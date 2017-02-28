The first video for *The Complacent Class*

Today is publication date, here is an accompanying video, with four more on the way. It draws on some themes of the book without being either a summary or repetition:
Here is the page on all the videos, where you can sign up for email notification as well.
On the topic of the video, however, I am curious of how much our lack of progress is lack of investment (as money has shifted instead to gambling on trades), and how much to physical limits (eg our engines/power stations cannot improve much, as they are heat engines with theoretical limits we have been close to for years – you cannot get the many magnitudes of improvement that you get with computers). It’s also a little hard to judge changes close to, as we get to look back further at older technology. Washing machines transformed many lives last century, but were invented many decades earlier. We may not know the great inventions of our time for decades to come.
Hi Tyler, saw you on Charlie Rose (with Ian Bremmer) last night and just now noted the big review of your new book in the WSJ. Congratulations. In your interview you mentioned how Canada and Australia seem to be on a better course toward citizen involvement than here in the U.S. I’d cetainly agree about that with Canada as I’ve just published a book that details how the U.S. can better avail itself of some of Canada’s innovations and accomplishments. The goal is also to attempt to better inform Americans who are abysmally ignorant about Canada and Canadians. I’ll be sending you a copy as I think it dovetails somewhat with The Complacent Class. Best regards.
I would bet 1,000 inflation adjusted USD at even odds that global inflation adjusted GDP per capita will be higher in 20 years (2037) than it is now.
Did Tyler said anything to the contrary? I have not read the book yet but from the video I didn’t hear that. Smaller real GDP growth by capita does not mean negative real GDP growth by capita; mathematically speaking you’re confused between a first and a second derivative.
I like Tyler and agree with him on much. I am afraid though that the idea of stagnation is wrongly drawn and oversold. I worry too that future videos might build “cycles” based on this poor foundation.
There is a fundamental problem in this summary. “Computers and communications” are not one thing. The were not invented once and then linearly improved since. Computers and communications are a new realm. And within that realm there has been wave after wave of invention and change. Good God. The dot-com boom was an entire society wide mobilization. It worked. It only became a bubble and a pop by having too much, not too little, migration of people, investment, and effort.
The internet boom did not leave ghost towns for long. All that “land” is occupied and more, with 3rd and 4th generation businesses. The ridiculous public stock valuation of Uber says that we haven’t stopped “moving.” We are moving in a way that people using old stats and worldviews can’t detect.
So in summary no, people didn’t stop “moving” or starting businesses. There are about 100,000 vendors in various app stores. That is a land rush of a different kind.
A false “stagnation” argument leads to a mistaken set of problems. The shift to the digital realm has changed the way we make money, and the way we achieve things without money. It breaks all the old metrics which use money as numerator or denominator. Economics will have to adapt to a world with a marginal cost of zero. Once you have a cheap computer and net connection there are constellations of education, work, and play you can achieve at no further cost. The world is becoming less monetary. Strict “economics” has less of a handle on it.
I mean sure, maybe you’d still like to have a BMW, but if you just spent 8 hours in a free mobile game, you showed a revealed preference. Maybe a happy one.
Tyler Cowen says “computers date back to that era” meaning World War II although the first computer (mainframe) wasn’t sold until 1951. He skips the evolution of computers and mistakenly says the smatphone was a “project” when it never was. Instead there was an evolution of progress with home computers from 1977 (with widespread use by 1987), the VCR revolutionized how people viewed movies and home entertainment as did video/computer games. The word processor revolutionized the work place and university in the 1980s and especially 1990s, the internet and ubiquitous use of email in America by the early 2000s was a major step from the 1980s.
The microwave oven and frozen food processing revolutionized eating.
Photography was transformed in the 2000s by inexpensive digital cameras then soon miniaturized to be placed on cell phones that had advanced significantly from the brick size in the 1980s. On line shopping which took off in the late 1990s is huge yet not mentioned either. Machine translation and interpretation have significantly improved since Google Translate was introduced ten years ago.
Travel is far safer, cheaper and more comfortable than in the 1960s/1970s when Cowen says progress stopped.
Cowen almost never includes medical advances in his stagnation argument, perhaps assuming we won’t catch the glaring omission. In the video, the only breakthrough in that area mentioned is penecillian from the 1940s. Significant advances in health are clearly coming soon to slash suffering and death from cancer, heart disease and dementia but when in rare form Tyler writes about CRIPR as he did last month he says all we can do is cry. Speaking of “projects, ” Tyler left out the Human Genome Project, The Brain Project and Cancer ‘Moonshot’.
1) I’d like to hear Tyler’s response to the observation here [http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2017/02/again_on_cowens.html] that he had seemed to have gone from worrying about Great Stagnation, i.e., too little innovation, to worrying about the effects of excessive automation, i.e., too rapid innovation. Now, with a complacent class, are we back to a world with too little innovation again?
2) If the developed world is now more complacent or risk averse than in the past, does that mean that Tyler believes the rewards to bearing risk are now higher? For example, should we expect a higher risk premium for owning stocks going forward? Or, perhaps, can growing inequality or alleged growing capital income shares be attributed to greater premiums for more scarce willingness to bear risk? In other words, why wouldn’t market pricing of risk prevent us from running out of non-complacency just as market pricing of oil prevents us from running out of oil?
3) One answer might be that regulations in someway inhibit compensation for risk bearing or non-complacency. Medical innovation might be one example. The potential to cure even ageing itself over the next few decades I think is an obvious exception to the Great Stagnation hypothesis. However, regulations around stem cells, embryos, cloning, testing, etc. could stymie such innovation, regardless of the willingness of the least complacent to bear risk for the potential return of long life or near-immortality. Is Tyler’s thesis simply that “society” has become more complacent or that regulation and other barriers prevent us from efficiently capitalizing on whatever non-complacency still exists?
Jesus predicted things would get worse before they got better. And now Cowen offers a similar prediction. The title of the book is somewhat misleading: the book is actually about cycles, or the cyclical view of history. Complacency merely describes those who don’t know that history is cyclical, know it but believe cycles can be avoided (the great moderation), or know it but wish to ignore the cycles by being as far removed as possible from their adverse effects. It’s certainly true that the economy, at least since the industrial revolution, has experienced cycles, or ups and downs, periods of prosperity followed by recessions or depressions, disruption including wars often triggered by the recessions and depressions (or recessions and depressions triggered by wars), followed by periods of recovery, renewal, and prosperity. It’s the disruption, or “reset”, that Cowen is predicting. What’s more, Cowen is predicting a grand reset, due partly because the reset has been deferred, deferred again and again, building up to the grand reset ahead. A cleansing of the body and soul, along with complacency. The belief that cycles, or the worst of cycles, can be avoided is considered naive by some, or worse (because deferring cycles exaggerates them). Not to put to fine a point on it, Keynes was not only ineffective, he made matters much worse. Of course, the point of central banks is to moderate the ups and downs of cycles. I suppose that, like Keynes, such efforts at moderation make matters worse, leading to the grand reset rather than many relatively mild ones. Cowen’s book is not an economics textbook, and doesn’t attempt to identify the causes of cycles or a cure for them. Indeed, I’d say Cowen embraces cycles; sure, things will get worse, but the payoff will follow when things get better. Several reviews of Cowen’s book indicate that Cowen ends the book on an optimistic note. I suppose the same could be said about Revelation.