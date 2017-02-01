Singapore: Unlikely Power*

Authored by John Curtis Perry, this is a good one-volume introduction to the history of Singapore, with the most interesting section being the one on the Japanese wartime occupation. Here is one excerpt:
For the Indonesians, struggling against the Dutch, freedom from colonial rule did not satisfy; they wanted as well to redraw geographical lines of sovereignty. Their new leader, Sukarno, in 1961 announced an aggressive policy of Konfrontasi (Confrontation), dreaming of forming a vast united Malay state, “Maphilindo,” to include Indonesia, the Malayan Peninsula (and implicitly Singapore), all of Kalimantan, and even the Philippines.
Indonesia by size and population would naturally dominate such an aggregation. Sukarno vowed to use force to crush Malaysia calling it “neo-colonial.” His people seized Singaporean fishing boats; he ordered sabotage carried out on Singapore’s port and a boycott that hurt Singapore’s trade. These threats and acts did nothing to advance his cause but fanned Singapore’s sense of vulnerability.
Recommended.
So Singapore is an “unlikely power”.
Singapore is a little city with 5 million people. Japan has 125 million people and China with a lot of nukes has 1.3 billion people.
Where does the power part come into play? Is Singapore a “food power”? Is it a “crack down on dissent” power?
I don’t recall *one* invention coming out of Singapore.
It’s the Singapore of Asia
It’s an economic power. $85,382 per capita PPP GDP is no joke.
Sukarno’s strategy has to be considered in light of his successful armed grab of Netherlands New Guinea. From a Western perspective it seems obvious that Western demobilisations and preparations to withdraw were not made from a position of weakness, but of shifting Cold War priorities that could (and would) be shifted back on short notice. From Jakarta it all looked like a magnificent regional muddle. Banning Western journalists did not especially help the Indonesians understand the evolving situation.
From Singapore’s perspective… well, a lot of the tensions of merger were generated by the unexpected costs of fending off the Confrontation. Which ended with the surprise downfall of Sukarno just a month after independence. History might be quite different if his grip had slipped just a bit earlier.
The Confrontation still resonates today. Decades ago, Singapore hung two Indonesian agents who bombed MacDonald House on Orchard Rd. In 2014 the Indonesians named a new warship after the bombers.
It is worth keeping in mind that even moderate, democratic Muslim societies see nothing wrong with making heroes of terrorist murderers.
Which religious category of state does that not apply to? Christian, Jewish, Roman Catholic? Come to that, Hindu, Buddhist, …….?
Well apart from Ireland, obviously. When was the last time Britain named a warship after someone who snuck into Belgium and blew up some shoppers by placing a bomb in convenient office building?
Why does TC have a fetish about Singapore? I’m still slowly working through the rather boring book by Jim Baker, “Crossroads” on Malaysia / Singapore that TC recommended. My hunch: TC is fooled by the mystique behind “the mysterious Orient”. In fact, Singapore is just a ‘haven’ for rich SE Asia tycoons who, like Switzerland is for Europe, want to escape their home countries where services are third rate and they risk being kidnapped. Seriously, that’s all there is to it. If these tycoons were accepted to Switzerland, they’d have gone there instead. It’s just a historical accident they’re in Singapore. Also the geographical proximity to their SE Asian home country helps somewhat as well.