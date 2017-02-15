Reading Julius Evola

Yes, the survey of “works of reaction” will continue, at what speed I am not sure. I picked up Julius Evola, in particular his Revolt Against the Modern World, because of a recent NYT article claiming Evola’s influence over Steve Bannon. I don’t consider the cited evidence for a connection as anything other than tenuous, but still the book was only a click away and Evola was a well-known Italian fascist and I’ve been reading in that area anyway (read in areas clusters!). I read about 70-80 pages of it, and pawed some of the rest. I was frustrated. Upon revisiting the book, here is the passage I opened up to at random:

If on the one hand the original synthesis of the two powers is reestablished in the person of the consecrated king, on the other hand, the nature of the hierarchical relationships existing in every normal social order between royalty and priestly case (or church), which is merely the mediator of supernatural influences, is very clearly defined: regality enjoys primacy over the priesthood, just as, symbolically speaking, the sun has primacy over the moon and the man over the woman.

He then went on about sacrifices and “the priestly regality of Melchizedek.” In later life, Evola sported a monocle over his left eye, and if you are wondering he did have a reputation as an anti-feminist theorist. Oh give me the clarity of Mosley and Dugin!

I’ve been pawing through de Maistre and de Bonald as well, I’ll let you know if I find anything interesting there. In the meantime, someone needs to write an Atlantic article about the much-neglected connection between Alt Right and mystical ideas.