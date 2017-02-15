Reading Julius Evola

Yes, the survey of “works of reaction” will continue, at what speed I am not sure. I picked up Julius Evola, in particular his Revolt Against the Modern World, because of a recent NYT article claiming Evola’s influence over Steve Bannon. I don’t consider the cited evidence for a connection as anything other than tenuous, but still the book was only a click away and Evola was a well-known Italian fascist and I’ve been reading in that area anyway (read in areas clusters!). I read about 70-80 pages of it, and pawed some of the rest. I was frustrated. Upon revisiting the book, here is the passage I opened up to at random:
If on the one hand the original synthesis of the two powers is reestablished in the person of the consecrated king, on the other hand, the nature of the hierarchical relationships existing in every normal social order between royalty and priestly case (or church), which is merely the mediator of supernatural influences, is very clearly defined: regality enjoys primacy over the priesthood, just as, symbolically speaking, the sun has primacy over the moon and the man over the woman.
He then went on about sacrifices and “the priestly regality of Melchizedek.” In later life, Evola sported a monocle over his left eye, and if you are wondering he did have a reputation as an anti-feminist theorist. Oh give me the clarity of Mosley and Dugin!
I’ve been pawing through de Maistre and de Bonald as well, I’ll let you know if I find anything interesting there. In the meantime, someone needs to write an Atlantic article about the much-neglected connection between Alt Right and mystical ideas.
You might want to read this modern follower of Bonald, a physics professor in the Mountain West:
He has helpfully put his best and most thoroughly argued essays along the left hand column. The book reviews are well worth checking out too.
My favourite Maistre quote:
In the whole vast domain of living nature there reigns an open violence, a kind of prescriptive fury which arms all the creatures to their common doom. As soon as you leave the inanimate kingdom, you find the decree of violent death inscribed on the very frontiers of life. You feel it already in the vegetable kingdom: from the great catalpa to the humblest herb, how many plants die, and how many are killed. But from the moment you enter the animal kingdom, this law is suddenly in the most dreadful evidence. A power of violence at once hidden and palpable … has in each species appointed a certain number of animals to devour the others. Thus there are insects of prey, reptiles of prey, birds of prey, fishes of prey, quadrupeds of prey. There is no instant of time when one creature is not being devoured by another. Over all these numerous races of animals man is placed, and his destructive hand spares nothing that lives. He kills to obtain food and he kills to clothe himself. He kills to adorn himself, he kills in order to attack, and he kills in order to defend himself. He kills to instruct himself and he kills to amuse himself. He kills to kill. Proud and terrible king, he wants everything and nothing resists him.
… From the lamb he tears its guts and makes his harp resound … from the wolf his most deadly tooth to polish his pretty works of art, from the elephant his tusks to make a toy for his child: his table is covered with corpses … And who [in this general carnage] will exterminate him who exterminates all the others? Himself. It is man who is charged with the slaughter of man … Thus is accomplished the great law of the violent destruction of living creatures. The whole earth, perpetually steeped in blood, is nothing but a vast altar, upon which all that is living must be sacrificed without end, without measure, without pause, until the consummation of things, until evil is extinct, until the death of death.
I’m a pretty right wing guy, especially on social issues, but, as exhilarating as this is, on the whole I prefer Thomas Aquinas. This is a bit too Hobbesian for my taste.
That was a passage that actually can be understood. It seems that, as TC says, this author is very metaphysical (I downloaded his “Revolt against the Modern World (1969)” and briefly went through it). Here is another passage that makes ‘sense’ (is understandable, not that I agree with it): “As far as the Western doctrine of the “holy war” is concerned, I refer here only to the Crusades.”…and then goes on to say the Crusades brought about unity between the different factions in the West, as well as their opponents, the Muslims, and then Evola glorifies this holy war for this reason (providing unity). I see Trump starting a war for the same reason when Trump’s popularity falls to single digits (to get the country behind him, and sadly it will work, in the same way the country backed Bush II in 2001).
It’s Maistre not Evola.
I won’t hold my breath, but there is a ton of fascinating stuff in de Maistre to the point where large portions of War and Peace are simply paraphases of his St. Petersburg Dialogues.
That said if you really want to understand the reactionary thinkers influence on the alt-right as opposed to the neo-reaction guys you would be best served by reading chapter four of Schmitt’s Political Theology and Schmitts three articles on Donoso Cortes (who was the most “fascist” (which is still to say not fascist at all) of the post-revolution traditionalist Catholics). A lot of the alt-right (to the extent that they read these guys at all) came to the traditionalists via Schmitt, who is without a doubt the paramount anti-liberal thinker of the 20th century. But again the really popular and insightful guys on the “alt right” like Steve Sailer aren’t reading these guys.
Alexsandr (sp?) Herzen also has teneditious and overwrought chapter on Donoso Cortes in From the Other Shores which would likely interest you.
