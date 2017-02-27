Open-minded vs. hungry-minded

Let me take this opportunity to register a complaint with the term “open-minded,” which is increasingly praised as an important virtue.
I’ve started to dislike the term. First of all, it’s unobjectionable—who would profess he is not open-minded? More importantly, it’s not always clear what the term refers to, and this is worth thinking through. It might indicate the state of being “soft-minded,” in which one would readily be swayed by better arguments. But often it tends to connote “empty-minded,” in which one accepts anything and retains little. Many people are indeed open to different cultures and ideas, but they’re not necessarily conceptualizing their experience, nor active in seeking new experiences out.
I would like for everyone to be “hungry-minded,” in which one realizes that there is so much to know.
Much (by no means all) of the post is a review of The Complacent Class. Dan of course is an excellent reader:
By introducing little oddities in the text, Cowen makes room for claims that are too difficult to baldly state; in other cases, watch for occasions in which he’s offering commentary on something other than what he’s directly writing about.
I am envious that Dan is now in Kunming again…
Nice description of “minds”
It’s disappointing, but like so many descriptors, open-minded immediately gets hijacked. Being open to new ideas is good, but it immediately becomes used as a cudgel whenever someone doesn’t like any particular one. Why don’t you believe there’s a chance that aliens did 9-11? Aren’t you open-minded, isn’t there a chance?
Be open-minded, but not so open that your brain falls out…
Yes. In my experience, open-minded means “unwilling to pass judgement on ideas.”
Can we now come up with a euphemism for closed-minded? I’m 45 now, and think it would take very persuasive arguments to move me much from my current convictions. Can I start calling myself “resolute-minded?”
‘who would profess he is not open-minded’
Apparently lots of Americans – take young earth creationists who are in no way, shape, or form open minded when it comes to evolution, for example.
‘I would like for everyone to be “hungry-minded,” in which one realizes that there is so much to know.’
The idea that using the term hungry minded would somehow be useful in terms of the noted young earth creationists is just hilarious.
‘By introducing little oddities in the text’
One hopes that Prof. Cowen isn’t blasting any floodlights in his text, however.
Self-congratulatory could fit right up there with self-recommending.
Of course, everyone is entitled to their opinion. Well, at least as long as they’re not on a university campus or political rally. In the USA. As long as the PC police aren’t around. Until we can actually monitor and control what they’re thinking… But it is sad that Dan thinks that one size fits all. That having a flexible belief system is the optimum belief system for any and all contingencies. I think he’s wrong. (Although he didn’t actually claim specifically what I’m accusing him of.) I think we’re stronger with a variety of belief systems. I don’t want our unit military commanders to be too open-minded, for example. I wonder about Dan’s background: whether he ever led troops in combat or headed a mission critical team or even founded a successful start-up. And I also agree with ha2 that Dan’s attempt to hijack the term was unimpressive, contrived, and conceited. Or so it seemed to me. I think there’s a time (and place) for making a decision, and a time and place for executing a plan. I’ve forgotten the platitude from (after?) the Second World War, something like if academic scientists had their way, the planes would never have been built. We need academic types, but to think that other types are less effective in ANY context is clearly nonsense. Something about if you have a hammer all you see are nails, I guess.