-u-s-and-virginia-schools/ )
Thanks, you are right, most of us missed the point on this one.
Yes, public school teachers’ unions are a big part of the problem, as Bill Gates realized after a fruitless decade of educational philanthropy.
A more interesting question is, what are the desirable features of a voucher program, as vouchers alone are not sufficient to guarantee a good outcome. These two Economist articles on the subject are interesting:
http://www.economist.com/news/united-states/21643165-republicans-resurgent-school-vouchers-are-back-pro-choice
http://www.economist.com/node/21560570
‘Bill Gates realized after a fruitless decade of educational philanthropy’
Not to mention fat tax write offs for ‘donating’ Windows licenses.
What a change, what happened to her?
“…Under a public school voucher program, parents, not bureaucrats, would have the power to pick schools for their children”.
The use of the term “bureaucrat” here sounds strangely derogatory coming from Ms Warren. But, while assailing the current “lack of choice” inherent in a “partial subsidy” rather than a full one, Ms Warren was very careful to note the benefits of a “*public* school voucher program”. It appears to me she’s got a problem with letting those government bureaucrats choose (by default) which school your kids go to; but, when it comes to choice, that choice should be limited to schools run by bureaucrats and exclude private schools. I guess the lessons here include 1) partial choice is good (as long as fully funded), but more complete choice is bad; and 2) some bureaucrats are good and others are bad.
And, why would teacher’s unions be necessarily against throwing more federal money at local primary and secondary schools?
