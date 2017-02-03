What does robust UK gdp growth show?

Scott Sumner has a very good post on that question, noting that UK gdp growth has been robust and suggesting this refutes uncertainty-based theories of the business cycle. I see the matter somewhat differently, however. In standard real business cycle theory, a’la Long and Plosser, a business cycle is defined in terms of comovement and persistence. The real business cycle “victim” can either take a direct hit to wealth, or by various processes of smoothing and substitution, spread the hit out across various sectors and over time, thereby generating comovement and persistence and thus what we call a cycle. Taking the direct, concentrated hit isn’t a “cycle” but it still is very painful, in most simple versions of the model it is more painful than doing the smoothing.
Now fast forward to Brexit. There is no representative agent, and the shock “attacked” the UK economy in the form of an immediate exchange rate depreciation. That is a hit to wealth, concentrated on import purchases, though with a good deal of smoothing over time, because import purchases are themselves spread out. Presumably British consumers would prefer the price increases to be more evenly distributed, and not just over imports, but it is easy enough to cite reasons why, in heterogeneous agent models, that won’t happen so easily. Of course over time, some of this smoothing will occur, as the Brits reallocate domestic production to substitute for the now more-expensive foreign goods, pulling resources away from a broader variety of sectors.
None of this refutes real business cycle theory once you see that the non-cyclical immediate “hit” to wealth is an ever-present option. The results don’t look like a “cycle,” but they very much fit the overall framework. But the result is a mix of a super-rapid wealth adjustment, and a super-slow motion series of taxes on imports; I think Scott is a little too distracted by not seeing cyclical action at the usual intermediate frequency.
A while ago I estimated the costs of this “hit” at 5,625 pounds per capita, though since then the British pound has fallen even further, thereby raising those costs.
As for the uncertainty theories, I’m not sure the Brexit story is a good case study for them. At first I was uncertain as to whether it really would happen, but not very much any more. It doesn’t seem the market was ever that uncertain about the final results. A known but surprise event came, and the market knocked down British wealth, mostly bypassing the cycle.
The key point here is that the cycle is an artifact, not something that absolutely has to happen. The negative wealth effect is a more fundamental category, and we absolutely have seen one of those in Great Britain.
The puzzle here — and it is a very real one — is why economies sometimes get immediate hits to wealth, and no cycle, and other times they have to go through the wringer with an ongoing process of temporal decay. The answer lies in part with Britain’s nature as an open economy, and the total lack of stickiness in the exchange rate price, but I think there is also more to it than that…
People discount the risk of real shocks because that’s what people do, while people exaggerate the effects of NGDP shocks because that’s what people do. Like most animals, people travel in herds. I read the front pages of the NYT and the WP the past two weeks and expect a real shock, while others merrily go about their daily lives as if nothing out of the ordinary is happening. As for the Brits, I dunno. If the financial sector in Britain really does move to the continent, would that be a real shock in Sumner’s dichotomy?
Shorter TC, shorter Sumner: the economy is largely random, a stochastic process with a slight upward bias, and macroeconomics, be in real business cycle theory or monetarism or Keynesianism, is largely bogus.
You are not certain whether Brexit produced uncertainty? Is the concept of uncertainty so vague that it can’t confidently be applied? Then it has no place in a theory of business cycles. Or is it just very hard to discern in real time (and even after some passage of time)? Then the uncertainty theory, while it may be correct, is practically useless.
Yes, if the “confidence fairy” (used as a fudge factor in macroeconomics of all stripes) is a wildcard, and can be any delta, then macroeconomics theory can explain everything, and therefore nothing. Also the data for GDP is unreliable; this is well known, and evidenced by the large fluctuations in GDP quarter by quarter, even when seasonally adjusted. TC should blog on this more. Next quarter we might see negative UK GDP, does this prove BrExit is bad, with a lag factor?
On lag: most business people in UK were worried about Brexit and got currency hedges before the vote. Those hedging is ending little by little and now they have to pay more for imports = inflation. That nominal GDP growth may just be running in a treadmill.