“In the meantime, someone needs to write an Atlantic article about the much-neglected connection between Alt Right and mystical ideas.”
Yes to this. Where’s Umberto Eco when you really need him? That Steve Bannon is no Karl Rove, but is he a Templar?! He sure does seem to have a thing for Christian pilgrims.
And now that I think about so did Chaucer. And he and his little cohort invented Valentine’s Day. Also chaucher was super intrigued by those Homeric heroes and heroines (does that make him more or less alt-right).
Which means we basically just celebrated the high holy day of the Alt-Right without knowing it.
Not the Atlantic, but Religion Dispatches had an illuminating piece on the compatibility of New Thought spirituality (e.g., The Secret or Trump’s hero Norman Vincent Peale) with authoritarianism: http://religiondispatches.org/trickle-down-metaphysics-and-the-dawn-of-a-trumpian-new-age/
In general, the degree to which the alt-right is a homegrown phenomenon, as opposed to a European import, is underexplored. Certainly the vehicle by which the alt-right came to prominence, Trump, owes more to the American tradition of hucksters and con artists (John Brinkley comes to mind) than anything in Steve Bannon’s library. And Emersonian self-invention, while often associated with cosmopolitanism, can be (and I would say is) a major component of reactionary movements in the U.S., where appeals to individualism often are used to blunt efforts at social justice. It seems like this would be a potentially fruitful line of inquiry.
Benjamin Franklin, otherwise known as the prototypical American, was kind of fascisty when you put it like that. Good thing the only thing that matters when defining the American character is a statue the French gave us.
I don’t think Trump is alt-right per se. He just has a gift for finding and nurturing an audience. He’s even said that when he does public speaking he just sort of rambles until he senses he’s found a theme that energizes the crowd. When the Obama birth certificate thing caught fire he realized he’d found a new audience.
Scott Alexander writes at Slate Star Codex:
“QZ’s profile of Steve Bannon. I keep on hearing about this guy as some kind of esoteric conservative mastermind with unpredictable goals and visions, but his positions don’t look that different from what you’d expect to hear on Rush Limbaugh or something.”
There’s a lot of hysteria in the media right now.
In fairness, given his Christian audience, Melchizedek wasn’t that obscure. He is central type of Christ in the Old Testament because he is a priest, outside the order of the Levites, and a king. He is used regularly in explaining the unification of kingship and priesthood in Christ and the sense in which Christ, though born of the royal line of David of Judah, could still be a priest, when kings most ordinarily could not, since they were not Levites.
E.g., Heb 6:20 … Jesus, who went before us, has entered [the inner sanctuary] on our behalf. He has become a high priest forever, in the order of Melchizedek. This Melchizedek was king of Salem and priest of God Most High. He met Abraham returning from the defeat of the kings and blessed him, Heb 7:2 and Abraham gave him a tenth of everything. First, his name means “king of righteousness”; then also, “king of Salem” means “king of peace.” 3 Without father or mother, without genealogy, without beginning of days or end of life, like the Son of God he remains a priest forever. 4 Just think how great he was: Even the patriarch Abraham gave him a tenth of the plunder! 5 Now the law requires the descendants of Levi who become priests to collect a tenth from the people– that is, their brothers– even though their brothers are descended from Abraham. 6 This man, however, did not trace his descent from Levi, yet he collected a tenth from Abraham and blessed him who had the promises. 7 And without doubt the lesser person is blessed by the greater. 8 In the one case, the tenth is collected by men who die; but in the other case, by him who is declared to be living. 9 One might even say that Levi, who collects the tenth, paid the tenth through Abraham, 10 because when Melchizedek met Abraham, Levi was still in the body of his ancestor. 11 If perfection could have been attained through the Levitical priesthood (for on the basis of it the law was given to the people), why was there still need for another priest to come– one in the order of Melchizedek, not in the order of Aaron? 12 For when there is a change of the priesthood, there must also be a change of the law.
Cowen is making much more of this than necessary. It’s simply restoring, or preserving, the ancien regime, and putting the pretenders in their place. The Romans had the most effective method, very public crucifixion of the pretenders. Douthat even understands that’s what is at stake in the Church, although he sides with the ancien regime over the pretender, Pope Francis. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/15/opinion/the-trump-eras-catholic-mirror.html?ref=opinion
Of course, those who wish to restore, or preserve, the ancien regime cast themselves in the opposite role, that of revolutionaries who are out to overthrow the ancien regime. It requires a lot of creativity, and gullibility.
One of my favorite novelists Yukio Mishima is also a darling of the alt-right blogsphere. I think examining him may help understand how the alt-right – especially for fellow millennials – provides a consumption good that other ideologies don’t.
I’d suggest any sympathetic biographies, his bodybuilding memoir: Sun and Steel and the short story Patriotism. Added benefit is that he
Alt-right and far-left ideologies may provide meaning (and meaningful personal and political action) in a way that clinical social democracy, technocratic liberalism, and gentle conservatism never can.
