The prophet Jonathan S. Hartley

In 2015, to make extra point plays after touchdowns more uncertain, the NFL moved the extra point distance from the 2-yard line to the 15-yard line. Since the rule change, the expected points from an extra point attempt has fallen from 0.99 (averaging between the 2002 and 2014 NFL seasons) to 0.94 (averaging the 2015 and 2016 NFL seasons) while the expected points from the two point conversion remains 0.95 (averaging between 2002 and 2016 NFL seasons). While the total number of two point conversion attempts per season has almost doubled, most coaches still rarely attempt 2 point conversions when it would be point maximizing (and win maximizing under risk neutral or risk seeking preferences). Using dynamic programming, this paper argues that this result is evidence of a conservative bias and that teams could improve expected wins by attempting more two point conversions.
Hartley is at the Wharton School, here is the link (pdf).
There is much lower hanging fruit in football than this. That expected value difference is small enough that a worse offense or better defense could make the extra point the point-maximizing play.
I’m all for pushing the extra point try back even more though. Increase the gap in expected value enough and eventually you’ll knock people out of their old frameworks for evaluating the right decision. Maybe.
Bring back the drop kick. Instead of a holder for field goals and extra points, have the punter attempt a drop kick.This would do a number of good things. One is it would increase kicking as a specialty, thus attracting better athletes to punt and kick FG’s. That would bleed into better punting by making directional kicks more common. The big thing is it would change the math on strategy inside/outside the red zone. A drive that stalls at the 30 would result in more fourth down tries and more pooch punts.
You get a different game, but maybe a faster game and certainly a more interesting game inside the red zone.
not as interesting or useful as the benjamin morris article ‘when to go for 2, for real’ published on 538 a few days ago, but it does include the words ‘dynamic programming’ so i guess i’m supposed to be impressed.
I hope the day comes when a team scores a late touchdown to bring themselves within 4, and then goes for 2 to narrow the gap to 2. The commentators’ heads will actually explode.
IIRC, there was a high school coach who never punted and never tried a PAT. He has been proven out over time, but games are episodic. Over a season, going for two may work, but you could also lose three games in a row by not taking the easy points.
Coaches want to maximize their chances of winning, obviously, but they also want to protect their reputations by avoiding criticism — and criticism is much more likely when the coach makes an atypical call that’s unsuccessful. The difference between the expected value of a 1-point vs 2-point conversion attempt is so slight that coaches probably maximize their reputations by continuing to kick extra points except when necessary.
Is the difference between 0.94 & 0.95 really statistically significant? Is the magnitude worth the criticism blow back that comes with failure, not to mention the possible in game emotional momentum swing for players?
The other point I’d make is that this measure is probably over-aggregated. The majority of missed extra points probably come from a handful of kickers, so taking one overall expected value for extra points league wide obscures a lot of individual variation, which teams are probably in a pretty good position to figure out, just going on previous success rates, since each team only has one kicker and they tend to have fairly long careers. This is like a Bill James wannabe telling you his model says a pitcher should always throw a curveball when he’s ahead 1-2 in the count. Uh…kinda depends on whether the pitcher actually throws a decent curve, does it not?
Everyone knows that football is currently played irrationally. Everyone, that is, except the people making coach hiring decisions. Therefore, coaches play 100% rationally to preserve their jobs.
>teams could improve expected wins by attempting more two point conversions.
Does this mean that a team is more likely to convert a two-point conversion attempt (.95) than a one-point conversion attempt (.94) or is the point differential taken into account in determining the percentage? If it’s the former, then only a bone-head would attempt a one-point conversion; if it’s the latter, then it’s understandable that coaches would stick with what they know. Speaking of Wharton School, I learned this weekend in a newspaper article about Donald Trump Jr. that he, like his father, attended Wharton. It seems that Junior is as truthiness challenged as his father. https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/donald-trump-jr-stumbled-while-trying-to-make-a-mark-in-the-business-world/2017/02/04/363ce654-d84b-11e6-b8b2-cb5164beba6b_story.html?utm_term=.4c5b69b16b5e What do they teach those kids at Wharton?