Shouldn’t any attempt to attribute a “hit” to Brexit also count any extra GDP growth created as a result (and any subsequent appreciation in the pound that that growth causes) as an offset to the hit?
And how are you able to attribute further depreciation in the time since to Brexit? Short-term stock market event studies have lots of problems. You’re looking at an over six month event study and still attributing the change to one cause.
So, Tyler is saying higher prices, higher labor costs, higher taxes from VAT on higher prices plus the higher taxes on profits and property in the UK from inshore production have been good for the economy.
Obviously this is totally bogus because everyone knows the key to higher gdp is lower prices for everything so consumers eat much more food, wear far more clothes, commute twice as far to work, drive two cars instead of one, get colonoscopies twice a year, Lasix corrective eye surgery twice a year, ….
This doesn’t make sense. And there was no “hit to wealth.”
The UK imports 55% of gas. As the GBP goes down, gas gets more expensive. Look at the nice figure: https://www.britishgas.co.uk/the-source/our-world-of-energy/energys-grand-journey/where-does-uk-gas-come-from
Also a significant fraction of food is imported into the UK. I’m lazy to look for more recent data (if available), but: “For households in the lowest 20% by equivalised income
16.4% of spend went on household food, 0.2 percentage points above 2007.” As GBP goes down, that imported food goes……? https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/526395/foodpocketbook-2015update-26may16.pdf
“the shock “attacked” the UK economy in the form of an immediate exchange rate depreciation. That is a hit to wealth, …”
Much of the population has housing as its great store of wealth. If your house loses a little value so too does the next house you will buy, so the effect isn’t too harsh. In fact, insofar as it reduces the size of the next mortgage loan you’ll need, it might even be welcome. The second largest store of wealth is probably pensions savings: they seem so far to have increased in value.
Quite soon these effects will be lost in the noise and turmoil of various events around the world. They’ll effectively vanish as the EU breaks up, or Wall St collapses, or Trump is assassinated, or whatever else the future holds.
P.S. I hope Mr Trump is spared assassination, but then he’ll have to live with the blame for the next Wall St collapse even though it will be none of his doing.
If your house has a lower assessed price, you can no longer refi to get cash to pay for a vacation or pay credit card bills.
You are poorer according to voodoo economics.
Wealth is based on prices rising on old stuff, not on paying workers with cash to build you more useful assets.
Such flawed economics was erased when Reagan took office in 1981.
Wealth is created now by eliminating labor costs, not building assets but instead burning assets, which makes assets increasingly scarce so the prices of decaying assets increase in price, creating wealth.
If the UK is forced to pay workers to build factories to produce what was formerly imported, that destroys wealth.
I know this to be true because Milton Friedman wrote how everyone was worse off from tax policies in the 60s that caused too many productive assets being built producing too much stuff like too much oil, too much electricity that was too reliable, too many new expensive consumer goods. And in the 80s, he wrote about how great cheap Chinese imports were because American consumers were being given gifts of cheap stuff from China were didn’t need to pay for by working like slaves to produce stuff to export to China.
Brexit is too politicised to be a typical economic shock. Experts claimed that Brexit would have catastrophic consequences, and continued these claims after the referendum strongly enough to earn the name “remoaners”. The fact that Brexit won the referendum suggests that a large number of consumers didn’t believe them, and in fact still don’t believe them, which should cushion even justified losses of consumer confidence. Furthermore, supermarkets have been very reluctant to pass on price increases, even refusing to stock goods (https://www.theguardian.com/business/2016/oct/13/tesco-unilever-resolve-marmite-dispute-price-supermarket). Supermarkets may believe that customers will regard price increases as profiteering, especially as the product which got all the attention (Marmite) is reportedly produced in the UK, and so not affected directly by exchange rate changes. Just to confuse things, extreme weather conditions in Spain have ruined crops of fresh vegetables, especially iceberg lettuces. Again supermarkets are simply allowing themselves to run out, or even rationing sales, instead of offering a market-clearing price. However they may now have a more palatable excuse for increasing prices.
How about “We, the self-appointed Experts, were wrong about Brexit.”
