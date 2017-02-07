What fictional object would you most like to own?

That is an emailed question from Cory M.

Yes, I’ve read Lord of the Rings, but no I don’t want to be corrupted. I’m assuming that either “life extension pill” or “piles of money” are too trivial to be interesting answers. I’m afraid that taking a Star Trek transporter trip would be akin to killing myself, plus the receiving stations would not exist. Nor do I want an invisibility cloak.

One Reddit answer is “a key that can open any door” — nope.

A memory eraser?

How much would the Ark auction for? Hamlet’s tunic? How would Sotheby’s certify either one?

Varun says: “…whatever you draw with this pencil that particular thing or person becomes real…”

Let’s stick with the physical laws of this universe. Proust’s madeleine would spoil, so how about Ahab’s harpoon?