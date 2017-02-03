A Great Place to Have a War*

The author is Joshua Kurlantzick and the subtitle is America in Laos and the Birth of a Military CIA, here is one excerpt from a book I read through to the end:
It was, in fact, common knowledge among CIA clandestine officers, and surely in the embassy of Vientiane, that bombers sometimes dropped ordnance on Laos because they wanted to unload it on the way back from North Vietnam, or because they needed target practice, or because there were communists somewhere near villages in central and northern Laos, and destroying the towns might possibly kill some soldiers of Pathet Lao sympathizers. Ronald Rickenbach, a former USAID official in Laos during the height of the bombing called it “an indiscriminate bombing of civilian population centers.” A classified 1969 United States government survey of the effects of the bombing, the results of which were circulated among officials working in Laos, found that after interviewing people from villages across the kingdom, 97 percent of the Laotian civilians surveyed had witnessed a bombing attack, and most had witnessed more than one. And 61 percent of the Laotian civilians interviewed for the survey had personally seen someone killed by the bombing.
By 1969, U.S. bombers were flying more missions to Laos than to Vietnam. So, in this country, all sorts of outcomes are possible.
Pinker is right that the world has been getting better, but certainly not without bumps along the way.
“The Dissent Channel was established in the early 1970s, as a response to concerns that dissenting opinions and constructive criticism were suppressed or ignored during the Vietnam War. In February 1971, the right of foreign service officers to dissent was explicitly codified in the Foreign Affairs Manual.” – wikipedia
This Channel has been in the news in recent weeks, as Nearly 1,000 at State Department Officially Dissent on Immigration Order
Interesting that the second link comes from the Voice Of America. Now a part of a deep state Dissent Channel?
A good reason not to fight unnecessary wars is because war coarsens the people who take part. Presumably most of the pilots who effected these murders would not have dreamt of murdering their neighbours at home. It reminds me of the story of the American officer in Normandy who resented the spirited German defence of one town. The Germans withdrew, and in a fit of pique the American commanded his troops to destroy the town, and therefore many of its French inhabitants.
Perhaps ‘coarsening’ is too mild?
How do we identify “unnecessary wars” in advance of fighting them?
The War Powers Act is another Vietnam vintage legislation aimed at this sort of question.
@dearieme – “Perhaps ‘coarsening’ is too mild?” – for an unnecessary war, the term is COASE-ening. As in Coase theorem. Because if the war is unnecessary, it makes no difference who wins, and the world can be safely at ease while the parties fight it out. Case in point: was WWII (or even WWI) “COASE-ening”? Did it really matter who won? I think, on balance, the answer for WWI is “NO” and for WWII “YES” but only because of what the Nazis planned for “Untermensch” and the Final Solution in the latter. After all, the USSR and the Nazis, in terms of economics, where largely the same (non-capitalism, not unlike what the USA itself adopted after WWI with the rise of statist economics), and you can argue for WWI, the breakup of the Austro-Hungarian empire and the overthrow of the unstable German ruler Wilhelm II were not worth fighting for. Is the Syrian war today COASE-ean? Why or why not? Keep in mind lots of minorities support the dictator Assad. What do they know that we don’t?
Laos was invaded by North Vietnam, a hostile foreign power, with no prior provocation. The elected government of Laos asked the US to intervene to stop the invasion. If you’re going to paint the US as the baddies here, then they almost certainly were the baddies in the first Gulf War. The fact that the Pathet decided, in violation of the rules of war, to cowardly hide behind civilian women and children is an indictment of the communist indifference to innocent life. The rules of war are quite clear on this, bombing civilians is a war crime. But one who’s fault lies with the non-uniformed combatants who are hiding among them.
I agree. As it happens, I skimmed a review of this book elsewhere, and Tyler is cherrypicking. Laos was riven by an internal conflict and divided tribally because of the North Vietnamese invasion. This doesn’t excuse the behaviour of some actors including the CIA.
Just because a country asks for your help doesn’t mean you should bomb it indiscriminately, even if that country’s leaders request that you take such an approach. So no, we weren’t necessarily the baddies in the first Gulf War.
Perhaps the U.S. approach was the best option. I doubt it. My disagreement is your point that an invitation to intervene absolves the U.S. from blame.
Reading Kissinger’s “Diplomacy,” the fate of Laos comes up frequently during the Vietnam discussions. Kissinger laments not doing more to stop the NVA in Laos, rather than South Vietnam, as the NVA did not have popular support, absolutely needed Laos to secure Indochina, and had an uphill battle in difficult Laotian country.
He says Eisenhower mentioned to Kennedy that the actual fulcrum was not Vietnam at all, but tiny Laos (which Eisenhower refused to send troops to).
Yes, the isolationist president, who has already had a few kerfuffles with the quality of our intelligence agencies, is secret friend of the military-industrial complex and wants the CIA to lead us into clandestine wars. Anything is possible indeed.
Who said he’s an isolationist? Sure, he doesn’t like some trade deals. Yeah, he said he was opposed to interventions in Iraq and Libya (though he really wasn’t). At the same time, he promises to get rid of ISIS and wouldn’t really commit to troops on the ground or not. And now he’s put Iran “on notice.” What does that involve?
Moreover, if trade leads to peace between countries and Trump (in what you call isolationism) ends some of those deals, he may also increase the likelihood of military interventions.
Thomas Jefferson’s war with the Barbary pirates “changed American foreign policy forever” [from the book review]. So what? Do historical tell-all narratives…usually with cherry-picked “facts”…provide any benefit beyond entertainment?
Total deaths in the Vietnam War was about 1,350,000. Estimates of total deaths in the Iraq War vary widely, from about 500,000 (the consensus) to over 1 million. Likewise, the estimates of the number killed in the Syrian Civil War varies, from about 320,000 to about 470,000. That all sounds terrible, but compare it to this: Over 60 million people were killed in WWII, which was about 3% of the world’s population in 1940. That our civilized friends in Germany could cause such a calamity isn’t very reassuring.
The lesson I take from WWII is NOT that Germans are such terrible people. It is that ANY country can fall into aggression by some and compliance among the others. That is what all citizens must be on guard against.
Sure, I think that is what Tyler, rayward, and Jonathan Chait (below) are saying.
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/02/americas-leading-authoritarian-intellectual-works-for-trump.html?mid=twitter-share-di
>It is that ANY country can fall into aggression by some and compliance among the others.
No kidding. Have you seen Berkeley lately?
At the time, it was referred to as the “Secret Bombing”, which led Doonsberry to imagine a Congressional Hearing in which a local witness retorted “Secret? That wasn’t a secret. I said to my wife – Look, here come the bombs.”
Good old Doonesbury. Fiercely critical of war and Presidential abuses of power from 1968-76, 1980-92, 2001-2008 and 2017 onward!
The big deal in Laos and Cambodia now are unexploded ordinance in the way of cluster bomb bomblets, which grow into bamboo, are 40 years unexploded (ordinance often gets unstable over time, and more likely to explode rather than dissolve) and cause children to lose their limbs when they play with the bomblets.
Thank you Pastor Niemoller.