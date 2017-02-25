The show so far, a continuing series

The big news was that China actually started to apply real pressure to North Korea, namely ceasing to buy their coal for the rest of the year. That may prove a phantom or reversed piece of news, but still it is real progress of some kind, if only in expected value terms. Did Trump’s antics and also his courting of Abe have anything to do with this? We don’t know. Was Obama’s THAAD missile deployment to South Korea a factor? Probably. I say score one for them both. Keep in mind that is probably the world’s #1 foreign policy problem, and otherwise progress has been hard to come by. Their KL airport assassination also may end up as a relevant PR disaster, costing them further foreign support.
Closer to home, outright Obamacare repeal seems increasingly unlikely. Since I never favored Obamacare, you might think I am unhappy, but as I see it they were likely to replace with something unworkable and worse. So this is, if not good news outright, at least the opposite of bad news. Whether through brilliance or incompetence, Trump simply isn’t leading on this issue and so major changes won’t get done, maybe not even minor changes.
Republicans in state governments are running away from fiscal conservatism rather rapidly. The Michigan legislature turned down a tax cut and there was a significant revolt in Kansas. That was an under-reported story, namely a reversal of Tea Party influence on Republican-controlled state governments.
The Border Tax plan appears to be dead or on life support. Flynn is gone and replaced by the apparently excellent McMaster. There is talk (fact?) again of Kevin Hassett as CEA chair — a great idea — and Russia seems increasingly disillusioned with our president, also a nicer place to be.
The new Executive Order on regulation has some upside deregulatory potential. Whether or not you favor a federal role in the matter, I thought it was a good sign to see Betsy DeVos sticking up for transgender rights.
Proposed policies on trade, immigration, and rhetoric toward the press remain awful, plus various “background problems” continue, but overall I thought this was a very good week for Trump, with Flynn out to pasture and the North Korea news far outweighing the rest.
There is no evidence that De Vos supports forcing 12 year old girls to share their locker rooms with 40 year old penises. That is just an article based on rumor – and presumably hoping to cause splits in the Republican ranks or at least convince people there is one.
I am enjoying Trump taking the press out to the woodshed more than I can say. The fact that he is coming back with immigration restrictions is excellent. A shame that the 9th wasn’t reversed on appeal but we will see.
All in all, another out standing week for Trump.
‘I am enjoying Trump taking the press out to the woodshed more than I can say. ‘
So am I – an article like the following is extremely entertaining, for those that remember the long ago Nixon era, including the fact that the underlying facts are actually recorded, and yet remain hidden from public view till now – even if the Russians clearly already have their own recordings, and are fully aware of American sigint practices since at least 1952.
Particularly nice was seeing how the use of unnamed sources is being used to skewer those wishing to remain unnamed, compared to the names being confirmed as being involved – they aren’t leaking anything, after all, this is an authorized attempt to influence public debate (which is completely acceptable when not hidden so clumsily, or involving political use of intelligence figures) – ‘White House officials declined to comment on the administration’s subsequent effort to enlist other government officials and would not agree to allow the identification of the intelligence officials who had spoken to The Post last week. In separate calls, those individuals insisted on being identified only as “a senior intelligence official in the Trump administration” and “a senior member of the intelligence community.” https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/trump-administration-sought-to-enlist-intelligence-officials-key-lawmakers-to-counter-russia-stories/2017/02/24/c8487552-fa99-11e6-be05-1a3817ac21a5_story.html
And as the article points out the result of this effort, there must be a large amount of frustration within the Trump Administration that none of this was reported in the media – though now there is thorough reporting of how clumsily the Trump Administration attempted to influence the media through using unnamed sources.
Nothing more fun than watching a pro like Trump take the press out to the woodshed – and seeing it handled as ineptly as just about everything else that he is involved in till now.
And a separate point – does anyone else hate that moronic ‘Democracy dies’ crap at the Post? You can avoid it using print preview to read an article in the browser – which took me far too long to figure out this morning. Extremely irritating, at least until finding that work around. Democracy is not yet in danger in the U.S., and anyone who thinks the Post doesn’t play its own games is an idiot. But to make it so explicit just shows you cannot trust a billionaire in charge in DC, whether to run the U.S. or the Washington Post.
The past couple weeks have been great in terms of Trump’s spectacular failures. He is weak on all substantive issues and is getting nothing done, not to mention lying and saying something embarrassing literally every day. Legislatively, it is becoming clear that this administration is going to be a failure. (Would like to take bets with anyone who thinks they will accomplish ACA repeal, significant corporate tax reform or an immigration overhaul). Finally, they are likely to lose in the courts on a number of efforts to enact Steven Bannon’s white nationalist agenda through administrative policy changes. It’s only going to get better.
And the takeaway about DeVos is that she is clearly fine with LGBT issues, but she is weak and ineffectual on policy and shaping her party’s position. It’s a demonstration that cultural tides are shifting in defiance of conservative dogma and that is showing up in the personal views of even those trapped within rusty cage of that dogma. Happy to wait it out while the Republican party looks more and more out of touch on social issues.
And I forgot to mention the infrastructure plan that Trump promised is also not going to happen.
Trump isn’t coming out against Obamacare cause his base loves Obamacare. They want more Obamacare, bigger subsidies and lower deductibles, opposite of conservative orthodoxy. They might want it only for white people, but no one can deliver that so they are moving on to just changing the name. If some red state Gov’s can visibly kick a few symbolic black people off of the program it is going to be safe for a long time.
‘and Russia seems increasingly disillusioned with our president, also a nicer place to be’
Depends on whether Putin’s fake news becomes a public, or merely remains a private, golden shower of imagery – what is put on for show for public consumption has little to do with actual actions.
For example, regardless of how ‘disillusioned’ the Russians are, if Trump were to pull American forces out of the Baltics in the next year, the Russians are likely to be able to handle their disillusionment just fine.