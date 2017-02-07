What fictional object would you most like to own?

That is an emailed question from Cory M.
Yes, I’ve read Lord of the Rings, but no I don’t want to be corrupted. I’m assuming that either “life extension pill” or “piles of money” are too trivial to be interesting answers. I’m afraid that taking a Star Trek transporter trip would be akin to killing myself, plus the receiving stations would not exist. Nor do I want an invisibility cloak.
One Reddit answer is “a key that can open any door” — nope.
How much would the Ark auction for? Hamlet’s tunic? How would Sotheby’s certify either one?
Varun says: “…whatever you draw with this pencil that particular thing or person becomes real…”
Let’s stick with the physical laws of this universe. Proust’s madeleine would spoil, so how about Ahab’s harpoon?
I can understand dismissing the transporter from Star Trek, but what about the Holodeck? That would be great fun. Even more useful would be a replicator–maybe engineers could use it as a prototype.
A Nozickian experience machine “that would give you any experience you desired. Super-duper neuropsychologists could stimulate your brain so that you would think and feel you were writing a great novel, or making a friend, or reading an interesting book. All the time you would be floating in a tank, with electrodes attached to your brain”.
A flying broomstick, the Nautilus, a palantir, Excalibur, the Triforce, the wings of Icarus, the armor of Achilles.
Are you sure you wouldn’t want the wings of Daedalus instead? They might have been a tad more sturdy, according to surviving accounts.
Invisibility.
cornucopia machine from Singularity Sky by Charles Stross
Light Saber, obviously.
The Tardis? While I am a bit partial to time travel, how about the Holy Grail? I could enjoy waiting out the Big Crunch.
The Tardis or Doc’s DeLorean. (why are all time machines so temperamental?) With time travel, you can have the fame, fortune, and if ever invented, the immortality pill.
Half-Life 3, because somebody has to say it. Partial to time machine myself. I admit to wanting to see how it all turns out.
The Fountain of Youth
Teletransportation
The supercomputer “Deep Thought” from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.
Why? It can only work on one problem. It takes seven and a half million years to come up with an answer. The answer is useless.
To all intents and purposes, it is a giant paperweight. Unless you are one of those actual professional Working Philosophers? In that case, can we call you Majikthise or Vroomfondel? Well maybe just Vroomfondel.
space/time machine is cheating
the object should be simple
flying carpet
or the sampo https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sampo
A Bag of Holding: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bag_of_holding
It would be cool to be able to carry something in your pocket that had the capacity of a large garage.
A Babel Fish
An affordable house in London.
Good answer. How about of the giant NYC apartments broke 20-something live in on TV.
An upvote/downvote button on MR
I enjoy that people have to articulate their responses in good old words. It makes this site one of the less dumb corners of the internet.
Lazy gun.
Got to be a Green Lantern ring
Howl’s moving castle.
A CPU so powerful that compensates for sloppy written code and it runs heavy calculations in 10 seconds. It’s easy to image a solution and code it, the challenge is in optimizing it to run fast. That job takes days, weeks, months………so, I want that CPU that runs great bad code.
The Ark is not a fictional object, though like many actual historical objects it features in numerous fictional accounts. Certainly it would be equally interesting to ask the readers what historical object they would most like to own.
Most of the comments don’t stick with the physical laws of the universe.
“The Ark is not a fictional object”: oh come now. An object from a Mesopotamian fairy-tale added to a trove of Hebrew myths is fictional.
Not sure what’s your point… The Ark appearing in other cultures is actually a validation of it (though not even close to a proof, unfortunately). Or you think that none of Noah’s grandsons would have told his grandsons (…) who ended up in Mesopotamia?
It would be weird if no culture had a recollection of it (even if in the form of stories)…
It’s an interesting question where the burden of proof lies here. It does seem to me that simply asserting that the Ark is a fictional object doesn’t quite cut it though. At face value the story is one of real ancestors of the Jews of the Old Testament.
‘At face value’
The great flood is covered in a Sumerian story – http://www.gutenberg.cc/articles/eng/Epic_of_Gilgamesh
Not to mention being a Mayan one – ‘The flood myth motif is found among many cultures as seen in the Mesopotamian flood stories, Deucalion in Greek mythology, the Genesis flood narrative, the Hindu texts from India, Bergelmir in Norse Mythology, in the lore of the K’iche’ and Maya peoples in Mesoamerica, the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa tribe of Native Americans in North America, the Muisca, and Cañari Confederation, in South America.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deluge_%28mythology%29
The ark must have been HUGE, imagine all the biomass of insects and plants. Some people built an “ark” for plants and it’s already around 1000 sq meters of floor area (10,700 sq ft). But, this seed vault is far from containing the seed of all plants on Earth.
Also, the trip was really bad for human passengers. They were host of pathogens that can live outside a human host only for a short period of time (hours, days). So, they carried lots of sickness, infections, STDs…….not a pleasant view.
The librarian in Snow Crash. (A virtual reality library assistance artificial intelligence program with a mild sense for odd humor.)
The Starship Enterprise from the next generation. If you are afraid of teletransportation, you can take a shuttle and you would still be the most powerful person on earth, capable of ending poverty or any war. You would have the virtual doctor to cure you of anything and holodecks to entertain yourself. And colonizing mars would be easy.
A time-machine of the type that was featured in the movie Primer. The characters had a good idea:go back in time 24 hours with future knowledge and make a killing on financial markets. The problem was the human element, so I would not share it with anyone. Also, the fail safe turned out to be a bad idea. Just recognize and accept the fact that every time you go back you are creating a new time-line.
The fictional object that I would like to own
Is
The Magic Wand
Of the Growth Fairy
Which is Used to Justify Tax Cuts for the Wealthy.
Trickle Down, Man, Trickle Down.
Love to have Green Lantern’s ring!
The Cosmic Cube.
HG Wells’s time machine, obvs.
Adam’s removed rib.
Star Trek’s planetary weather/climate control grid.